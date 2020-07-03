Wheat Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:41:55 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Fatehpur(UP)206.00-18.2512852.30192519254.62
Basti(UP)150.007.1415184.00192519254.62
Mathura(UP)110.00-18.5220900.00192619254.11
Barhaj(UP)90.00509950.00192019205.49
Modasa(Guj)55.30-82.141301.2018301860-8.50
Tarapur(Guj)28.23-65.316609.3217321757-13.31
Atrauli(UP)22.00158.822815.00192519254.62
Ballia(UP)20.00-33.332866.00192519354.62
Mohammdi(UP)17.50-65.693525.0018421840-
Bharwari(UP)15.0050405.8018401845NC
Mawana(UP)11.00120360.5019251950-
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00-18.522407.00192519254.62
Basti(UP)9.50216.6767.007900790024.21
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-33.331595.001925192514.93
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)5.00150770.00185519250.82
Puranpur(UP)4.00NC7636.40192519204.62
Mathura(UP)1.90-13.6440.108600870030.30
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40NC35.20799078502.04
Fatehpur(UP)1.20NC37.008425833520.01
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-82.76408.0017051740-9.07
Beawar(Raj)0.80-33.3383.90195019255.41
Published on July 03, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
