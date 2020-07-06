Wheat Prices

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Wheat
|Kota(Raj)
|835.50
|-40.91
|67480.50
|1800
|1800
|-3.49
|Kanpur(Grain)(UP)
|420.00
|20
|11300.00
|1935
|1945
|4.59
|Lalitpur(UP)
|380.00
|-9.52
|21153.60
|1900
|1930
|1.60
|Aligarh(UP)
|300.00
|NC
|19380.00
|1850
|1925
|0.54
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|300.00
|-25
|67290.00
|1915
|1900
|8.19
|Aklera(Raj)
|250.00
|25
|1705.00
|1735
|1746
|-12.37
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|230.00
|NC
|8098.00
|1920
|1915
|6.67
|Dahod(Guj)
|215.00
|-10.9
|13481.60
|2000
|2000
|-4.76
|Mahoba(UP)
|211.60
|-8.6
|8857.30
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Hapur(UP)
|200.00
|-9.09
|4821.00
|1935
|1930
|4.59
|Maigalganj(UP)
|200.00
|33.33
|11515.00
|1885
|1875
|-
|Sitapur(UP)
|188.00
|-18.61
|38150.60
|1925
|1925
|10.00
|Gondal(UP)
|179.50
|NC
|12806.50
|1925
|1925
|4.34
|Harpalpur(MP)
|147.10
|-24.25
|682.60
|1750
|1730
|-
|Begusarai (Raj)
|120.00
|-50
|2990.00
|1840
|1840
|NC
|Muradabad(UP)
|100.00
|-9.09
|2950.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Hardoi(UP)
|100.00
|-23.08
|26320.00
|1925
|1925
|5.77
|Mainpuri(UP)
|100.00
|-60
|19140.50
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Paliakala(UP)
|97.50
|-2.5
|5349.00
|1905
|1910
|4.96
|Rajkot(Guj)
|95.00
|-68.33
|9264.50
|1760
|1785
|-15.18
|Fatehpur(UP)
|93.50
|-54.61
|13039.30
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Mathura(UP)
|90.00
|-18.18
|21080.00
|1880
|1926
|1.62
|Devariya(UP)
|85.00
|70
|2439.50
|1925
|1900
|4.62
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|80.00
|-50
|14685.00
|1960
|1940
|5.95
|Achnera(UP)
|78.00
|-17.89
|3278.00
|1910
|1915
|3.80
|Bareilly(UP)
|74.00
|13.85
|11069.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Mehmoodabad(UP)
|70.00
|NC
|8275.80
|1925
|1930
|6.94
|Barhaj(UP)
|70.00
|-22.22
|10090.00
|1920
|1920
|5.49
|Kopaganj(UP)
|66.00
|-67.8
|4168.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Azamgarh(UP)
|65.00
|-13.33
|18180.00
|1930
|1895
|4.89
|Meerut(UP)
|65.00
|-18.75
|1932.00
|1975
|1990
|-4.59
|Gorakhpur(UP)
|65.00
|-26.14
|1762.00
|1925
|1925
|-
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|60.00
|130.77
|5352.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Allahabad(UP)
|55.00
|37.5
|4240.00
|1935
|1935
|4.59
|Faizabad(UP)
|55.00
|NC
|1685.10
|1920
|1925
|4.35
|Raath(UP)
|53.00
|-75.69
|3504.00
|1750
|1925
|-
|Orai(UP)
|52.00
|-65.33
|5499.80
|1800
|1925
|-
|Bharthna(UP)
|50.00
|-44.44
|4863.50
|1790
|1926
|-2.72
|Sanad(Guj)
|48.00
|-89.33
|1924.00
|1845
|1850
|-5.72
|Etawah(UP)
|45.00
|-67.86
|5835.00
|1850
|1925
|0.54
|Maudaha(UP)
|42.80
|-40.72
|3661.50
|1925
|1925
|NC
|Etah(UP)
|40.00
|-33.33
|4244.20
|1820
|1925
|-1.09
|Firozabad(UP)
|38.00
|-2.56
|2873.00
|1845
|1926
|0.54
|Kannauj(UP)
|38.00
|-24
|1048.50
|1880
|1925
|2.17
|Gangapur(Raj)
|36.00
|17.26
|245.40
|1750
|1665
|-5.41
|Balrampur(UP)
|36.00
|-5.26
|2850.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Utraula(UP)
|36.00
|NC
|826.00
|1925
|1925
|6.35
|Naanpara(UP)
|36.00
|50
|1474.30
|1800
|1850
|-2.17
|Banda(UP)
|35.00
|-48.53
|1847.30
|1870
|1925
|1.63
|Tundla(UP)
|35.00
|-53.33
|4004.50
|1925
|1925
|4.34
|Charra(UP)
|34.00
|13.33
|6054.00
|1850
|1925
|0.54
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|34.00
|-15
|5288.00
|1925
|1928
|4.62
|Bahraich(UP)
|33.00
|-31.25
|2672.10
|1850
|1925
|0.54
|Karvi(UP)
|31.00
|-0.96
|3287.30
|1840
|1925
|NC
|Bharwari(UP)
|30.00
|100
|465.80
|1845
|1840
|0.27
|Kasimbazar(WB)
|30.00
|NC
|647.00
|2100
|2100
|8.25
|Lucknow(UP)
|26.00
|-23.53
|11447.50
|1950
|1940
|5.98
|Kayamganj(UP)
|25.00
|4.17
|1960.00
|1850
|1925
|0.54
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|25.00
|25
|1636.30
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Vankaner(Guj)
|23.00
|15
|1766.70
|1710
|1750
|-22.27
|Farukhabad(UP)
|23.00
|58.62
|2459.50
|1840
|1925
|NC
|Atrauli(UP)
|22.00
|NC
|2859.00
|1850
|1925
|0.54
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|20.90
|-76.09
|3036.00
|1911
|1925
|3.86
|Singroli(MP)
|20.00
|-33.33
|395.94
|1800
|1800
|-2.70
|Fatehpur Sikri(UP)
|20.00
|-44.44
|1520.50
|1925
|1910
|4.62
|Mawana(UP)
|20.00
|81.82
|400.50
|1925
|1925
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|20.00
|-4.76
|2618.00
|1930
|1930
|4.61
|Rampur(UP)
|20.00
|-9.09
|931.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Ajuha(UP)
|20.00
|-33.33
|2155.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Haathras(UP)
|20.00
|NC
|2210.30
|1780
|1820
|-3.26
|Chorichora(UP)
|18.00
|-28
|2382.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Jaunpur(UP)
|17.50
|-56.25
|1968.40
|1925
|1935
|4.34
|Mohamadabad(UP)
|15.80
|-12.22
|1277.70
|1870
|1930
|1.63
|Atarra(UP)
|15.50
|-22.5
|4015.00
|1850
|1925
|0.54
|Raibareilly(UP)
|15.00
|-50
|2905.00
|1925
|1925
|6.35
|Shikohabad(UP)
|15.00
|25
|3564.00
|1930
|1925
|4.89
|Awagarh(UP)
|14.00
|133.33
|450.00
|1925
|1925
|5.77
|Manendragarh(Cht)
|13.50
|50
|61.00
|2350
|2325
|18.09
|Dehgam(Guj)
|12.40
|14.81
|2914.80
|1755
|1787
|-8.69
|Gazipur(UP)
|12.00
|-14.29
|1033.00
|1940
|1940
|4.30
|Baberu(UP)
|11.50
|-71.25
|551.90
|1845
|1925
|-2.89
|Milak(UP)
|11.00
|-14.06
|648.50
|1925
|1925
|-
|Bagru(Raj)
|10.60
|430
|62.50
|1850
|1900
|-7.50
|Lohardaga(Jha)
|10.00
|-16.67
|228.00
|2000
|2050
|-
|Salon(UP)
|10.00
|-71.43
|1058.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|10.00
|-9.09
|2427.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Ghiraur(UP)
|10.00
|-60
|3179.40
|1928
|1928
|-
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|8.00
|-46.67
|4273.00
|1925
|1928
|4.62
|Vilaspur(UP)
|8.00
|-11.11
|3192.00
|1925
|1925
|4.05
|Jayas(UP)
|7.80
|11.43
|1452.80
|1840
|1850
|NC
|Amroha(UP)
|7.50
|NC
|658.50
|1925
|1925
|-
|Surajpur(Cht)
|7.00
|250
|342.70
|1926
|1926
|4.11
|Arasikere(Kar)
|7.00
|16.67
|26.00
|2300
|2450
|-
|Safdarganj(UP)
|7.00
|40
|900.10
|1930
|1930
|7.22
|Asansol(WB)
|6.50
|4.84
|538.73
|2050
|2050
|2.50
|Durgapur(WB)
|6.50
|-2.99
|361.39
|2100
|2100
|5.00
|Rudauli(UP)
|6.40
|-11.11
|1023.80
|1935
|1925
|12.17
|Akbarpur(UP)
|5.50
|-81.03
|2578.70
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)
|5.00
|-81.48
|4076.00
|1870
|1870
|-1.06
|Bijnaur(UP)
|5.00
|-33.33
|2006.50
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Achalda(UP)
|5.00
|25
|759.00
|1840
|1925
|-0.05
|Wazirganj(UP)
|5.00
|-37.5
|2625.40
|1925
|1925
|6.35
|Bilsi(UP)
|4.20
|-41.67
|6029.00
|1900
|1900
|-
|Puranpur(UP)
|4.20
|5
|7644.80
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Badayoun(UP)
|4.00
|NC
|1894.00
|1920
|1900
|4.35
|Chandoli(UP)
|4.00
|-50
|172.10
|1930
|1925
|4.89
|Mirzapur(UP)
|4.00
|-33.33
|297.00
|1930
|1935
|4.89
|Risia(UP)
|4.00
|-50
|1914.30
|1925
|1925
|10.63
|Bolpur(WB)
|4.00
|-
|8.00
|1920
|-
|-2.04
|Birbhum(WB)
|4.00
|-
|8.00
|1920
|-
|-3.03
|Bangarmau(UP)
|3.50
|16.67
|996.60
|1930
|1925
|4.89
|Tanda Urmur(UP)
|3.20
|6.67
|166.60
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)
|3.00
|-40
|776.00
|1925
|1855
|4.62
|Gajol(WB)
|3.00
|-
|6.00
|1900
|-
|-
|Bhiloda(Guj)
|2.50
|-91.07
|238.30
|1750
|1768
|-11.39
|Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)
|2.30
|-8
|305.70
|1860
|1925
|1.09
|Savarkundla(Guj)
|2.00
|-42.86
|486.50
|1825
|1775
|-15.12
|Anandnagar(UP)
|1.80
|63.64
|212.20
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Sirsaganj(UP)
|1.60
|6.67
|28.10
|1925
|1925
|4.05
|Bankura Sadar(WB)
|1.50
|25
|100.90
|1925
|1925
|-
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|410.00
|1700
|1705
|-9.33
|Khurja(UP)
|1.00
|-91.67
|3346.00
|1925
|1929
|4.62
|Halvad(Guj)
|0.90
|-96.48
|283.94
|1725
|1700
|-13.75
|Divai(UP)
|0.60
|NC
|7.20
|1930
|1845
|4.61
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...