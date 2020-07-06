Wheat Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:37:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)835.50-40.9167480.5018001800-3.49
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)420.002011300.00193519454.59
Lalitpur(UP)380.00-9.5221153.60190019301.60
Aligarh(UP)300.00NC19380.00185019250.54
Lakhimpur(UP)300.00-2567290.00191519008.19
Aklera(Raj)250.00251705.0017351746-12.37
Golagokarnath(UP)230.00NC8098.00192019156.67
Dahod(Guj)215.00-10.913481.6020002000-4.76
Mahoba(UP)211.60-8.68857.30192519254.62
Hapur(UP)200.00-9.094821.00193519304.59
Maigalganj(UP)200.0033.3311515.0018851875-
Sitapur(UP)188.00-18.6138150.601925192510.00
Gondal(UP)179.50NC12806.50192519254.34
Harpalpur(MP)147.10-24.25682.6017501730-
Begusarai (Raj)120.00-502990.0018401840NC
Muradabad(UP)100.00-9.092950.00192519254.62
Hardoi(UP)100.00-23.0826320.00192519255.77
Mainpuri(UP)100.00-6019140.50192519254.62
Paliakala(UP)97.50-2.55349.00190519104.96
Rajkot(Guj)95.00-68.339264.5017601785-15.18
Fatehpur(UP)93.50-54.6113039.30192519254.62
Mathura(UP)90.00-18.1821080.00188019261.62
Devariya(UP)85.00702439.50192519004.62
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00-5014685.00196019405.95
Achnera(UP)78.00-17.893278.00191019153.80
Bareilly(UP)74.0013.8511069.00192519254.62
Mehmoodabad(UP)70.00NC8275.80192519306.94
Barhaj(UP)70.00-22.2210090.00192019205.49
Kopaganj(UP)66.00-67.84168.00192519254.62
Azamgarh(UP)65.00-13.3318180.00193018954.89
Meerut(UP)65.00-18.751932.0019751990-4.59
Gorakhpur(UP)65.00-26.141762.0019251925-
Sahiyapur(UP)60.00130.775352.00192519254.62
Allahabad(UP)55.0037.54240.00193519354.59
Faizabad(UP)55.00NC1685.10192019254.35
Raath(UP)53.00-75.693504.0017501925-
Orai(UP)52.00-65.335499.8018001925-
Bharthna(UP)50.00-44.444863.5017901926-2.72
Sanad(Guj)48.00-89.331924.0018451850-5.72
Etawah(UP)45.00-67.865835.00185019250.54
Maudaha(UP)42.80-40.723661.5019251925NC
Etah(UP)40.00-33.334244.2018201925-1.09
Firozabad(UP)38.00-2.562873.00184519260.54
Kannauj(UP)38.00-241048.50188019252.17
Gangapur(Raj)36.0017.26245.4017501665-5.41
Balrampur(UP)36.00-5.262850.00192519254.62
Utraula(UP)36.00NC826.00192519256.35
Naanpara(UP)36.00501474.3018001850-2.17
Banda(UP)35.00-48.531847.30187019251.63
Tundla(UP)35.00-53.334004.50192519254.34
Charra(UP)34.0013.336054.00185019250.54
Jahangirabad(UP)34.00-155288.00192519284.62
Bahraich(UP)33.00-31.252672.10185019250.54
Karvi(UP)31.00-0.963287.3018401925NC
Bharwari(UP)30.00100465.80184518400.27
Kasimbazar(WB)30.00NC647.00210021008.25
Lucknow(UP)26.00-23.5311447.50195019405.98
Kayamganj(UP)25.004.171960.00185019250.54
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00251636.30192519254.62
Vankaner(Guj)23.00151766.7017101750-22.27
Farukhabad(UP)23.0058.622459.5018401925NC
Atrauli(UP)22.00NC2859.00185019250.54
Suratgarh(Raj)20.90-76.093036.00191119253.86
Singroli(MP)20.00-33.33395.9418001800-2.70
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)20.00-44.441520.50192519104.62
Mawana(UP)20.0081.82400.5019251925-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-4.762618.00193019304.61
Rampur(UP)20.00-9.09931.00192519254.62
Ajuha(UP)20.00-33.332155.00192519254.62
Haathras(UP)20.00NC2210.3017801820-3.26
Chorichora(UP)18.00-282382.00192519254.62
Jaunpur(UP)17.50-56.251968.40192519354.34
Mohamadabad(UP)15.80-12.221277.70187019301.63
Atarra(UP)15.50-22.54015.00185019250.54
Raibareilly(UP)15.00-502905.00192519256.35
Shikohabad(UP)15.00253564.00193019254.89
Awagarh(UP)14.00133.33450.00192519255.77
Manendragarh(Cht)13.505061.002350232518.09
Dehgam(Guj)12.4014.812914.8017551787-8.69
Gazipur(UP)12.00-14.291033.00194019404.30
Baberu(UP)11.50-71.25551.9018451925-2.89
Milak(UP)11.00-14.06648.5019251925-
Bagru(Raj)10.6043062.5018501900-7.50
Lohardaga(Jha)10.00-16.67228.0020002050-
Salon(UP)10.00-71.431058.00192519254.62
Soharatgarh(UP)10.00-9.092427.00192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)10.00-603179.4019281928-
Buland Shahr(UP)8.00-46.674273.00192519284.62
Vilaspur(UP)8.00-11.113192.00192519254.05
Jayas(UP)7.8011.431452.8018401850NC
Amroha(UP)7.50NC658.5019251925-
Surajpur(Cht)7.00250342.70192619264.11
Arasikere(Kar)7.0016.6726.0023002450-
Safdarganj(UP)7.0040900.10193019307.22
Asansol(WB)6.504.84538.73205020502.50
Durgapur(WB)6.50-2.99361.39210021005.00
Rudauli(UP)6.40-11.111023.801935192512.17
Akbarpur(UP)5.50-81.032578.70192519254.62
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)5.00-81.484076.0018701870-1.06
Bijnaur(UP)5.00-33.332006.50192519254.62
Achalda(UP)5.0025759.0018401925-0.05
Wazirganj(UP)5.00-37.52625.40192519256.35
Bilsi(UP)4.20-41.676029.0019001900-
Puranpur(UP)4.2057644.80192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)4.00NC1894.00192019004.35
Chandoli(UP)4.00-50172.10193019254.89
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-33.33297.00193019354.89
Risia(UP)4.00-501914.301925192510.63
Bolpur(WB)4.00-8.001920--2.04
Birbhum(WB)4.00-8.001920--3.03
Bangarmau(UP)3.5016.67996.60193019254.89
Tanda Urmur(UP)3.206.67166.60192519254.62
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.00-40776.00192518554.62
Gajol(WB)3.00-6.001900--
Bhiloda(Guj)2.50-91.07238.3017501768-11.39
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.30-8305.70186019251.09
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00-42.86486.5018251775-15.12
Anandnagar(UP)1.8063.64212.20192519254.62
Sirsaganj(UP)1.606.6728.10192519254.05
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.5025100.9019251925-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00NC410.0017001705-9.33
Khurja(UP)1.00-91.673346.00192519294.62
Halvad(Guj)0.90-96.48283.9417251700-13.75
Divai(UP)0.60NC7.20193018454.61
Published on July 06, 2020
