Wheat Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:16:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)1160.0038.8469800.5017851800-5.56
Agra(UP)797.004.1840736.90192519254.34
Rajkot(Guj)485.00185.2910708.5017751760-14.46
Lakhimpur(UP)370.00-2.6369490.00192019009.09
Aligarh(UP)350.009.3821420.0018401840-1.08
Khujner(MP)262.5070.011362.0017141724-8.83
Aklera(Raj)240.0071.432465.0017451735-11.87
Golagokarnath(UP)240.00-49078.00192019155.79
Sitapur(UP)188.500.2738903.60192519256.35
Gondal(UP)184.002.7913881.50192019203.78
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)167.50-51.761353.6018731881-
Basti(UP)160.00-2016204.00192519255.19
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)156.0073.331451.5017001700-11.23
Sanad(Guj)123.00156.252170.0018551845-5.21
Maigalganj(UP)120.00-2012255.0018851870-
Hardoi(UP)120.005026900.00192519284.62
Gadarwada(MP)117.10-234.201721--
Kosikalan(UP)100.00-13.0413156.00192519404.62
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC3350.00192019253.78
Mathura(UP)100.00NC21480.0018501850-1.07
Begusarai (Raj)90.00-52.633960.0018401850NC
Saharanpur(UP)86.0014.6716404.10193019353.76
Sandila(UP)80.00-203202.00192519255.77
Barhaj(UP)80.006010470.00192519256.94
Nagod(MP)79.50-159.001730--
Jhansi(UP)75.00-5.061443.50192519253.49
Mehmoodabad(UP)75.00-21.888787.80192519256.94
Devariya(UP)68.00-9.332885.50192519254.62
Choubepur(UP)68.00-20.932438.1019752000-0.75
Etah(UP)60.0033.334454.2018001790-1.64
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-2014955.00195019605.41
Madhoganj(UP)60.00-16.6724537.00192519256.94
Dadri(UP)60.00NC4158.00193019301.58
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)59.00-48.7907.3016851680-13.14
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)57.50-51.063389.2016981711-7.26
Jasra(UP)57.301407.89127.80193020804.32
Vankaner(Guj)55.00292.861916.7017001750-12.82
Gorakhpur(UP)55.00-8.331992.0019251925-
Tundla(UP)52.0026.834190.50192519254.62
Sahiyapur(UP)50.0066.675592.00192519254.34
Shamli(UP)50.00-16.675548.70192519251.32
Bharwari(UP)50.00-16.67685.80184518450.27
Kopaganj(UP)49.00-5.774486.00192519254.62
Kannauj(UP)45.0012.51218.50187518750.27
Firozabad(UP)42.503.663040.0018301840-0.27
Etawah(UP)40.0014.296115.0017801810-3.78
Jahangirabad(UP)37.50-1.325517.00192519254.05
Utraula(UP)37.5010.291043.00192519256.35
Ballia(UP)35.00402986.00192519304.62
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-22.223925.00192519254.62
Naugarh(UP)35.00-12.55726.00192019254.92
Siddhpur(Guj)33.16-27.281506.5217571802-17.01
Muskara(UP)32.50-10.963305.70180017503.45
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.006.672802.00192519252.67
Mauranipur(UP)31.802182396.50190019003.26
Jaunpur(UP)31.50-372131.40192519254.34
Bangalore(Kar)31.00-59.214565.003200320010.34
Azamgarh(UP)30.00-14.2918370.00192519254.62
Bareilly(UP)27.50-11.2911216.00191019002.69
Charra(UP)26.00-13.336236.0018501840-0.27
Mawana(UP)25.0025520.5019251930-
Haathras(UP)25.00-16.672360.3017901800-5.89
Tulsipur(UP)25.00-28.571535.50192519254.62
Nawabganj(UP)24.00-41639.001920192023.87
Dhrol(Guj)23.00202.63637.0015351490-17.69
Raibareilly(UP)22.5012.53010.00190019004.97
Manvi(Kar)20.00-2090.0017301915-7.98
Rampur(UP)20.00-13.041017.00192519253.49
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-202090.0018301840-1.08
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.331766.30192519254.62
Lalganj(UP)19.00-242909.90190019003.26
Robertsganj(UP)16.00-361824.20194519505.71
Suratgarh(Raj)15.20102.673081.40188018903.01
Singroli(MP)15.00NC468.542100210013.51
Shikohabad(UP)15.00253618.00193019254.61
Chorichora(UP)15.00-16.672488.00192519254.62
Savarkundla(Guj)12.50177.78528.5018001733-11.68
Lohardaga(Jha)12.0020316.0021002000-
Jangipura(UP)12.00-7.69616.00194019405.43
Naanpara(UP)11.60-53.231589.10185018500.54
Buland Shahr(UP)11.0037.54333.00192519252.39
Gazipur(UP)11.00-21.431109.00194019404.30
Badayoun(UP)10.0011.111948.00192019203.23
Ghiraur(UP)10.00NC3239.40192819284.78
Rasda(UP)10.0053.851095.001925193513.24
Vilaspur(UP)9.00NC3247.00192519254.05
Amroha(UP)8.5070685.5019251925-
Salon(UP)8.00-201094.00192519254.05
Mohamadabad(UP)8.00-38.461319.70187018751.63
Dehgam(Guj)7.70102.632952.8017551752-8.69
Dankaur(UP)7.00-12.51340.00192419301.26
Rudauli(UP)6.3051060.801930193211.88
Bijnaur(UP)6.00202028.50192519254.05
Khurja(UP)6.001003364.00192519252.39
Mainpuri(UP)6.00-86.6719402.50192519254.62
Rajula(Guj)5.0015041.6015481725-20.62
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00150381.00186518653.90
Achalda(UP)5.00NC789.0018001800-2.23
Dhoraji(Guj)4.60475420.8017001700-15.21
Chandoli(UP)4.50-10200.101930193010.60
Mohammdi(UP)4.50-52.633553.0018421840-
Awagarh(UP)4.00-71.43458.0018001925-1.10
Wazirganj(UP)4.00-202649.40192519256.35
Jayas(UP)3.00-71.961480.20184018400.82
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.0020521.0019301925-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-50918.10193019307.22
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.33109.90192519256.94
Akbarpur(UP)1.606.672584.90191519154.08
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-65.91227.20192519254.62
Gurusarai(UP)1.50251427.00190019003.26
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-33.3313.2012501450-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC4.0019311715-
Beawar(Raj)1.00-5093.9019501950-6.02
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC32.001925192510.00
Published on July 09, 2020
