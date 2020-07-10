Wheat Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:21:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Rajkot(Guj)535.0010.3111778.5017501775-15.66
Lakhimpur(UP)400.008.1170290.00191019208.52
Golagokarnath(UP)230.00-4.179538.00191019205.23
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-207665.0018001840-2.17
Gondal(UP)177.50-3.5314236.50192019203.78
Sitapur(UP)155.00-17.7739213.60192519256.35
Basti(UP)120.00-2516444.00192519255.19
Saharanpur(UP)80.00-6.9816564.10193019303.76
Achnera(UP)72.002.863712.00191019203.24
Tundla(UP)71.0036.544332.50192519254.62
Devariya(UP)70.002.943025.50192519254.62
Dadri(UP)70.0016.674298.00192919301.53
Barhaj(UP)70.00-12.510610.00192519256.94
Jasra(UP)68.0018.67263.80193019304.32
Choubepur(UP)56.00-17.652550.1019851975-0.25
Meerut(UP)55.00-15.382042.00196519753.15
Faizabad(UP)50.00-23.082035.10192019004.35
Bharwari(UP)50.00NC785.8018401845NC
Fatehpur(UP)46.50-16.9613379.30192519254.34
Khalilabad(UP)45.0028.574015.00192519254.62
Shamli(UP)45.00-105638.70192519251.32
Kopaganj(UP)41.00-16.334568.00192519254.62
Palanpur(Guj)40.00-11.111165.0018251765-21.51
Sahiyapur(UP)40.00-205672.00192519254.34
Kannauj(UP)40.00-11.111298.50188018750.53
Tarapur(Guj)36.8430.56683.0017331732-13.26
Utraula(UP)35.50-5.331114.00192019256.08
Siddhpur(Guj)35.1561576.8217951757-15.21
Firozabad(UP)35.00-17.653110.00184018300.27
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.009.382872.00193019252.93
Amreli(Guj)32.50-69.91687.7018001790-10.67
Naugarh(UP)30.00-14.295786.00192519205.19
Tulsipur(UP)30.00201595.50192519254.62
Atrauli(UP)25.00-903449.0018401840NC
Kayamganj(UP)25.00252140.0018401830-0.54
Suratgarh(Raj)24.5061.183130.40188518803.29
Jaunpur(UP)24.50-22.222180.40192519254.34
Robertsganj(UP)21.5034.381867.20194019455.43
Halvad(Guj)20.7059.72351.2617251725-8.00
Singroli(MP)20.0033.33508.542100210013.51
Bijay Nagar(Raj)20.00-43.52214.2016851685-13.59
Rampur(UP)18.00-101053.00192519253.49
Lalganj(UP)17.00-10.532943.90190019003.26
Dehgam(Guj)15.80105.192984.4017621755-8.32
Bangarpet(Kar)15.00-30.001950--
Mawana(UP)15.00-40550.5019301925-
Salon(UP)15.0087.51124.00192519254.05
Naanpara(UP)10.20-12.071609.5018401850NC
Savarkundla(Guj)10.00-20548.5018501800-9.22
Haathras(UP)10.00-602380.3018101790-4.84
Ghiraur(UP)10.00NC3259.40192719284.73
Awagarh(UP)9.50137.5477.00184018001.10
Mohamadabad(UP)9.0012.51337.70187018701.63
Rasda(UP)9.00-101113.001930192513.53
Kawardha(Cht)8.00-66.6764.0017501752-
Lohardaga(Jha)8.00-33.33332.0021002100-
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-53.851657.00182018408.66
Rudauli(UP)6.00-4.761072.801930193011.88
Surajpur(Cht)5.8093.33374.30192618504.11
Amroha(UP)5.00-41.18695.5019251925-
Bijnaur(UP)5.00-16.672038.50192519254.05
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11316.00193019353.76
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC391.00188518655.01
Achalda(UP)5.00NC799.0018001800-2.23
Dhoraji(Guj)4.40-4.35429.6016501700-17.71
Bolpur(WB)4.00NC16.0019201920-2.04
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC16.0019201920-3.03
Palitana(Guj)3.74187.6913.9217351800-17.38
Puranpur(UP)3.70-38.337671.80192019254.35
Lormi(Cht)3.00-7530.0017501750-
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-72.734339.00192519252.39
Risia(UP)3.00-251936.30186019252.76
Mohammdi(UP)2.50-44.443558.0018411842-
Akbarpur(UP)2.5056.252589.90190519153.53
Mansa(Guj)2.08-58.5781.7617101775-27.23
Rajula(Guj)2.00-6045.6017051548-12.56
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00-33.33525.0019251930-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC922.10193019307.22
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.805.88316.30187018600.54
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.60-20177.40192519254.62
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-25112.90192519256.94
Dhanura(UP)1.404017.70190019003.54
Doharighat(UP)1.40-17.659.1018401400NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.10-26.67229.40192519254.62
Divai(UP)0.60NC8.40192619304.39
Published on July 10, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.