Wheat Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:50:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)797.003.8443865.90192519254.34
Kota(Raj)707.00-13.7372853.5017501730-7.89
Lakhimpur(UP)400.0014.2971790.00191019157.91
Lalitpur(UP)380.008.5724093.60190019002.70
Aligarh(UP)300.00-16.6722740.0018101810-2.16
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)280.007.6912380.00195019405.41
Bindki(UP)250.00-26.479002.00193019304.61
Golagokarnath(UP)240.009.0910458.00191019156.11
Hapur(UP)210.00-2.336071.00193019381.58
Gondal(UP)167.50-7.214932.50192019203.78
Khair(UP)150.00-5022523.0018501835NC
Maigalganj(UP)150.0015.3812815.0018601865-
Sitapur(UP)144.00-0.6939791.60192519256.24
Saharanpur(UP)140.006.0617108.10194019404.30
Dahod(Guj)134.40-45.4514697.0019501900-7.14
Hardoi(UP)130.00-18.7527480.00192819254.78
Barhaj(UP)130.008.3311110.00192519256.35
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)125.0056.251899.00193519255.16
Kosikalan(UP)121.000.8313638.00185019200.54
Choubepur(UP)104.2025.542924.50200019750.50
Begusarai (Raj)100.0011.114160.0018401840NC
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC3750.00192519254.05
Unnao(UP)99.60-45.875034.90193019254.04
Etah(UP)85.0041.674624.2018101800-1.09
Mathura(UP)85.00-1521850.0018601860-0.53
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)75.1027.291057.5016401685-14.36
Mehmoodabad(UP)75.007.149077.80193019254.89
Paliakala(UP)70.003.75919.00190019054.11
Jhansi(UP)68.50-8.671580.50192519253.49
Allahabad(UP)65.00NC4620.00193019354.61
Gorakhpur(UP)65.00302222.0019301930-
Sandila(UP)65.00-18.753332.00192519255.77
Madhoganj(UP)62.50-13.1924806.00192519256.94
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00-16.675761.50182518504.29
Sahiyapur(UP)60.00505872.00192519254.34
Vankaner(Guj)55.00NC2136.7017001700-15.00
Meerut(UP)54.00-1.822150.00195019652.63
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)51.00-31.081703.7016751675-8.22
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-16.6715055.00195019502.63
Shamli(UP)50.0035.145812.70192519301.32
Lalsot(Raj)47.30-563014.8016621680-12.53
Jahangirabad(UP)47.0025.335611.00192519253.49
Raibareilly(UP)46.0031.433172.00189519054.70
Khalilabad(UP)45.0028.574175.00192519304.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)45.0036.363028.00192519302.94
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)43.50-24.353476.2016721698-11.53
Muskara(UP)40.5028.573449.7018001850-1.10
Bangalore(Kar)40.0029.034645.003200320010.34
Dadri(UP)40.0033.334438.00193019300.52
Palanpur(Guj)39.00-2.51243.0017601825-24.30
Siddhpur(Guj)38.95-20.381752.5617121762-12.52
Banda(UP)38.008.571923.30178518702.00
Utraula(UP)35.50NC1185.00192019206.08
Kannauj(UP)35.00-12.51368.5018601880-0.53
Mainpuri(UP)35.00288.8919490.50192519254.62
Balrampur(UP)34.0021.433092.00188019002.17
Firozabad(UP)32.50-7.143175.00187018400.81
Atrauli(UP)32.0045.453557.0018101820-1.63
Azamgarh(UP)30.007.1418486.00192519254.62
Jaunpur(UP)30.0031.582286.00192519304.05
Konch(UP)30.00-33.334879.8018301845-0.54
Jhijhank(UP)30.00328.571958.00186019201.64
Mauranipur(UP)29.80-26.422537.10192519256.94
Ait(UP)29.0061.11136.9017001750-6.34
Jalaun(UP)28.00-206389.5018001800-2.17
Tulsipur(UP)28.00121701.50192019254.35
Chorichora(UP)27.50-31.252623.00193019304.89
Lalganj(UP)27.0028.573039.90185019000.54
Nawabganj(UP)27.0012.51693.001925192024.19
Mehrauni(UP)26.00-52.001900-4.40
Aklera(Raj)25.00-89.582515.0017301745-12.63
Charra(UP)25.00NC6336.0018001800-2.70
Mawana(UP)25.00108.33624.5019301940-
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00108.332277.0018001820-2.70
Thara(Guj)23.50-21.671129.7017051680-12.43
Bahraich(UP)22.50-13.462841.10185018700.54
Etawah(UP)22.0046.676189.0017801810-1.11
Farukhabad(UP)21.00402611.5018301830-2.66
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)21.00-161696.50192519004.34
Tundla(UP)21.00-404444.50192519254.62
Auraiya(UP)20.0033.335454.0017601800-3.30
Kasganj(UP)20.00-503379.6018001780-1.64
Ajuha(UP)20.00NC2351.00192819304.78
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-201856.30192519254.62
Suratgarh(Raj)19.00-29.633222.4018701850-0.69
Rampur(UP)19.0011.761125.00192519253.49
Pratapgarh(UP)16.50-17.5655.50192519250.79
Naanpara(UP)16.0056.861641.50188018402.17
Atarra(UP)15.00NC4111.00182518502.24
Devariya(UP)15.00-503115.50192519254.62
Gazipur(UP)14.0016.671161.00193019353.76
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-402204.0018401850-1.08
Bijay Nagar(Raj)11.90-31.212272.6016751685-9.46
Robertsganj(UP)11.5043.751906.20195019505.69
Jangipura(UP)11.00-8.33638.00193019404.89
Ramanujganj(Cht)10.00-75205.001930193010.92
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.333668.00193519304.59
Bharwari(UP)10.00100815.8018001840-2.17
Bharthna(UP)10.00-16.674987.5017551765-1.68
Rasda(UP)10.00251149.001925193013.24
Milak(UP)9.5035.71681.5019251925-
Jayas(UP)8.10-30.171519.6017901840-1.65
Vilaspur(UP)8.00-27.273285.00192519254.05
Ghiraur(UP)8.00-203295.40192819284.78
Dankaur(UP)8.00-33.331380.00192319281.21
Bareilly(UP)7.80-71.6411231.60192519103.49
Chomu(Raj)7.60-5030.4018002200-5.26
Bijnaur(UP)7.50502063.50192519254.05
Lohardaga(Jha)7.00-30366.0021002100-
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00-22.221351.70187018701.63
Durgapur(WB)6.9015399.19210021003.96
Asansol(WB)6.703.08565.13205020502.50
Chandausi(UP)6.00NC2074.00192519253.49
Gajol(WB)5.5083.3317.0018501900-
Morva Hafad(Guj)5.10-22.7324.0015251575-8.96
Achalda(UP)5.00NC809.0018001800-2.23
Rudauli(UP)5.00-10.711094.00191019106.11
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5333.00193519253.75
Buland Shahr(UP)4.5012.54356.00192519252.39
Akbarpur(UP)4.20682598.30191019053.80
Amroha(UP)4.00-57.89722.5019251925-
Badayoun(UP)4.00NC1964.00193019252.66
Khurja(UP)4.0014.293379.00192519252.39
Wazirganj(UP)4.001002661.40192519256.35
Dehgam(Guj)3.40-69.093013.2017521762-12.40
Beawar(Raj)3.20300101.9020002000-3.61
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.0050531.0019301925-
Risia(UP)3.00NC1948.30185018505.11
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.8055.56186.60192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)2.80-49.0911464.10194019504.86
Mansa(Guj)2.433.8591.3016851700-12.92
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.404.35325.7018401860-1.08
Sami(Guj)2.0015027.2017401600-8.42
Ujhani(UP)2.0010010731.90192019203.78
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.33932.10191019003.80
Dhoraji(Guj)1.80-59.09433.2017101650-14.71
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-11.11236.20192519254.62
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-40120.90192519256.94
Bagru(Raj)1.30-87.7465.1018001850-5.26
Nagaram(Raj)1.20-40168.4017841700-2.14
Kandi(WB)1.20-14.2931.8018101850-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.10-98.511703.7016351675-10.41
Dhanera(Guj)0.80-78.9510.8017451875-
Vadgam(Guj)0.80-61.9124.5017321722-14.60
Dhanura(UP)0.80-42.8619.30190019003.54
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-46.671431.60190019005.56
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-23.08138.2217801830-3.26
Published on July 16, 2020
wheat (commodity)
