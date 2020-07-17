Wheat Prices

as on : 17-07-2020 03:45:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Choubepur(UP)98.50-5.473121.5019752000-0.75
Achnera(UP)68.00-13.924006.00191519202.96
Alwar(Raj)60.20-120.401725-NC
Balrampur(UP)45.0032.353182.00186018801.09
Firozabad(UP)34.004.623243.00186518700.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00-26.673094.00192519252.94
Mehrauni(UP)31.0019.23114.00190019004.40
Ait(UP)25.00-13.79186.9017001700-6.34
Suratgarh(Raj)22.9020.533268.2018651870-0.96
Fatehpur(UP)22.50-21.3313481.50192519254.62
Mawana(UP)20.00-20664.5019351930-
Naugarh(UP)20.0081.825848.00193019254.61
Mangrol(Guj)13.20-60249.1018751925-7.64
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00144.442458.00193019304.89
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC3688.00194519355.14
Achalda(UP)5.00NC819.0017501800-4.94
Rudauli(UP)4.80-41103.60190519105.83
Dhoraji(Guj)4.40144.44442.0017051710-14.96
Ujhani(UP)4.0010010739.90192019203.78
Balrampur(UP)3.005059.508100800032.79
Anandnagar(UP)2.2037.5240.60192519254.62
Choubepur(UP)1.5036.365.208300835020.82
Dhanura(UP)1.407522.10190019003.54
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-14.2937.60840079906.60
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC54.0044004400-8.33
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3342.0084008380-3.78
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC18.8083608270-
Choubepur(UP)1.00253.6055005570-3.08
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-4016.4013601350-
Published on July 17, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.