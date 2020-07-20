Wheat Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:19:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Dahod(Guj)457.80240.6215612.6019501950-7.14
Aligarh(UP)350.0016.6723440.0018001810-2.70
Bindki(UP)300.00209602.00193019304.61
Golagokarnath(UP)240.00NC10938.00191019106.11
Rajkot(Guj)234.009.3512674.5017251750-15.02
Bangalore(Kar)227.00467.55099.003200320010.34
Hapur(UP)215.002.386501.00193519301.84
Gondal(UP)177.505.9715287.50192019203.78
Khair(UP)160.006.6722843.0018501850NC
Saharanpur(UP)156.0011.4317420.10194019404.30
Sitapur(UP)145.000.6940081.60192519256.24
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)145.00162189.00194019355.43
Mathura(UP)140.0064.7122130.0018601860-0.53
Hardoi(UP)140.007.6927760.00193519285.16
Kosikalan(UP)121.00NC13880.00185018500.54
Maigalganj(UP)100.00-33.3313015.0018751860-
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC3950.00192519254.05
Choubepur(UP)98.00-0.513317.5019801975-0.50
Basti(UP)90.00-43.7516944.00192519254.62
Mehmoodabad(UP)90.00209257.80192519304.62
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)84.5094.253645.2016721672-11.53
Paliakala(UP)80.0014.296079.00191519004.93
Jhansi(UP)68.00-0.731716.50192519253.49
Jahangirabad(UP)67.0042.555745.00192619253.55
Meerut(UP)66.0022.222282.00194519502.37
Achnera(UP)65.00-4.414136.00192019153.23
Gorakhpur(UP)65.00NC2352.0019301930-
Palanpur(Guj)61.0056.411365.0017271760-25.72
Shamli(UP)60.00205932.70193019251.58
Allahabad(UP)55.00-15.384730.00194019305.15
Nagod(MP)53.30-32.96265.6017151730-
Amreli(Guj)51.5056.53856.5018151815-11.46
Faizabad(UP)50.00-9.092245.10192019104.35
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00NC15155.00194019502.11
Khalilabad(UP)50.0011.114275.00192519254.62
Etah(UP)45.00-47.064714.2018101810-1.09
Raibareilly(UP)40.00-13.043252.00189018954.42
Mainpuri(UP)40.0014.2919570.50192519254.62
Konch(UP)40.0033.334959.8018201830-1.09
Utraula(UP)39.5011.271264.00192019206.08
Maur(UP)37.00-21.282310.00192519254.62
Firozabad(UP)37.008.823317.0018501865-0.27
Kopaganj(UP)37.00-21.284736.00192519254.05
Karvi(UP)37.0051.023527.30182018602.25
Khanpur(Raj)35.00-74.34633.4016871737-14.58
Bharuasumerpur(UP)35.00-41.675831.50182518254.29
Haathras(UP)35.002502450.3018251810-5.44
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.501.523161.00192519252.94
Balrampur(UP)32.00-28.893246.00185018600.54
Aklera(Raj)30.00202575.0017201730-13.13
Kannauj(UP)30.00-14.291428.5018601860-0.53
Dadri(UP)30.00-254498.00192919300.47
Chorichora(UP)30.009.092683.00193019304.89
Azamgarh(UP)28.50-518543.00192519254.62
Fatehpur(UP)26.6018.2213534.70193019254.89
Mawana(UP)25.0025714.5019301935-
Ajuha(UP)25.00252401.00193019284.89
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00251906.30192519254.62
Tundla(UP)25.0019.054494.50192519254.62
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)24.0014.291744.50191519253.79
Banda(UP)23.00-39.471969.30181517853.71
Lalganj(UP)21.00-22.223081.90185018500.54
Nawabganj(UP)21.00-22.221735.001920192523.87
Rampur(UP)21.0010.531167.00192519253.49
Halvad(Guj)20.740.19392.7417001725-11.69
Mahoba(UP)20.70-89.389288.70189018903.85
Naanpara(UP)20.2026.251681.90186018801.09
Kasganj(UP)20.00NC3419.6018101800-1.09
Mauranipur(UP)20.00-32.892577.10186019253.33
Devariya(UP)18.00203151.50192519254.62
Dhrol(Guj)15.50-25.12709.4014201495-21.55
Thara(Guj)15.20-35.321160.1016881705-13.30
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)15.001263.641733.7016501635-9.59
Auraiya(UP)15.00-255484.0017501760-3.85
Etawah(UP)15.00-31.826219.0017801780-1.11
Kayamganj(UP)15.00252234.0018301840-1.61
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-33.332639.5018301830-2.66
Rasda(UP)12.50251174.001930192513.53
Milak(UP)12.5031.58706.5019251925-
Shikohabad(UP)12.00203712.00194019454.86
Gazipur(UP)12.00-14.291185.00193019303.76
Barhaj(UP)12.00-90.7711134.00192519256.35
Robertsganj(UP)11.50NC1929.20195019505.69
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.0037.54114.0018001880-7.93
Atarra(UP)11.00-26.674133.00182018251.96
Puranpur(UP)11.00197.37701.20192519254.05
Dehgam(Guj)10.202003033.6017621752-11.90
Savarkundla(Guj)10.00NC588.5018251875-9.34
Baberu(UP)10.00NC613.9018151850-4.47
Vilaspur(UP)9.0012.53303.00192519254.05
Asansol(WB)8.2022.39581.53205020502.50
Ghiraur(UP)8.00NC3311.40192719284.73
Dankaur(UP)8.00NC1396.00192319231.21
Suratgarh(Raj)7.90-65.53284.0017951865-4.67
Chandausi(UP)7.50252089.00192519253.49
Durgapur(WB)7.508.7414.19210021003.96
Dhoraji(Guj)7.0059.09456.0017151705-14.46
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00NC1365.70186518701.36
Bilsi(UP)7.0034.626077.2019001900-
Salon(UP)6.00-251152.00192519254.34
Lucknow(UP)5.5096.4311475.10194019404.86
Khurja(UP)5.00253389.00192519252.39
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11343.00193519353.75
Ujhani(UP)5.002510749.90192519204.05
Bahraich(UP)4.80-78.672850.70186018501.09
Rudauli(UP)4.60-4.171112.80191519056.39
Chandoli(UP)4.50NC209.101930193011.24
Badayoun(UP)4.00NC1972.00193019302.66
Bareilly(UP)4.00-48.7211239.60192519253.49
Achalda(UP)4.00-20827.0017401750-5.49
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00-11.114364.00192519252.39
Mansa(Guj)3.2232.5197.7417101685-11.63
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00NC537.0019251930-
Risia(UP)3.00NC1954.30187018506.25
Wazirganj(UP)3.00-252667.40192519256.35
Bangarmau(UP)2.80-441022.20193019306.04
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.40NC330.5018401840-1.08
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC936.10190019103.26
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.33124.90192519256.94
Vadgam(Guj)1.90137.5128.3016851732-16.91
Akbarpur(UP)1.80-57.142601.90190519103.53
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-27.27243.80192519254.62
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.5087.522.2017371737-
Gurusarai(UP)1.20501434.00190019005.56
Published on July 20, 2020
