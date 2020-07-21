Wheat Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:23:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)1571.5097.1847008.90193019254.61
Kota(Raj)554.50-21.5773962.5017351750-8.68
Lalitpur(UP)320.00-15.7924733.60190019002.70
Aligarh(UP)300.00-14.2924040.0018001800-2.70
Bindki(UP)280.00-6.6710162.00193019304.61
Lakhimpur(UP)250.00-37.572290.00193019109.04
Golagokarnath(UP)230.00-4.1711398.00192019106.67
Rajkot(Guj)217.00-7.2613108.5017101725-15.76
Hapur(UP)210.00-2.336921.00193519351.84
Hardoi(UP)200.0042.8628160.00193519355.16
Sultanpur(UP)180.00-288525.0018001800-2.17
Dahod(Guj)176.50-61.4515965.6019501950-7.14
Gondal(UP)175.00-1.4115637.50192019203.78
Sitapur(UP)158.008.9740397.60190019254.86
Maigalganj(UP)150.005013315.0018851875-
Khair(UP)120.00-2523083.0018501850NC
Kosikalan(UP)120.00-0.8314120.00184518500.27
Mathura(UP)110.00-21.4322350.00188018600.53
Visnagar(Guj)107.80-60.061138.5016972000-19.38
Mehmoodabad(UP)105.0016.679467.80191019253.80
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC4150.00193019254.32
Barhaj(UP)100.00733.3311334.00192519256.35
Saharanpur(UP)95.00-39.117610.10193519404.03
Bangalore(Kar)91.00-59.915281.003200320010.34
Udaipura(Raj)89.4095.623943.80205020502.50
Choubepur(UP)83.00-15.313483.5019751980-0.75
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)79.00-6.513803.2016511672-12.65
Barabanki(UP)74.002542.86885.60192042004.07
Unnao(UP)72.90-26.815180.70192519303.77
Gorakhpur(UP)72.0010.772496.0019301930-
Basti(UP)70.00-22.2217084.00192519254.62
Bharuasumerpur(UP)70.001005971.50182518254.29
Achnera(UP)66.001.544268.00191519202.96
Meerut(UP)60.00-9.092402.00195019452.63
Madhoganj(UP)60.00-424926.00192019256.67
Paliakala(UP)60.00-256199.00191019154.66
Jahangirabad(UP)59.00-11.945863.00192619263.55
Siddhpur(Guj)58.4249.991869.4017551712-10.32
Raibareilly(UP)55.0037.53362.00188518904.14
Aklera(Raj)50.0066.672675.0017301720-12.63
Sahiyapur(UP)50.00-16.675972.00192519254.34
Shamli(UP)50.00-16.676032.70192519301.32
Allahabad(UP)45.00-18.184820.00193519404.88
Mainpuri(UP)45.0012.519660.50195019255.98
Sandila(UP)45.00-30.773422.00192819255.93
Jhijhank(UP)45.00502048.0018301860NC
Raath(UP)43.0028.363720.0016751680-
Shahganj(UP)41.00641531.00195019505.98
Palanpur(Guj)40.00-34.431445.0016651727-28.39
Faizabad(UP)40.00-202325.10192019204.35
Utraula(UP)39.50NC1343.00192019206.08
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)38.00153.331809.7016751650-8.22
Lalsot(Raj)36.60-22.623088.0016521662-13.05
Mauranipur(UP)36.00802649.10186018603.33
Bareilly(UP)35.0077511309.60192519253.49
Etah(UP)35.00-22.224784.2018001810-1.64
Karvi(UP)35.00-5.413597.30184518203.65
Muskara(UP)35.00-13.583519.7018001800-1.10
Chorichora(UP)35.0016.672753.00193019304.89
Kopaganj(UP)33.00-10.814802.00192519254.05
Konch(UP)33.00-17.55025.8018001820-2.17
Thara(Guj)32.10111.181224.3016351688-16.02
Ballia(UP)30.00-14.293046.00192519254.62
Charra(UP)30.00206396.0018001800-2.70
Dadri(UP)30.00NC4558.00193419290.73
Balrampur(UP)28.00-12.53302.00185018500.54
Kannauj(UP)28.00-6.671484.5018601860-0.53
Jaunpur(UP)26.00-13.332338.00192519254.05
Kasganj(UP)26.00303471.6018201810-0.55
Azamgarh(UP)25.00-12.2818593.00193019254.89
Lalganj(UP)25.0019.053131.90185018500.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-25.373211.00193019253.21
Kayamganj(UP)25.0066.672284.0018301830-1.61
Ajuha(UP)22.00-122445.00193019304.89
Tundla(UP)21.00-164536.50192519254.62
Atrauli(UP)20.00-37.53597.0018101810-1.63
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)20.00-16.671784.50192519154.34
Mawana(UP)20.00-20754.5019351930-
Orai(UP)20.00-61.545539.8017601800-
Rampur(UP)20.00-4.761207.00192519253.49
Naanpara(UP)19.40-3.961720.70186018601.09
Dehgam(Guj)17.1067.653067.8017601762-12.00
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)17.0054.554148.0017301800-11.51
Dhrol(Guj)17.009.68743.4014801420-18.23
Suratgarh(Raj)17.00115.193318.0018001795-4.41
Farukhabad(UP)16.0014.292671.5018351830-2.39
Mahoba(UP)16.00-22.719320.70190518904.67
Jafarganj(UP)16.00601709.0018001860-1.10
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00-402307.0018001800-2.70
Devariya(UP)15.00-16.673181.50192519254.62
Maudaha(UP)15.00-403832.50180018602.86
Bharthna(UP)15.00505017.5017401755-2.52
Mangrol(Guj)14.006.06277.1018151875-10.59
Gazipur(UP)13.008.331211.00193019303.76
Rasda(UP)13.0041200.001925193013.24
Atarra(UP)12.5013.644158.00182018201.96
Fatehpur(UP)12.50-53.0113559.70192519304.62
Lohardaga(Jha)12.0071.43390.0020002100-
Soharatgarh(UP)12.009.092482.00192519304.62
Jangipura(UP)12.009.09662.00193019304.89
Baberu(UP)11.5015636.9018301815-3.68
Auraiya(UP)10.00-33.335504.0017501750-3.85
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-16.673732.00193519404.59
Robertsganj(UP)9.00-21.741947.20194519505.42
Asansol(WB)8.503.66598.53205020502.50
Chandausi(UP)8.006.672105.00190019252.15
Durgapur(WB)8.006.67430.19210021003.96
Bhiloda(Guj)7.8011.43267.9017001750-13.92
Bijnaur(UP)7.50NC2078.50192519254.05
Dankaur(UP)7.40-7.51410.80192619231.37
Bahraich(UP)7.20502865.10186018601.09
Ghiraur(UP)7.00-12.53325.40192719274.73
Mohamadabad(UP)6.50-7.141378.70187018651.63
Ujhani(UP)6.002010761.90192019253.78
Rajula(Guj)5.5071.8863.0017031635-12.67
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10352.00194019354.02
Rudauli(UP)4.50-2.171121.80191019156.11
Lucknow(UP)4.40-2011483.90195019405.41
Surajpur(Cht)4.00-31.03382.30192619264.11
Achalda(UP)4.00NC835.0017501740-4.94
Bilsi(UP)3.80-45.716084.8019001900-
Savarkundla(Guj)3.50-65595.5018251825-9.34
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50-12.54371.00192519252.39
Risia(UP)3.5016.671961.30186018705.68
Puranpur(UP)3.50-68.187708.20192519254.05
Wazirganj(UP)3.5016.672674.40190019254.97
Mansa(Guj)3.05-5.28103.8416701710-13.70
Gadag(Kar)3.00NC12.0022822755-16.78
Khurja(UP)3.00-403395.00192519252.39
Safdarganj(UP)3.0050942.10190019003.26
Bangarmau(UP)2.80NC1027.80193019306.04
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.7012.5335.9018301840-1.61
Manendragarh(Cht)2.5025169.00190019002.70
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-16.67542.0019301925-
Akbarpur(UP)2.5038.892606.90190519053.53
Bagru(Raj)2.1061.5469.3019001800NC
Badayoun(UP)2.00-501976.00193019302.66
Beawar(Raj)1.80-43.75105.5019252000-7.23
Dhoraji(Guj)1.70-75.71459.4016951715-15.46
Anandnagar(UP)1.706.25247.20192519254.62
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-25127.90192519256.94
Kandi(WB)1.20NC34.2018101810-
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.00-33.3324.2017371737-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-8014.0031003300-
Gurusarai(UP)1.00-16.671436.00190019005.56
Khatra(WB)1.00NC58.701925185010.00
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.00-16.6749.401925188010.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC34.001925192510.00
Fatehabad(UP)0.9028.57140.02188017802.17
