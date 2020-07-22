Wheat Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:42:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)796.00-49.3548600.90192519304.34
Kota(Raj)589.506.3175141.5017401735-8.42
Lakhimpur(UP)350.004072990.00192519308.76
Lalitpur(UP)250.00-21.8825233.60189019002.16
Dahod(Guj)214.5021.5316394.6019001950-9.52
Hapur(UP)200.00-4.767321.00193019351.58
Sultanpur(UP)200.0011.118925.00185018000.54
Rajkot(Guj)197.00-9.2213502.5017151710-15.52
Gondal(UP)181.503.7116000.50192019203.78
Maigalganj(UP)180.002013675.0018851885-
Bangalore(Kar)167.00-22.69550.0086508350-
Sitapur(UP)150.00-5.0640697.60192519006.24
Hardoi(UP)140.00-3028440.00191519354.08
Barhaj(UP)130.003011594.00192519256.35
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)124.00226.322057.7016551675-9.32
Saharanpur(UP)113.0018.9517836.10193519354.03
Kosikalan(UP)110.00-8.3314340.00192018454.35
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)103.70-38.091561.0018261873-
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC4350.00192519304.05
Mathura(UP)100.00-9.0922550.0018651880-0.27
Paliakala(UP)90.00506379.00191519104.93
Khujner(MP)86.60370.651572.0016601690-13.09
Mehmoodabad(UP)80.00-23.819627.80192019104.35
Choubepur(UP)80.00-3.613643.5019751975-0.75
Madhoganj(UP)70.0016.6725066.00192019206.67
Unnao(UP)69.40-4.85319.50193019254.04
Bangalore(Kar)67.00-26.375415.00310032006.90
Achnera(UP)66.00NC4400.00192519153.49
Jhansi(UP)65.50-3.681847.50192019253.23
Basti(UP)65.00-7.1417214.00192519254.62
Sailana(MP)63.50124.38155.3018472400-
Meerut(UP)59.00-1.672520.00195019502.63
Lalsot(Raj)55.1050.553233.2016471652-13.32
Sahiyapur(UP)55.00106082.00192519254.34
Raath(UP)54.0025.583828.0016501675-
Jahangirabad(UP)51.00-13.565965.00192519263.49
Vankaner(Guj)50.00-9.092236.7017251700-13.75
Bharuasumerpur(UP)50.00-28.576071.50182518254.29
Haathras(UP)50.00-37.5996.0075007500-9.09
Mainpuri(UP)48.006.6719756.50192519504.62
Tundla(UP)47.00123.814630.50192519254.62
Faizabad(UP)46.00152417.10192019204.35
Khalilabad(UP)45.00-104365.00193019254.89
Jalaun(UP)42.5051.796474.5017001800-7.61
Tulsipur(UP)42.5051.791786.50190019203.26
Raibareilly(UP)40.00-27.273442.00188518854.14
Shamli(UP)40.00-206112.70193019251.58
Karvi(UP)40.0014.293677.30184018453.37
Konch(UP)40.0021.215105.8018101800-1.63
Chorichora(UP)40.0014.292833.00193019304.89
Amreli(Guj)39.80-22.72936.1018151815-11.46
Maur(UP)39.005.412388.00192519254.62
Kopaganj(UP)39.0018.184880.00192519254.05
Utraula(UP)38.50-2.531420.00192019206.08
Charra(UP)35.0016.676466.0017801800-3.78
Mehrauni(UP)35.0012.9184.00190019004.40
Thara(Guj)34.718.131293.7217001635-12.69
Balrampur(UP)34.0021.433370.00185018500.54
Firozabad(UP)33.00-10.813383.0018401850-0.81
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)32.00-59.493867.2016481651-12.80
Azamgarh(UP)31.002418655.00193019304.89
Siddhpur(Guj)30.59-47.641930.5816721755-14.56
Bareilly(UP)30.40-13.1411370.40192519253.49
Allahabad(UP)30.00-33.334880.00193019354.61
Etah(UP)30.00-14.294844.2017901800-2.19
Naugarh(UP)30.00505908.00192019304.07
Pukhrayan(UP)30.001002367.0018001800-2.70
Kannauj(UP)30.007.141544.5018501860-1.07
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00201966.30192519254.62
Jhijhank(UP)30.00-33.332108.00186018301.64
Halvad(Guj)29.4441.95451.6216751700-12.99
Lalganj(UP)27.0083185.90185018500.54
Orai(UP)26.00305591.8017301760-
Ballia(UP)25.00-16.673096.00193019254.89
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)25.00251834.50192019254.07
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00NC3261.00193019303.21
Partaval(UP)25.00-9.091461.50192519255.48
Rajkot(Guj)25.0066.67160.0049504890-1.00
Mauranipur(UP)24.50-31.942698.10186018603.33
Farukhabad(UP)24.00502719.5018401835-2.13
Nawabganj(UP)23.009.521781.001920192023.87
Jaunpur(UP)22.00-15.382382.00195019255.41
Rampur(UP)21.0051249.00192519253.49
Muskara(UP)21.00-403561.7017701800-2.75
Dhrol(Guj)20.2018.82783.8015101480-16.57
Kasganj(UP)20.20-22.313512.0018001820-1.64
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-202324.0018201830-2.15
Devariya(UP)20.0033.333221.50192519254.62
Ajuha(UP)20.00-9.092485.00193519305.16
Kustagi(Kar)20.00-40.005000--
Fatehpur(UP)18.504813596.70191019253.80
Naanpara(UP)17.80-8.251756.30185018600.54
Lalsot(Raj)17.50-24.573233.2037883811-5.49
Bharthna(UP)16.006.675049.5017251740-3.36
Mangrol(Guj)15.007.14307.1017901815-11.82
Atarra(UP)15.00204188.00180018200.84
Mawana(UP)15.00-25784.5019401935-
Mahoba(UP)14.10-11.889348.90189019053.85
Gazipur(UP)14.007.691239.00193019303.76
Maudaha(UP)12.50-16.673857.50189018008.00
Sainthia(WB)12.50-25.008300--
Rasda(UP)12.00-7.691224.001925192513.24
Lohardaga(Jha)12.0020434.0089009100-
Rampurhat(WB)10.8030.1268.60194019307.78
Dehgam(Guj)10.60-38.013089.0017171760-14.15
Savarkundla(Guj)10.00185.71615.5017881825-11.18
Lohardaga(Jha)10.00-16.67434.0021002000-
Bharwari(UP)10.00NC835.8018001800-2.17
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-37.51729.0018201800NC
Sainthia(WB)9.2010.8452.0019401930-2.51
Baberu(UP)9.00-21.74654.9018151830-4.47
Asansol(WB)8.803.53616.13205020502.50
Bahraich(UP)8.5018.062882.10186018601.09
Durgapur(WB)8.405446.99210021003.96
Badayoun(UP)8.003001992.00192519302.39
Mohamadabad(UP)8.0023.081394.70186018701.09
Vilaspur(UP)8.00-11.113319.00192519254.05
Faizabad(UP)7.50NC88.508100840018.25
Devariya(UP)7.50NC127.00844079807.93
Soharatgarh(UP)7.00-41.672496.00192019254.35
Meerut(UP)7.0016.6741.00837584757.23
Chorichora(UP)6.5062.5226.008500812034.18
Chandausi(UP)6.00-252117.00190019002.15
Ait(UP)6.00-76198.9017201700-5.23
Ghiraur(UP)6.00-14.293337.40192819274.78
Dankaur(UP)6.00-18.921422.80192419261.26
Asansol(WB)5.6016.67137.29760080001.33
Datia(MP)5.50-11.001750--
Bangarmau(UP)5.5096.431038.80192519305.77
Mahoba(UP)5.50-77.08115.5048605040-2.51
Karvi(UP)5.5022.2241.2048454765-3.10
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11362.00193019403.49
Achalda(UP)5.0025845.0017401750-5.49
Khalilabad(UP)5.0015045.007900785031.67
Rajula(Guj)4.80-12.7372.6016851703-13.59
Rudauli(UP)4.806.671131.40191519106.39
Anandnagar(UP)4.50164.71256.20192519254.62
Bilsi(UP)4.5018.426093.8019001900-
Salon(UP)4.00-33.331160.0017101925-7.32
Wazirganj(UP)4.0014.292682.40190019004.97
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC69.50864085009.51
Safdarganj(UP)4.0010042.0081008100-
Mohammdi(UP)3.80-243575.6018411840-
Lucknow(UP)3.40-22.7311490.70195019505.41
Raath(UP)3.20433.3311.5045503950-
Risia(UP)3.00-14.291967.30185018605.11
Akbarpur(UP)3.00202612.90191019053.80
Aligarh(UP)3.00-2545.0043004250-9.47
Kosikalan(UP)3.005062.108700885012.99
Lucknow(UP)3.00-90.62536.00809080501.13
Puranpur(UP)2.60-25.717713.40193019254.32
Suratgarh(Raj)2.50-85.293323.0018301800-2.81
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.50-7.41340.9018401830-1.08
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-37.545.50838082707.44
Muskara(UP)2.50-5.004800--
Mathura(UP)2.40-449.90870086508.75
Shamli(UP)2.409.0930.408370827030.78
Dhanera(Guj)2.30187.515.4016271745-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.2029.41463.8017101695-14.71
Fatehpur(UP)2.2012046.4083758400-4.07
Kopaganj(UP)2.20-1238.00837580605.48
Utraula(UP)2.2015.7921.6083008300-
Nagaram(Raj)2.0066.67172.4017681784-3.02
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00-20546.0019251930-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.33946.10190019003.26
Meerut(UP)2.00-42.8612.00530052656.85
Gazipur(UP)2.0033.3367.50843084504.07
Balrampur(UP)2.00-33.3363.508150810033.61
Ajuha(UP)1.802023.805500552013.17
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.70-39.29190.00192519254.62
Mainpuri(UP)1.7041.6717.008730866013.38
Etah(UP)1.6014.2923.20870086508.07
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.1122.00868086407.16
Jangipura(UP)1.60-2037.20843084404.07
Hapur(UP)1.50-5013.00837080807.31
Jaunpur(UP)1.502529.80830084252.47
Agra(UP)1.50-6.2531.30876086608.42
Charra(UP)1.407.6915.8087508750-
Azamgarh(UP)1.30-48114.20839081056.20
Paliakala(UP)1.30-7.1415.00811080758.86
Choubepur(UP)1.30-13.337.808185830019.14
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.202026.6017121737-
Beawar(Raj)1.20-33.33107.9019001925-8.43
Dahod(Guj)1.20-95.02241.1044004500-6.38
Bharthna(UP)1.20NC10.40835085600.30
Dhanura(UP)1.00-28.5724.10190019003.54
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-33.33129.90192519256.94
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC56.0046004400-4.17
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC14.00106001030016.48
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.00-2.008160-25.54
Atarra(UP)1.00-2.008450--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC20.8083758360-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC7.005750580023.13
Raibareilly(UP)1.00256.1081508090-
Dankaur(UP)1.00-28.5714.5083558261-
Naanpara(UP)1.00-28.5727.2082758200-
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC4.0058504950-
Choubepur(UP)0.90-105.4054805500-3.44
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC22.30825082001.85
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-33.3339.20840084006.60
Unnao(UP)0.80-2013.108175810027.73
Kayamganj(UP)0.80NC18.0081758100-2.39
Jhijhank(UP)0.7016.676.0081508250-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-401437.20186019003.33
Pukhrayan(UP)0.60-403.208100810013.13
Partaval(UP)0.60-14.291.908430785031.72
Published on July 22, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
