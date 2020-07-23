Wheat Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:26:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)818.0038.7676777.5017351740-8.68
Agra(UP)787.50-1.0750175.90192519254.34
Nimbahera(Raj)680.00125.912792.0017361789-
Narsinghgarh(MP)549.30-4.1423392.2016251760-6.07
Lakhimpur(UP)300.00-14.2973590.00193019259.04
Bindki(UP)300.007.1410762.00193019304.61
Lalitpur(UP)260.00425753.60188018901.62
Golagokarnath(UP)240.004.3511878.00191019206.11
Dahod(Guj)217.201.2616829.0019501900-7.14
Hapur(UP)210.0057741.00193019301.58
Badrisadri(Raj)200.0030.72706.0017001700-
Rajkot(Guj)198.000.5113898.5017151715-15.52
Hardoi(UP)180.0028.5728800.00184519150.27
Gondal(UP)170.00-6.3416340.50192019203.78
Barhaj(UP)150.0015.3811894.00192519256.35
Sitapur(UP)145.00-3.3340987.60192519256.24
Maigalganj(UP)140.00-22.2213955.0018801885-
Saharanpur(UP)124.009.7318084.10193519354.03
Kosikalan(UP)120.009.0914580.00192519204.62
Khujner(MP)119.2037.641810.4016521660-13.51
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC4550.00192519254.05
Paliakala(UP)85.00-5.566549.00192019155.21
Basti(UP)80.0023.0817374.00192519254.62
Mathura(UP)80.00-2022710.00187518650.27
Choubepur(UP)75.00-6.253793.5019801975-0.50
Mehmoodabad(UP)70.00-12.59767.80193019204.89
Unnao(UP)69.30-0.145458.10193519304.31
Gorakhpur(UP)67.50-6.252631.0019301930-
Madhoganj(UP)65.00-7.1425196.00192519206.94
Jhansi(UP)64.00-2.291975.50192519203.49
Allahabad(UP)60.001005000.00193519304.88
Jaunpur(UP)60.00172.732502.00193019504.32
Shahjahanpur(UP)60.00NC26000.00193519053.75
Lashkar(MP)59.00-118.001740--
Lalsot(Raj)57.404.173348.0016451647-13.42
Kalapipal(MP)50.00-33.337360.5016751840-11.38
Mainpuri(UP)50.004.1719856.50192519254.62
Jahangirabad(UP)47.00-7.846059.00192519253.49
Bharuasumerpur(UP)46.00-86163.50182518254.29
Konch(UP)45.0012.55195.8017801810-3.26
Siddhpur(Guj)44.5545.642019.6818701672-4.45
Meerut(UP)44.00-25.422608.00195019502.63
Karvi(UP)43.508.753764.30180018401.12
Chorichora(UP)42.0052917.00193019304.89
Kapadvanj(Guj)40.00-44.44830.0016501600-5.01
Aligarh(UP)40.00-86.6724120.0017501800-5.41
Dadri(UP)40.0033.334638.00193019340.52
Raibareilly(UP)38.00-53518.00188018853.87
Tulsipur(UP)37.50-11.761861.50190019003.26
Azamgarh(UP)37.0019.3518729.00192519304.62
Mauranipur(UP)36.5048.982771.10186018603.33
Bangalore(Kar)35.00-47.765485.00300031003.45
Maur(UP)35.00-10.262458.00192519254.62
Kopaganj(UP)35.00-10.264950.00192519254.05
Sandila(UP)35.00-22.223492.00191019284.95
Bahraich(UP)34.003002950.10188018602.17
Kasganj(UP)33.0063.373578.0018001800-1.64
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00323327.00193019303.21
Utraula(UP)32.50-15.581485.00192019206.08
Bareilly(UP)32.005.2611434.40192519253.49
Etah(UP)32.006.674908.2017601790-3.83
Atrauli(UP)31.00553659.0017601810-4.35
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)30.00-75.812117.7016601655-9.04
Thara(Guj)30.00-13.571353.7216421700-15.67
Naugarh(UP)30.00NC5968.00192019204.07
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00-45.456142.00192519254.34
Shamli(UP)30.00-256172.70193019301.58
Balrampur(UP)29.00-14.713428.0018401850NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)28.00121890.50191019203.52
Firozabad(UP)28.00-15.153439.00193018404.04
Orai(UP)28.007.695647.8017201730-
Kannauj(UP)28.00-6.671600.5018501850-1.07
Nawabganj(UP)26.0013.041833.001925192024.19
Partaval(UP)26.0041513.50192519255.48
Jafarganj(UP)26.001601781.00185018201.65
Charra(UP)25.00-28.576516.0017501780-5.41
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00-16.672417.0018001800-2.70
Banda(UP)24.004.352017.30176018150.57
Farukhabad(UP)23.00-4.172765.5018001840-4.26
Raath(UP)23.00-57.413874.0016501650-
Muskara(UP)22.507.143606.7018001770-1.10
Visavadar(Guj)21.20-93.13762.3417901665-8.21
Kalawad(Guj)21.00-42.001590--
Sankeshwar(Kar)21.00-42.002400--
Lohardaga(Jha)20.00100474.0021002100-
Auraiya(UP)20.001005544.0017301750-4.95
Mawana(UP)20.0033.33824.5019421940-
Rampur(UP)20.00-4.761289.00192519253.49
Kayamganj(UP)20.00NC2364.0018001820-3.23
Chirgaon(UP)20.00-91.841882.0017751925-3.27
Mehrauni(UP)20.00-42.86224.00190019004.40
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.332006.30192519254.62
Bharthna(UP)20.00255089.5017201725-3.64
Lalganj(UP)18.00-33.333221.90185018500.54
Devariya(UP)17.50-12.53256.50192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)15.4045.283119.8016621717-16.90
Maudaha(UP)15.00203887.50185018905.71
Ajuha(UP)15.00-252515.00193019354.89
Fatehpur(UP)13.50-27.0313623.70190019103.26
Dhrol(Guj)13.00-35.64809.8014851510-17.96
Mahoba(UP)12.40-12.069373.70191018904.95
Atarra(UP)12.00-204212.00180018000.84
Etawah(UP)11.00-26.676241.0017751780-1.39
Soharatgarh(UP)11.0057.142518.00193019204.89
Baberu(UP)10.0011.11674.9017901815-5.79
Ghaziabad(UP)9.50-8115174.00194019402.11
Ait(UP)9.0050216.9016601720-8.54
Vilaspur(UP)9.0012.53337.00192519254.05
Milak(UP)8.50-32723.5019251925-
Morva Hafad(Guj)7.4045.138.8015251525-8.96
Robertsganj(UP)7.00-22.221961.20196019456.23
Sirsaganj(UP)6.90331.2541.90192519254.05
Dankaur(UP)6.508.331435.80192619241.37
Badayoun(UP)6.00-252004.00193019252.66
Ghiraur(UP)6.00NC3349.40192719284.73
Chandoli(UP)5.5022.22220.101930193011.24
Bilsi(UP)5.3017.786104.4019001900-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.00-57.982282.6016151675-12.70
Chandausi(UP)5.00-16.672127.00190019002.15
Wazirganj(UP)5.00252692.40190019004.97
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10371.00193519303.75
Rudauli(UP)4.50-6.251140.40190519155.83
Amirgadh(Guj)4.10-58.1631.6016401710-
Suratgarh(Raj)3.80523330.6017601830-6.53
Akbarpur(UP)3.8026.672620.50191519104.08
Puranpur(UP)3.6038.467720.60192519304.05
Ballia(UP)3.50-863103.00193519305.16
Risia(UP)3.5016.671974.30186018505.68
Bagru(Raj)3.1047.6275.5018501900-2.63
Khurja(UP)3.00NC3401.00192619252.45
Lucknow(UP)3.00-11.7611496.70194019504.86
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-14.294377.00193019252.66
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.0050552.0019301925-
Anandnagar(UP)2.50-44.44261.20192519254.62
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.40-4345.7018301840-1.61
Safdarganj(UP)2.3015950.70190019003.26
Nagaram(Raj)2.00NC176.4017881768-1.92
Gurusarai(UP)1.60166.671440.40186018603.33
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.20NC29.0016501712-
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC26.10190019003.54
Ujhani(UP)1.00-83.3310763.90192519204.05
Fatehabad(UP)0.80-11.11141.6217701880-3.80
Published on July 23, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.