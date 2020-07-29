Wheat Prices

Wheat
Agra(UP)714.50-2.5253070.90192519252.39
Kota(Raj)643.0049.0280550.5017401750-10.31
Ujjain(MP)436.70-66.23457.4017791784-3.32
Dahod(Guj)380.6094.3818251.2019501900-11.36
Lakhimpur(UP)350.009.3874930.00192519208.76
Aligarh(UP)310.00-3.1226080.0017501760-10.71
Baran(Raj)300.00-90.7714100.0017101745-
Lalitpur(UP)260.00NC26273.60188018801.62
Maharajganj(UP)255.004150516.00193018504.89
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-209825.0018251800-0.82
Hardoi(UP)200.00-4.7630000.0019101840-0.26
Rajkot(Guj)199.002.0514686.5016751700-17.49
Maigalganj(UP)180.00NC14995.0018851880-
Gondal(UP)179.00-2.7217415.50192019203.78
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)178.20607.141464.3017001700-11.23
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)150.00-46.4312680.00197519506.76
Khair(UP)150.0015.3823643.0018401840-6.60
Badnagar(MP)137.80-32.122759.2019101900-
Sitapur(UP)134.00-3.641825.6019201910-1.29
Sheopurkalan(MP)129.50-84.431922.0016601687-
Kosikalan(UP)120.009.0915280.00192019303.78
Saharanpur(UP)107.00-6.9618720.10193019302.66
Basti(UP)100.002517574.00192519254.62
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC5130.00192519253.22
Unnao(UP)99.60-47.446245.50193019304.04
Aklera(Raj)90.00802855.0017251730-12.88
Barhaj(UP)90.00-30.7712574.00192519255.77
Khanpur(Raj)87.00-17.145017.4017091687-13.47
Bhikangaon(MP)84.80-48.92501.6017541865-
Visnagar(Guj)84.70-21.431307.9016301697-22.57
Mathura(UP)80.00-15.7923260.0018651860-0.27
Mehmoodabad(UP)77.00-18.9510111.80192019204.35
Khujner(MP)74.90-31.912180.2016801665-12.04
Gorakhpur(UP)70.00-3.452916.0019301930-
Choubepur(UP)66.00-5.714231.5019751975-0.75
Allahabad(UP)65.001605300.00194019305.15
Jhansi(UP)65.001.562105.50187519254.17
Panna(MP)60.705970123.4017101927-
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-14.2915434.00194019402.11
Kasganj(UP)60.00361.543804.0018001810-1.64
Madhoganj(UP)60.00-2525476.0019251920NC
Paliakala(UP)60.00-45.457029.00192019053.78
Morbi(Guj)57.70406.14126.8016402325-23.90
Vankaner(Guj)57.00142544.7016901725-15.50
Siddhpur(Guj)56.24-29.192383.7217501812-10.58
Mahua Mandabar(Mahua)(Raj)53.70-107.401630--
Dindori(MP)51.79619.31662.9217001925-8.11
Azamgarh(UP)50.0011.1118999.00192519254.34
Bharuasumerpur(UP)50.00-16.676493.50182518251.39
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)49.001004056.2016681681-13.89
Jahangirabad(UP)46.00-6.126345.0019251927-2.78
Shamli(UP)46.00156402.70192519251.32
Meerut(UP)45.00-15.092900.00194019452.11
Sahiyapur(UP)45.0012.56364.00192519254.34
Karvi(UP)41.0017.143992.3017901830-3.50
Faizabad(UP)40.00-11.112587.10192019104.35
Dadri(UP)40.00-204898.00193119301.63
Jhijhank(UP)40.003002248.0018001870-1.64
Utraula(UP)38.00NC1713.00192019206.08
Tundla(UP)37.00-9.764890.50192519253.49
Kalapipal(MP)35.00-307430.5016751675-11.38
Maur(UP)35.00NC2528.00192519254.62
Chorichora(UP)35.00-16.672987.00193519305.16
Palanpur(Guj)34.00-56.411669.0017021690-26.80
Firozabad(UP)33.0011.863628.00192619270.84
Raath(UP)33.0043.483940.0016501650-
Mainpuri(UP)32.00-30.4320106.50192519254.62
Pohari(MP)31.80-63.601650--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)30.00-43.42346.3016501650-9.59
Mehsana(Guj)30.0049.25112.2016751750-11.84
Atrauli(UP)30.00-6.253783.0017601750-4.35
Etah(UP)30.00-255048.2017601780-7.37
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-7.693518.00193019251.85
Raibareilly(UP)30.00-16.673772.00190018854.97
Bharwari(UP)30.00NC955.8018001800-2.17
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)28.0027.272038.50191019253.52
Mehrauni(UP)28.0055.56316.00190019004.40
Kannauj(UP)28.00121706.5018301850-4.94
Konch(UP)28.00-26.325327.8017001785-7.61
Charra(UP)25.00-16.676674.0017501750-5.41
Farukhabad(UP)25.0019.052907.5017801760-4.30
Mawana(UP)25.0025964.5019301935-
Tulsipur(UP)25.00-28.571981.50191019103.80
Halvad(Guj)24.7411.74545.3816501675-14.29
Thara(Guj)24.50-18.331402.7216621642-14.64
Banda(UP)24.00NC2065.3017101760-10.00
Nawabganj(UP)23.009.521971.001920192023.87
Rampur(UP)23.004.551421.00192519253.22
Fatehpur(UP)22.6055.8613719.90188019002.17
Dhrol(Guj)22.208.82932.6014501400-19.89
Orai(UP)22.00-455841.8016501650-
Naanpara(UP)22.0013.41867.10187019004.47
Ballia(UP)20.00-42.863213.00193019354.89
Bareilly(UP)20.00-2011524.40192519252.39
Jaunpur(UP)20.00NC2582.00195019355.41
Mauranipur(UP)20.00-602911.10186018603.33
Kayamganj(UP)20.00NC2494.0017701770-4.32
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-202096.3019251925-1.28
Savarkundla(Guj)18.0028.57679.5017881800-14.98
Atarra(UP)18.0063.644270.0018001790-3.74
Ajuha(UP)18.00NC2623.00193019304.04
Jafarganj(UP)18.00-30.771817.00186018502.20
Pratapgarh(UP)16.00-3.03687.50192519250.79
Mehgaon(MP)15.00-30.001700--8.36
Baberu(UP)15.0015.38753.9017701770-6.84
Chirgaon(UP)15.00-501972.0017801800-3.00
Bharthna(UP)14.00-6.675147.5017001725-9.81
Bijay Nagar(Raj)13.7069.142326.2016401630-15.46
Partaval(UP)13.50-48.081540.50193019255.75
Gazipur(UP)13.008.331311.00193019303.21
Rasda(UP)12.00NC1272.001930192513.53
Jangipura(UP)12.00NC710.00193019304.89
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-94.055877.00300030003.45
Dehgam(Guj)10.30-8.043170.2017571700-12.15
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00-602437.0018001800-2.70
Devariya(UP)10.00-9.093328.50193019254.89
Ghiraur(UP)10.00NC3405.40192819273.77
Lalganj(UP)9.50-54.763320.90185018500.54
Kolaras(MP)9.201526.4016602011-
Mangrol(Guj)9.00-40325.1017901790-14.76
Etawah(UP)9.00-30.776285.0017501770-6.91
Vilaspur(UP)9.00NC3355.00192519254.05
Mahoba(UP)8.40-5.629430.30186519002.47
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)8.00-27.274186.0016801730-16.83
Bilsi(UP)7.60-8.436149.6019001900-
Rura(UP)7.00-51.721131.00200019108.70
Chandausi(UP)6.00-33.332173.00190019001.33
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)5.4011638.3016001750-23.81
Sheopurbadod(MP)5.00-95.11214.4017031720-
Anandnagar(UP)5.00212.5274.401925192510.00
Badayoun(UP)5.00-37.52058.00194019303.74
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC399.00193519453.75
Salon(UP)5.00-16.671182.0017251725-6.50
Achalda(UP)5.00NC875.0017601750-4.40
Mohamadabad(UP)5.00-23.081431.3017801840-3.26
Dankaur(UP)5.00-16.671457.80192519240.79
Bahraich(UP)4.80-88.843045.70186018801.09
Suratgarh(Raj)4.70487.53341.6017501775-9.56
Khurja(UP)4.50803415.00192519250.26
Buland Shahr(UP)4.5012.54399.00192519252.39
Lucknow(UP)3.80-511512.30194019504.30
Chandoli(UP)3.50-30237.101930193010.92
Lormi(Cht)3.00NC36.0018001750-
Ait(UP)3.00-62.5238.9017001680-11.23
Rudauli(UP)3.00-14.291161.40191019106.11
Rajula(Guj)2.80-44102.0016951663-17.52
Puranpur(UP)2.80NC7731.80193019304.32
Mansa(Guj)2.60-13.33115.0416101650-19.50
Manendragarh(Cht)2.50NC174.00190019002.70
Nagaram(Raj)2.5025181.4016721788-12.00
Risia(UP)2.50-16.671991.30188018804.44
Wazirganj(UP)2.50-37.52717.40190019004.97
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.30-95.662346.3015801650-13.42
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.20-8.33359.5017801770-4.81
Ujhani(UP)2.00-5010785.90193019252.93
Vadgam(Guj)1.50NC137.3016021610-21.16
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.50-25559.0019301925-
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-57.142635.50191519104.08
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.308.3331.6017371650-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.201007.6015951645-12.60
Basava Kalayana(Kar)1.00NC12.0040804101-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-50960.70190019003.26
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-33.331446.40186018603.33
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-61.11468.8017001705-16.67
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC17.6013501360-
