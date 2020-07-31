Wheat Prices

as on : 31-07-2020 03:51:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)732.50-0.4856007.90192519252.39
Wansi(UP)700.00-1400.001925-6.65
Narsinghgarh(MP)442.60-16.8525342.0016501625-4.62
Dahod(Guj)417.1010.9319837.4019001900-13.64
Aligarh(UP)320.00-8.5727420.0017501740-10.71
Lakhimpur(UP)320.006.6776170.00192019308.47
Kota(Raj)302.50-53.7182462.5017401700-10.31
Maigalganj(UP)240.002015875.0018701880-
Golagokarnath(UP)210.00-8.713658.00192519202.94
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)200.0011.1113440.00195019505.41
Bindki(UP)200.00-35.4812382.00193019304.61
Hapur(UP)195.00-2.58901.0019301930-1.53
Hardoi(UP)190.00-530380.0019101910-0.26
Gondal(UP)183.004.5718131.50192019203.78
Sultanpur(UP)180.00-1010185.0018001825-2.17
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)140.003.72739.00194019303.47
Sitapur(UP)130.00-3.742355.6019251915-1.03
Basti(UP)120.002017814.00192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)120.00-0.8315762.00192019203.78
Unnao(UP)119.500.176723.10192519303.77
Rajkot(Guj)115.00-11.5415176.5017001685-16.26
Shajapur(MP)102.10-78.081536.8017021822-7.50
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC5530.00193019253.49
Saharanpur(UP)100.00-4.7619130.10193519402.93
Visnagar(Guj)78.60-27.091680.7016131638-19.83
Khujner(MP)77.90-19.022528.4016551662-13.35
Mathura(UP)75.00-11.7623580.0018601860-0.53
Madhoganj(UP)71.00-5.3325768.0018501900-3.90
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00NC15714.00194019402.11
Jhansi(UP)62.50-5.32362.50187518704.17
Sahiyapur(UP)60.0062.166558.00192519254.34
Gorakhpur(UP)60.00-14.293176.0019351930-
Kalapipal(MP)55.0057.147540.5017501675-7.41
Allahabad(UP)55.00-8.335530.00192519254.34
Choubepur(UP)55.0027.914427.5019001950-4.52
Achnera(UP)54.00-22.864648.00192019253.78
Sanad(Guj)51.00-66.672866.0018451847-5.72
Shamli(UP)50.00256582.70193019301.58
Dadri(UP)50.00-16.675118.00193019311.58
Paliakala(UP)50.00-33.337279.00190519102.97
Mauranipur(UP)49.00-6.673114.10186018603.33
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)46.0053.332498.3016501650-9.59
Meerut(UP)46.00-83092.00193519401.84
Jahangirabad(UP)45.00-4.266529.0019251925-2.78
Karvi(UP)43.00-11.344175.3017601745-5.12
Mainpuri(UP)42.50-5.5620281.50192519254.62
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)42.00-53.331728.3016101615-15.93
Siddhpur(Guj)41.99-43.772617.0417051732-12.88
Kopaganj(UP)41.00-8.895272.00192519254.05
Etah(UP)40.0042.865184.2017601750-7.37
Faizabad(UP)40.00NC2667.10192019204.35
Kasganj(UP)40.0033.333944.0017801810-2.73
Utraula(UP)40.005.261869.00192019206.08
Azamgarh(UP)38.0085019083.00193019304.61
Modasa(Guj)33.6014.681486.4017501750-12.50
Jalaun(UP)32.5064.146666.1016901680-8.15
Firozabad(UP)32.00-3.033692.00192619260.84
Tundla(UP)32.00-28.895044.50192519253.49
Kolaras(MP)31.00102.61119.0016541650-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)31.00106.673610.00193019301.85
Muskara(UP)31.001.643779.7018001750-1.10
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-254575.00192519304.62
Chirgaon(UP)30.00502072.0017501775-4.63
Lalsot(Raj)28.90-71.13668.6016601666-12.63
Jaunpur(UP)28.50-28.752719.00195019505.41
Kasimbazar(WB)27.00NC921.002150215016.22
Thara(Guj)26.60-16.351519.5216421675-15.67
Tulsipur(UP)26.5026.192076.50192019204.35
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)26.0013.042136.50191519253.79
Atrauli(UP)25.00253873.0017551750-4.62
Charra(UP)25.008.76770.0017501750-5.41
Naugarh(UP)25.00NC6148.00193019254.61
Maudaha(UP)25.00253997.5018951880-1.30
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00NC2196.3019251925-1.28
Konch(UP)24.00-14.295375.8016801700-8.70
Fatehpur(UP)22.502513800.90188018902.17
Banda(UP)22.00-122159.3017001715-10.53
Farukhabad(UP)22.0015.792989.5017651770-5.11
Orai(UP)22.00105925.8016201670-
Rampur(UP)22.00-121515.00192519253.22
Raath(UP)21.50-12.244032.0016501650-
Mehrauni(UP)21.0016.67394.00190019004.40
Auraiya(UP)20.0033.335634.0017001710-11.69
Bareilly(UP)20.002511596.40192519252.39
Vankaner(Guj)18.00-52.632656.7016751675-16.25
Naanpara(UP)18.00-6.741941.70190018806.15
Atarra(UP)16.00-5.884336.0018201800-2.67
Baberu(UP)16.0014.29813.9017501750-7.89
Halvad(Guj)15.04-39.21575.4616501650-14.29
Mawana(UP)15.00251018.5019251932-
Partaval(UP)15.00-33.331615.50193019305.75
Ajuha(UP)15.00-252693.00193519354.31
Haathras(UP)15.00-57.142480.3017801825-4.81
Jhijhank(UP)15.00-62.52278.0018201800-0.55
Gandai(Cht)14.00-53.0287.6018401840-
Kayamganj(UP)14.00-6.672552.0017701760-4.32
Dehgam(Guj)12.0051.93210.0017251730-13.75
Shikohabad(UP)12.00NC3830.00193019402.66
Badayoun(UP)11.0022.222098.00192519252.94
Gazipur(UP)11.00101353.00193019303.21
Rasda(UP)11.00-121319.001930192513.53
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)10.10-3.81345.5017001605-8.11
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-84.626643.5017001825-5.56
Lalganj(UP)10.00-44.443376.90190019003.26
Bharthna(UP)10.00-33.335197.5016901690-10.34
Jangipura(UP)10.00-9.09752.00193019304.89
Devariya(UP)9.50-13.643369.50193019304.89
Bagru(Raj)9.20-8.91114.1018501850-2.63
Vilaspur(UP)9.00NC3373.00192519254.05
Ait(UP)8.90196.67256.7016801700-12.27
Bhiloda(Guj)8.50142.86291.9016801650-14.94
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.30-23.852364.6016251665-16.24
Asansol(WB)8.103.85647.93205020502.50
Bahraich(UP)8.0066.673061.7018301860-0.54
Etawah(UP)8.00-11.116301.0017601750-6.38
Robertsganj(UP)8.0023.081990.20194519605.42
Barhaj(UP)8.00-93.3312830.00193019306.04
Bilsi(UP)7.00-17.656180.6019001900-
Bewar(UP)7.00-30101.0018801900-4.57
Durgapur(WB)7.004.48474.39210021003.96
Mahoba(UP)6.80-5.569458.30189518804.12
Chandausi(UP)6.00202195.0018701900-0.27
Mohamadabad(UP)6.00-14.291457.3017801780-3.26
Ghiraur(UP)6.00NC3429.40192619273.66
Suratgarh(Raj)5.30-78.543401.6017701775-8.53
Bidar(Kar)5.002551.00270027003.85
Jayas(UP)5.00-3.851556.6017401740-3.33
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC409.00193519353.75
Achalda(UP)5.0025893.0017601750-4.40
Rura(UP)5.00-28.571155.00195019755.98
Dankaur(UP)4.806.671476.40192319240.68
Tarapur(Guj)4.58-87.576692.1617331733-12.70
Dhrol(Guj)4.50-74.72977.2013301455-26.52
Chandoli(UP)4.5028.57246.101935193011.21
Lucknow(UP)4.404.7611529.50194019354.30
Bhadravathi(Kar)4.00-5082.0022502348-
Wazirganj(UP)4.00NC2733.40187018803.31
Khurja(UP)3.50-16.673430.40192519250.26
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50-22.224415.00192519262.39
Risia(UP)3.5016.672004.30185018602.78
Akbarpur(UP)3.50118.752645.70191519154.08
Dhoraji(Guj)3.2039.13479.8016501695-19.12
Bangarmau(UP)3.00-401054.80193019302.93
Rudauli(UP)2.60-7.141172.20190519105.83
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.404.35368.9017601800-5.88
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-97.536043.00300030003.45
Safdarganj(UP)2.00100966.70190019003.26
Porbandar(Guj)1.90-3.801840--15.01
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.80-14.29566.8019301925-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-25138.90192519256.94
Dhanura(UP)1.404033.50190019003.54
Anandnagar(UP)1.30-27.78280.601925192510.00
Gurusarai(UP)1.30-18.751452.20186018603.33
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.20NC36.4017121712-
Ujhani(UP)1.00-5010787.90192519302.67
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC36.001925192510.00
Khatra(WB)0.60-4061.901925192510.00
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)0.60-4052.601925192510.00

Published on July 31, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
