Wheat Prices

as on : 06-08-2020 03:50:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)719.001.4160365.90192519250.26
Dahod(Guj)433.703.9820704.8019501900-11.36
Lakhimpur(UP)400.0033.3377570.00192519305.77
Aligarh(UP)300.00110028670.0017401750-11.22
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)240.002013920.00192519504.05
Rajkot(Guj)220.0091.315616.5017001700-18.07
Maigalganj(UP)210.00516995.0018801880-
Golagokarnath(UP)210.00514478.00192019201.59
Kota(Raj)187.00-38.1882836.5017401740-10.31
Gondal(UP)173.50-4.4119192.50192019203.78
Hardoi(UP)160.00-5.8831420.001900189014.46
Khair(UP)150.002524583.0018401850-5.64
Bahraich(UP)148.601757.53358.9018301830-0.54
Sitapur(UP)128.50-1.1543128.60192519250.36
Begusarai (Raj)120.00-255000.0018401850NC
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)120.00-14.292979.00193019402.93
Saharanpur(UP)120.00-4.7619852.10193019302.66
Unnao(UP)119.4081.467093.50192519303.77
Ashoknagar(MP)112.60-225.202000--
Muradabad(UP)100.0011.115910.00192519303.49
Barhaj(UP)100.002513190.00193019305.75
Mathura(UP)90.0012.523920.0018601900-0.53
Gorakhpur(UP)83.0010.673492.0019301930-
Paliakala(UP)80.00-11.117619.00191519057.28
Katni(MP)79.70-159.401739--
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)79.0038.64356.2016311638-16.36
Choubepur(UP)71.50304570.5018501900-7.04
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00-22.2216194.00194019402.11
Bangalore(Kar)66.0032006175.0028503000-1.72
Jhansi(UP)65.004.842744.50186018753.33
Palanpur(Guj)60.00185.711831.0016521635-28.95
Raibareilly(UP)60.00-7.694022.00190019001.06
Madhoganj(UP)60.00-15.4925888.0018801850-2.34
Lalsot(Raj)58.600.693902.2016471641-13.77
Azamgarh(UP)52.5010.5319368.00192819284.78
Aklera(Raj)50.00-44.442955.0017101725-15.26
Dadri(UP)50.00NC5218.0019301930NC
Meerut(UP)48.004.353188.0019001935NC
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)42.00-37.312734.3016001650-20.00
Ballia(UP)40.00128.573378.00192519254.62
Kasganj(UP)40.0033.334084.0017201700-8.51
Kosikalan(UP)40.0033.3315902.00192519004.05
Shamli(UP)40.00-206882.70193019251.58
Jahangirabad(UP)39.0025.816729.0019251925-2.28
Karvi(UP)39.0013.044402.3017451780-5.93
Siddhpur(Guj)37.52-10.652692.0816851705-13.90
Utraula(UP)37.005.712092.00192019206.08
Partaval(UP)35.5018.331746.50191519254.93
Naugarh(UP)35.00406218.00192519304.34
Sandila(UP)35.00NC3562.00187019102.75
Khanpur(Raj)34.0088.895121.4017301699-12.41
Tundla(UP)34.006.255112.50192519253.49
Khategaon(MP)33.00-78.0276640.1316301940-17.26
Jalaun(UP)32.00-1.546730.1016901690-8.15
Basti(UP)30.005017914.00192519254.62
Etah(UP)30.00505284.2017301700-8.95
Khalilabad(UP)30.001504659.00191019253.80
Haathras(UP)30.001002540.3017901780-5.79
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00502296.3019251925-1.28
Jhijhank(UP)30.00-14.292408.0018001780-1.64
Bharwari(UP)30.002001135.80184518450.27
Firozabad(UP)28.505.563803.0019251926-0.52
Konch(UP)28.00-6.675491.8016651670-9.51
Chorichora(UP)27.50-25.683116.00193019304.89
Muskara(UP)25.5013.333916.7018001750-4.26
Auraiya(UP)25.00255684.0016801700-12.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-3.853776.00193019252.12
Chirgaon(UP)25.00-16.672122.0017501750-4.63
Thara(Guj)24.00-9.771567.5216251642-16.54
Charra(UP)24.00-46928.0017401750-8.42
Maudaha(UP)22.50-22.414100.5019201750NC
Raath(UP)21.50NC4075.0016501650-
Mawana(UP)20.0066.671112.5019251927-
Pukhrayan(UP)20.001002477.0018201800-3.96
Mainpuri(UP)20.0011.1120415.50192519254.62
Jafarganj(UP)19.0035.711941.00186018502.20
Bareilly(UP)18.00-24.0511679.80192519250.79
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)18.00-30.772172.50192519152.94
Nawabganj(UP)18.00-14.292049.001920192023.87
Orai(UP)18.00-18.185961.8016301620-
Rampur(UP)18.00-101591.00192519253.22
Ajuha(UP)18.00202795.00192819303.94
Balrampur(UP)18.00-283514.00192019004.35
Fatehpur(UP)17.80-20.8913916.50185018850.54
Gangapur City(Raj)16.90-48.94285.5016431606-13.44
Naanpara(UP)16.60-9.782051.70186018903.33
Farukhabad(UP)16.50-8.333102.5017301730-7.98
Atrauli(UP)16.006.673991.0017501760-4.89
Atarra(UP)15.00-6.254398.0017601750-4.86
Kayamganj(UP)15.0015.382628.0017201720-9.47
Dhrol(Guj)14.0030.841053.6013201405-27.07
Tulsipur(UP)13.50-462153.50192019204.35
Baberu(UP)13.00-18.75839.9017501750-7.89
Soharatgarh(UP)13.0042594.00193019304.89
Jangipura(UP)13.0030778.00193019304.89
Shikohabad(UP)12.00203874.00190018501.06
Sahiyapur(UP)12.00-256636.00192519254.62
Gazipur(UP)12.00NC1401.00193019303.21
Rasda(UP)12.00501379.001925193013.24
Kalol(Guj)11.00-12259.5016251650-21.04
Badayoun(UP)11.0037.52154.00190019301.60
Lalganj(UP)11.00-37.143463.90190019003.26
Ramanujganj(Cht)10.00-75349.001925193810.63
Kusmee(Cht)10.0040024.0019301930-
Rampurhat(WB)9.00-4.26105.40194019402.11
Mangrol(Guj)8.00-16.001815--
Etawah(UP)8.00-5.886356.0017751775-6.58
Vilaspur(UP)8.00-11.113389.00192519254.05
Sainthia(WB)7.80-15.2267.6019401940-2.51
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)7.00-12.54200.0015301680-24.26
Devariya(UP)7.00-26.323383.50193019304.89
Dankaur(UP)7.00-12.51506.40192319230.68
Suratgarh(Raj)6.5022.643414.6017281770-11.84
Rajula(Guj)6.0057.89121.6017281700-15.91
Mohamadabad(UP)6.00201488.3017401750-5.43
Ghiraur(UP)6.00203463.40192819272.55
Rura(UP)5.50101196.00184518750.27
Khurja(UP)5.00NC3450.4019251925-2.78
Puwaha(UP)5.00-76.1911820.80192518901.32
Achalda(UP)5.00NC931.0017201700-6.57
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)4.908.89131.9016051574-13.94
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5426.00193019303.49
Robertsganj(UP)4.50-43.751999.20195019454.84
Dehgam(Guj)4.10-81.863293.8016771700-16.15
Savarkundla(Guj)4.00-60707.5017501763-16.79
Chandoli(UP)4.0033.33260.101930193010.92
Wazirganj(UP)4.00NC2755.40190018804.97
Jayas(UP)3.80-45.711578.2017101710-5.79
Bhiloda(Guj)3.70-56.47299.3016631680-15.80
Risia(UP)3.5016.672023.30186018501.64
Lucknow(UP)2.80-17.6511541.90193019303.76
Puranpur(UP)2.80-22.227744.60192519254.05
Panthawada(Guj)2.70237.57.0016221735-
Bilsi(UP)2.60-29.736193.2019001900-
Bhehjoi(UP)2.50-28.571773.1017501865-4.89
Ait(UP)2.50-58.33273.7016401625-15.03
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.5066.67574.8019251925-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.30NC382.5017401730-6.95
Nagaram(Raj)2.00-20185.4016561672-12.84
Bagru(Raj)2.00-78.26118.1018501850-2.63
Ujhani(UP)2.0010010796.90190019251.33
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.33149.90192519256.94
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-11.11287.401925192510.00
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.502539.4016621712-
Amirgadh(Guj)1.40-6.6741.8016251600-
Kandi(WB)1.40NC44.8018101800-
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-752663.70192519204.62
Gurusarai(UP)1.1022.221456.20186018603.33
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.70-41.679.0016081595-11.89
Lalbagh(WB)0.60-14.292.6018501830-

Published on August 06, 2020
