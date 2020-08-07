Wheat Prices

as on : 07-08-2020 05:45:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)765.006.461895.90192519250.26
Aligarh(UP)320.006.6729310.0017301740-11.73
Hardoi(UP)280.007531980.001915190015.36
Dahod(Guj)270.10-37.7221245.0020001950-9.09
Kota(Raj)268.5043.5883373.5017501740-9.79
Lalitpur(UP)230.00-827233.6018251880NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)220.00-8.3314360.00194019254.86
Golagokarnath(UP)200.00-4.7614878.00192019201.59
Narsinghgarh(MP)186.90-57.7725715.8016501650-4.62
Badrisadri(Raj)180.001001246.0017001700-
Sultanpur(UP)180.00-18.1810985.0018001800-2.17
Bindki(UP)180.00-1012742.00190019302.98
Gondal(UP)175.501.1519543.50192019203.78
Baran(Raj)175.00-3014950.0017701720-
Hapur(UP)165.00-15.389231.0019301930-1.53
Maigalganj(UP)150.00-28.5717295.0021701880-
Barhaj(UP)150.005013490.00190019304.11
Khanpur(Raj)134.00294.125389.4017121730-13.32
Sitapur(UP)124.00-3.543376.60192619250.42
Bahraich(UP)122.00-17.93602.90188018302.17
Paliakala(UP)120.00507859.00191019157.00
Visnagar(Guj)96.6020.752033.9016501662-17.99
Saharanpur(UP)95.00-20.8320042.10193019302.66
Bharuasumerpur(UP)90.005.886993.5017001700-5.56
Ghaziabad(UP)90.0028.5716374.00194019402.11
Muradabad(UP)90.00-106090.00193019253.76
Khair(UP)80.00-46.6724743.0018201840-6.67
Lalsot(Raj)75.6029.014053.4016451647-13.87
Naugarh(UP)75.00114.296368.00193019254.61
Gorakhpur(UP)75.00-9.643642.0019301930-
Khategaon(MP)66.71102.1576773.5518001630-8.63
Azamgarh(UP)60.0014.2919488.00192819284.78
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)59.00-43.111679.0017581826-
Sheopurkalan(MP)58.30732106.0016701660-
Jasra(UP)56.00-6.67495.80192519352.94
Meerut(UP)56.0016.673300.0018751900-1.32
Choubepur(UP)56.00-21.684682.5018751850-5.78
Faizabad(UP)55.0015.792968.10191019253.80
Raibareilly(UP)55.00-8.334132.00190019001.06
Achnera(UP)50.00-7.414856.00192519204.05
Etah(UP)50.0066.675384.2017401730-8.42
Chorichora(UP)45.0063.643206.00193019304.89
Bhikangaon(MP)41.50-57.26778.8017711761-
Basti(UP)41.5038.3317997.00192519254.62
Karvi(UP)40.002.564482.3017251745-7.01
Dadri(UP)40.00-205298.0019301930NC
Bharwari(UP)40.0033.331215.80184518450.27
Siddhpur(Guj)39.054.082770.1816901685-13.64
Kasganj(UP)38.00-54160.0017201720-8.51
Utraula(UP)38.002.72168.00192019206.08
Jalaun(UP)37.8018.126805.7016801690-8.70
Jaunpur(UP)37.5031.582794.00193019504.32
Soharatgarh(UP)35.00169.232664.00192519304.62
Shamli(UP)35.00-12.56952.70193019301.58
Kosikalan(UP)33.00-17.515968.00192019253.78
Gangapur City(Raj)31.8088.17349.1016471643-13.22
Ballia(UP)30.00-253438.00193019254.89
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC4719.00190019103.26
Haathras(UP)30.00NC2600.3017901790-5.79
Kasimbazar(WB)30.0011.11981.00195021505.41
Khachrod(MP)28.00-56.001720--6.52
Balrampur(UP)28.0055.563570.00192019204.35
Firozabad(UP)27.00-5.263857.0019271925-0.41
Malpura(Raj)25.20-50.401620--16.92
Ramanujganj(Cht)25.00150399.001925192510.63
Kapadvanj(Guj)25.00-37.5880.0016121650-7.20
Orai(UP)25.0038.896011.8016251630-
Kannauj(UP)25.00-13.791814.5018101830-5.97
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-16.672346.3019251925-1.28
Raath(UP)24.5013.954124.0016751650-
Banda(UP)24.009.092207.3016901700-11.05
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)24.0033.332220.50190019251.60
Konch(UP)24.00-14.295539.8016501665-10.33
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)23.00-45.242782.9016001600-20.00
Charra(UP)23.00-4.176974.0017301740-8.95
Mainpuri(UP)23.001520461.50192519254.62
Mawana(UP)22.00101156.5019251925-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)21.00-163818.00192519301.85
Muskara(UP)21.00-17.653958.7017501800-6.91
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)20.40-85.282046.3016551615-13.58
Tarapur(Guj)20.20341.056732.5616711733-15.82
Atrauli(UP)20.00254031.0017501750-4.89
Auraiya(UP)20.00-205724.0016801680-12.50
Rampur(UP)20.0011.111631.00192519253.22
Kayamganj(UP)20.0033.332668.0017301720-8.95
Maudaha(UP)20.00-11.114140.5017501920-8.85
Jhijhank(UP)20.00-33.332448.0018201800-0.55
Fatehpur(UP)19.6010.1113955.70186018501.09
Nawabganj(UP)19.005.562087.001920192023.87
Ajuha(UP)19.005.562833.00192519283.77
Mauranipur(UP)18.50-11.93193.10185018500.54
Farukhabad(UP)18.009.093138.5017251730-8.24
Naanpara(UP)18.008.432087.70185018602.78
Thara(Guj)15.40-35.831598.3215981625-17.93
Jahangirabad(UP)15.00-61.546759.0019251925-2.28
Halvad(Guj)14.66-63.96686.1416751650-15.19
Tulsipur(UP)14.507.412182.50192019204.35
Bharthna(UP)14.0027.275247.5016751690-11.84
Becharaji(Guj)13.00-38.97209.5016121655-14.80
Lalganj(UP)13.0018.183489.90190019003.26
Atarra(UP)12.50-16.674423.0017501760-5.41
Baberu(UP)12.00-7.69863.9017401750-8.42
Bareilly(UP)12.00-33.3311703.80192519250.79
Suratgarh(Raj)11.6078.463437.8017351728-11.48
Kalol(Guj)10.00-9.09279.5016001625-22.25
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-84.856195.0028502850-1.72
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00-502497.0018001820-5.01
Purwa(UP)10.00-23.08634.00192519304.62
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-16.673894.0018551900-1.33
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00233.33427.0016951675-7.63
Rasda(UP)10.00-16.671399.001930192513.53
Durgapur(WB)10.00-20.002000--
Sahiyapur(UP)9.50-20.836655.00192519254.62
Rampurhat(WB)9.202.22123.80194019402.11
Dehgam(Guj)9.10121.953312.0016701677-16.50
Badayoun(UP)9.00-18.182172.00190519001.87
Vilaspur(UP)8.00NC3405.00192519254.05
Sainthia(WB)7.70-1.2883.0019401940-2.51
Kolaras(MP)7.60-75.48134.2016561654-
Savarkundla(Guj)7.5087.5722.5018251750-13.22
Etawah(UP)7.50-6.256371.0017801775-6.32
Dankaur(UP)7.507.141521.40192519230.79
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.4057.452388.8016101610-18.27
Dhansura(Guj)7.00NC483.0016751750-18.49
Bhadravathi(Kar)7.007596.0023752250-
Devariya(UP)6.50-7.143396.50193019304.89
Lahar(MP)6.10-94.08218.2017001745-
Bangarmau(UP)6.001001080.40192519302.67
Rura(UP)6.009.091208.00184518450.27
Milak(UP)6.00-20750.5019251925-
Mirzapur(UP)5.5022.22437.00193519303.75
Bagru(Raj)5.00150128.1018001850-5.26
Khurja(UP)5.00NC3460.4019251925-2.78
Kishunpur(UP)5.00NC607.00177018001.14
Achalda(UP)5.00NC941.0017501720-4.94
Buland Shahr(UP)5.00254442.0019251926-2.28
Mohamadabad(UP)5.00-16.671498.3017401740-5.43
Ghiraur(UP)5.00-16.673473.40192819282.55
Mahoba(UP)4.609.529475.90189019151.61
Puwaha(UP)4.00-2011828.80192519251.32
Bilsi(UP)4.0053.856201.2019001900-
Wazirganj(UP)4.00NC2763.40190019004.97
Bhiloda(Guj)3.802.7306.9016751663-15.19
Chandoli(UP)3.80-5267.701930193010.92
Rajula(Guj)3.40-43.33128.4017431728-15.18
Lucknow(UP)3.2014.2911548.30193019303.76
Ujhani(UP)3.005010802.90190019001.33
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.8012580.4019301925-
Rudauli(UP)2.80-6.671188.80192519106.94
Puranpur(UP)2.60-7.147749.80193019254.32
Dhoraji(Guj)2.50-16.67490.8016901650-16.13
Risia(UP)2.50-28.572028.30187018602.19
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.20-4.35386.9017401740-6.95
Manendragarh(Cht)2.00-20178.00190019002.70
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.50NC42.4016501662-
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-6.25290.401925192510.00
Gurusarai(UP)1.5036.361459.20186018603.33
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-25152.90192519256.94
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.30-96.92782.9015801600-21.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.30-31.58203.40192519254.62
Kandi(WB)1.30-7.1447.4018201810-
Basava Kalayana(Kar)1.00NC16.0043404330-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC970.70192019004.35
Khatra(WB)1.00NC65.901925192510.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC40.001925192510.00
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)0.70-85.71133.3015951605-14.48
Ajmer (Grain)(Raj)0.60-1.201850--
Lalbagh(WB)0.60NC3.8018501850-

Published on August 07, 2020
