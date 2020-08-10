Wheat Prices

as on : 10-08-2020 04:32:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)378.0040.7884129.5017451750-10.05
Aligarh(UP)350.009.3830010.0017401730-11.22
Dahod(Guj)341.0026.2521927.0020002000-9.09
Hardoi(UP)240.00-14.2932460.001930191516.27
Kurawar(MP)230.80-461.601700--
Golagokarnath(UP)220.001015318.00192519201.85
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)200.00-9.0914760.00195019405.41
Bindki(UP)200.0011.1113142.00190019002.98
Gondal(UP)180.502.8519904.50192019203.78
Hapur(UP)170.003.039571.0019301930-1.53
Khategaon(MP)152.00127.8577077.5518701800-5.08
Saharanpur(UP)145.0052.6320332.10193019302.66
Sitapur(UP)128.003.2343632.6017101926-10.84
Badnagar(MP)120.3025.573191.4019401865-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)120.00NC3219.00192519302.67
Bundi(Raj)100.00-81.826500.0016981756-
Maigalganj(UP)100.00-33.3317495.0018802170-
Muradabad(UP)100.0011.116290.00192519303.49
Barhaj(UP)100.00-33.3313690.00190019004.11
Paliakala(UP)95.00-20.838049.00192019107.56
Gorakhpur(UP)80.006.673802.0019301930-
Khanpur(Raj)75.60-43.585540.6017501712-11.39
Mathura(UP)75.00-16.6724070.00187518600.27
Unnao(UP)72.50-39.287238.50193019254.04
Bangalore(Kar)72.006206339.0028502850-1.72
Shamli(UP)60.0071.437072.70193019301.58
Chhapiheda(MP)57.504323.08116.3016882208-
Madhoganj(UP)51.00-1525990.0019001880-1.30
Achnera(UP)50.00NC4956.00192019253.78
Azamgarh(UP)50.00-16.6719588.00193019284.89
Mehmoodabad(UP)50.00-9.0910441.80193019254.89
Karvi(UP)50.00254582.3017501725-5.66
Bharwari(UP)50.00251315.80184518450.27
Faizabad(UP)47.50-13.643063.10191019103.80
Jaunpur(UP)47.5026.672889.00193019304.32
Maur(UP)47.0034.292622.00193019254.89
Kopaganj(UP)47.0030.565438.00193019254.89
Khargone(MP)45.00-85.941497.2017251720-
Etah(UP)45.00-105474.2017201740-9.47
Meerut(UP)45.00-19.643390.0018751875-1.32
Choubepur(UP)41.80-25.364766.1019001875-4.52
Raibareilly(UP)40.00-27.274212.00190519001.33
Dadri(UP)40.00NC5378.00193219300.10
Chorichora(UP)40.00-11.113286.00193019304.89
Utraula(UP)38.501.322245.00192019206.08
Balrampur(UP)37.0032.143644.00192019204.35
Basti(UP)35.00-15.6618067.00192519254.62
Jhijhank(UP)35.00752518.0018001820-1.64
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)34.50-56.334425.2016251631-16.67
Firozabad(UP)31.0014.813919.0019251927-0.52
Kasganj(UP)30.00-21.054220.0017101720-9.04
Pukhrayan(UP)30.002002557.0018201800-3.96
Konch(UP)30.00255599.8016601650-9.78
Kasimbazar(WB)30.00NC1041.00190019502.70
Kannauj(UP)26.0041866.5018101810-5.97
Manvi(Kar)25.00108.33164.0018171910-3.35
Banda(UP)25.004.172257.3016851690-11.32
Bharuasumerpur(UP)25.00-72.227043.5016501700-8.33
Kosikalan(UP)25.00-24.2416018.00192519204.05
Mauranipur(UP)25.0035.143243.1018251850-0.82
Kayamganj(UP)25.00252718.0017201730-9.47
Ajuha(UP)25.0031.582883.00193019254.04
Muskara(UP)25.0019.054008.7016501750-12.23
Malpura(Raj)24.80-1.59100.0015901620-18.46
Bhikangaon(MP)24.10-41.93827.0017861771-
Rampur(UP)23.00151677.00193019253.49
Siddhpur(Guj)22.52-42.332815.2216371690-16.35
Fatehpur(UP)22.0012.2413999.70185018600.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.004.763862.00192519251.85
Raath(UP)21.50-12.244167.0016251675-
Dabra(MP)21.00-19.2394.0017601800-
Jahangirabad(UP)21.00406801.0019251925-2.28
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)20.00-16.672260.50192519002.94
Mainpuri(UP)20.00-13.0420501.50192519254.62
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-202386.3019251925-1.28
Thara(Guj)19.9029.221638.1215621598-19.77
Nawabganj(UP)18.00-5.262123.001920192023.87
Tundla(UP)18.00-47.065148.50192519253.49
Bahraich(UP)17.00-86.073636.90188018802.17
Farukhabad(UP)16.50-8.333171.5017101725-9.04
Kalapipal(MP)15.00-72.737570.5017501750-7.41
Bareilly(UP)15.002511733.80192519250.79
Mawana(UP)15.00-31.821186.5019251925-
Orai(UP)15.00-406041.8016201625-
Naanpara(UP)14.80-17.782117.30186018503.33
Nargunda(Kar)13.00-501069.0019002100-14.72
Lalganj(UP)13.00NC3515.90190019003.26
Mehsana(Guj)12.50-52.47189.8016251700-14.47
Pandariya(Cht)12.009.0967.80177517255.03
Shikohabad(UP)12.00203918.0018451855-1.86
Bharthna(UP)12.00-14.295271.5016801675-11.58
Bijay Nagar(Raj)11.4054.052411.6016151610-18.02
Jangipura(UP)11.00-15.38800.00193019304.89
Baberu(UP)10.00-16.67883.9017501740-7.89
Sahiyapur(UP)10.005.266675.00192519254.62
Gazipur(UP)10.00-16.671421.00193019303.21
Rasda(UP)10.00NC1419.001930193013.53
Vilaspur(UP)9.0012.53423.00192519254.05
Etawah(UP)8.006.676387.0017801780-6.32
Ghiraur(UP)8.00603489.40192719282.50
Atarra(UP)7.00-444437.0017601750-4.86
Devariya(UP)7.007.693410.50193019304.89
Chandausi(UP)6.50-18.752224.0018801900-1.05
Badayoun(UP)6.00-33.332184.00190019051.60
Mohamadabad(UP)6.00201510.3017301740-5.98
Rura(UP)6.00NC1220.00184518450.27
Gharsana(Raj)5.70-11.401641--
Bilsi(UP)5.40356212.0018501900-
Manendragarh(Cht)5.00150188.00190019002.70
Shahjahanpur(UP)5.00-83.3326070.00192519253.22
Achalda(UP)5.00NC951.0017501750-4.94
Puwaha(UP)4.5012.511837.80192519251.32
Chandoli(UP)4.2010.53276.101930193010.92
Mahoba(UP)4.20-8.79484.30189518901.88
Khurja(UP)4.00-203468.4019251925-2.78
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-27.27445.00193019353.49
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00-204450.0019251925-2.28
Wazirganj(UP)4.00NC2771.40190019004.97
Lucknow(UP)3.00-6.2511554.30194019304.30
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.007.14586.4019301930-
Sirsaganj(UP)2.80-59.4247.50192519254.05
Risia(UP)2.50NC2033.30187018702.19
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5066.67157.90192519256.94
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.409.09391.7017501740-6.42
Rudauli(UP)2.20-21.431193.20192019256.67
Anandnagar(UP)2.0033.33294.401925192510.00
Gautampura(MP)1.50-99.81535.8016721935-
Akbarpur(UP)1.50252666.70191019253.80
Dehgam(Guj)1.20-86.813314.4016501670-17.50
Gurusarai(UP)1.00-33.331461.20186018603.33
Ujhani(UP)1.00-66.6710804.90190019001.33
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.80-46.6744.0016251650-
Lalbagh(WB)0.7016.675.2018501850-

Published on August 10, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.