Wheat Prices

as on : 17-08-2020 03:02:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)711.00-10.5766492.90192519250.26
Dahod(Guj)296.7011.1723054.2019002050-13.64
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)220.001015200.00194019504.86
Lalitpur(UP)220.00NC28113.60183018450.27
Golagokarnath(UP)200.00-4.7616538.00192519251.32
Gondal(UP)180.001.9820969.50191019103.24
Rajkot(Guj)122.50-44.3215861.5017151700-17.35
Sitapur(UP)120.00-2.4444616.6019001925-0.94
Unnao(UP)115.502.488085.90188019251.35
Kosikalan(UP)110.0045016278.0018401875-0.54
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)110.00-8.333439.00193019252.93
Azamgarh(UP)100.0017.6519958.00192819254.78
Ghaziabad(UP)100.0011.1116754.0018801940-1.05
Maigalganj(UP)90.00-1018175.0018751870-
Barhaj(UP)90.00-1014230.00192019006.67
Bharuasumerpur(UP)80.00433.337333.5016501650-8.33
Muradabad(UP)80.00-206650.00188019101.08
Mehmoodabad(UP)80.0033.3310861.80192519284.62
Gorakhpur(UP)78.00-5.454123.0019301930-
Paliakala(UP)75.00-16.678379.00191519057.28
Allahabad(UP)60.001405790.00192519253.77
Raibareilly(UP)60.009.094442.00190019051.06
Khategaon(MP)56.80-41.7477581.4716001750-20.00
Gadarwada(MP)52.30-70.5459.2016601725-
Chotila(Guj)52.15269.86161.3016001750-20.00
Jhansi(UP)52.0043044.5017601785-2.22
Mathura(UP)50.00-34.2124322.0018651870-0.27
Shamli(UP)50.00NC7272.70192519251.32
Achnera(UP)47.00-9.625154.00192019254.35
Faizabad(UP)45.00-5.263153.10190019103.26
Meerut(UP)40.00-203570.0019001880NC
Jhijhank(UP)40.00602648.0017851780-2.46
Karvi(UP)38.501.324870.3017101700-7.82
Choubepur(UP)37.507.144911.1018501870-7.04
Vankaner(Guj)36.00NC2800.7016901675-15.50
Utraula(UP)36.00-5.262466.00192019206.08
Khalilabad(UP)35.00NC5039.0018401850NC
Partaval(UP)35.0027.271871.50192519205.48
Mainpuri(UP)35.0059.0920615.5018251925-0.82
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)34.50-53.694643.2016151628-17.18
Kasimbazar(WB)33.00101107.0018501900NC
Etah(UP)30.00-255614.2017401730-8.42
Haathras(UP)30.00NC2660.3016651790-12.37
Chorichora(UP)30.00-203421.00193019304.89
Farukhabad(UP)28.0016.673275.5016601700-11.70
Kannauj(UP)28.0016.672020.5017501810-9.09
Mauranipur(UP)27.0012.53345.10185018000.54
Fatehpur(UP)26.5026.1914130.10186018651.09
Muskara(UP)25.50-1.924154.7017001680-9.57
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)25.008.72356.50190519051.87
Ajuha(UP)25.0019.053015.00193019354.04
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-16.672556.3019251925-1.28
Firozabad(UP)24.50-24018.0019271926-0.41
Rampur(UP)24.00-41775.00193019303.49
Balrampur(UP)24.00NC3808.00192519204.62
Kalol(Guj)22.50125344.5016001600-22.25
Bahraich(UP)21.50-17.313731.90190018603.26
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-30.562986.60193519304.59
Mawana(UP)20.001001280.5019001925-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.0033.333972.00191519251.32
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00NC2637.0017501800-7.65
Sumerpur(Raj)19.9080.9150.8016012218-
Kasganj(UP)18.00-404316.0017301710-7.98
Nawabganj(UP)18.00NC2159.001910192023.23
Naanpara(UP)15.801.282180.10191018806.11
Becharaji(Guj)15.0015.38239.5015801612-16.49
Atarra(UP)15.00114.294501.0017401725-5.95
Salon(UP)15.0015.381278.0017251725-6.76
Maudaha(UP)12.50-37.54257.5017501725-8.85
Halvad(Guj)12.42-15.28710.9816751675-15.19
Shikohabad(UP)12.00-203972.00192518752.39
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-57.142798.0017001710-10.53
Pratapgarh(UP)11.50-25.81778.50192519250.79
Sahiyapur(UP)11.50-42.56778.00193019253.21
Badayoun(UP)11.001752230.00188019000.53
Surajpur(Cht)10.00150402.30192619264.11
Savarkundla(Guj)10.0033.33742.5017501825-16.79
Gazipur(UP)10.00-23.081489.00193519303.48
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-16.672001.00188019003.30
Jangipura(UP)10.00-23.08870.00193519305.16
Bilsi(UP)9.3097.876240.0017501830-
Lalganj(UP)9.00-57.143575.90190019003.26
Soharatgarh(UP)9.00-75.682876.00193019304.89
Rasda(UP)9.0012.51475.001925192513.24
Chandausi(UP)8.5013.332256.0018601900-2.11
Dhrol(Guj)8.30-40.711070.2014151320-21.82
Khurja(UP)7.8062.53493.6019251925-2.78
Jahangirabad(UP)7.50-60.536926.0019251925-2.28
Robertsganj(UP)7.00-22.222031.20197519656.47
Ghiraur(UP)7.00-303555.40192719282.50
Bijnaur(UP)6.50-13.332091.50187019251.08
Buland Shahr(UP)6.001004477.0019251925-2.28
Shahjahanpur(UP)5.5037.526089.00192519253.22
Dehgam(Guj)5.30253.333330.0016621665-16.90
Dankaur(UP)5.20-30.671531.8019231925-1.38
Rajula(Guj)5.0047.06138.4016651743-18.98
Achalda(UP)5.00-16.67973.0016701680-9.29
Wazirganj(UP)5.0011.112790.40186019002.76
Bareilly(UP)4.00-6011761.80192519150.79
Puwaha(UP)4.00-2011855.80192519251.32
Devariya(UP)4.00-203440.50193019304.89
Risia(UP)2.50-16.672044.30188018802.73
Mahoba(UP)2.0017.659501.50191519102.96
Mohamadabad(UP)2.00-55.561523.3017001730-7.61
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.70NC214.00192519254.62
Akbarpur(UP)1.60-202677.50189019102.72
Pratappur(Cht)1.50507.0018401840-
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-16.67304.00192519254.62
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.50-40594.4019251925-
Gurusarai(UP)1.507.141467.0018001800NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-40169.90192519256.94
Basti(UP)1.40-93.3318203.80193019254.89
Rudauli(UP)1.30-351199.80192019106.67
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)1.00-85.714202.0015701530-22.28
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-607.0019501950-22.00
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC972.70191019203.80
Kandi(WB)1.00-23.0849.4018101820-

Published on August 17, 2020
