Wheat Prices

as on : 18-08-2020 02:37:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)350.00NC79610.00192519255.77
Aligarh(UP)300.002031670.0017101720-12.76
Hapur(UP)210.0023.539991.0019001930-3.06
Golagokarnath(UP)210.00516958.00192019251.05
Dahod(Guj)196.80-33.6723447.8019501900-11.36
Gondal(UP)176.50-1.9421322.50191019103.24
Rajkot(Guj)167.5036.7316196.5016901715-18.55
Maigalganj(UP)150.0066.6718475.0018701875-
Begusarai (Raj)140.0016.675280.0018401840-0.54
Sitapur(UP)123.002.544862.6019101900-0.42
Gorakhpur(UP)105.00-25845.2084408100-
Paliakala(UP)100.0033.338579.00191019157.00
Mehmoodabad(UP)88.001011037.80192019254.35
Lalsot(Raj)84.40-5.494483.4016781671-12.15
Saharanpur(UP)82.00-29.3120728.10190019301.06
Palanpur(Guj)81.00478.572021.0017171637-26.15
Azamgarh(UP)80.00-2020118.00192819284.78
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00-2016914.00192018801.05
Khair(UP)80.00NC25383.0017401800-10.77
Gorakhpur(UP)80.002.564283.0019301930-
Barhaj(UP)80.00-11.1114390.00192019206.67
Bharuasumerpur(UP)75.50-5.627484.5016501650-8.33
Mauranipur(UP)75.20178.523495.50185018500.54
Madhoganj(UP)72.0018.0326380.0018201920-5.45
Muradabad(UP)70.00-12.56790.00187018800.54
Allahabad(UP)60.00NC5910.0018551925NC
Jhansi(UP)60.0015.383164.5017551760-2.50
Achnera(UP)49.004.265252.00192019204.35
Kawardha(Cht)47.80497.5207.3035004900-32.01
Shahganj(UP)46.006.981709.00194019405.43
Shamli(UP)45.00-107362.70192519251.32
Lalsot(Raj)41.301364483.40408037881.80
Karvi(UP)41.006.494952.3016801710-9.43
Etah(UP)40.0033.335694.2017201740-9.47
Faizabad(UP)40.00-11.113233.10190019003.26
Khategaon(MP)37.70-33.6377656.8716501600-17.50
Utraula(UP)35.50-1.392537.00191019205.52
Chorichora(UP)35.0016.673491.00193019304.89
Vankaner(Guj)34.00-5.562868.7017001690-15.00
Sandila(UP)32.00-8.573626.00183018700.55
Muskara(UP)31.5023.534217.7017201700-8.51
Charra(UP)30.00207130.0017001740-10.53
Soharatgarh(UP)30.00233.332936.00193019304.89
Mehsana(Guj)26.10262.5256.4016501650-13.16
Suratgarh(Raj)23.0074.243526.0017151723-12.50
Bahraich(UP)22.404.193776.70190019003.26
Farukhabad(UP)22.00-21.433319.5016501660-12.23
Lalganj(UP)21.00133.333617.90190019003.26
Bareilly(UP)20.0040011801.8019001925-0.52
Mathura(UP)20.00-6024362.00188018650.53
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-202596.3019251925-1.28
Fatehpur(UP)18.60-29.8114167.30185018600.54
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)18.001284.622818.9015501580-22.50
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)18.00-10467.00188019252.17
Saharanpur(UP)18.0062081.50836083807.18
Atarra(UP)17.5016.674536.0017001740-8.11
Basti(UP)15.00971.4318233.80193019304.89
Kayamganj(UP)15.00252828.0016801700-11.58
Naanpara(UP)14.40-8.862208.90191019106.11
Dehgam(Guj)14.10166.043358.2016421662-17.90
Maudaha(UP)13.0044283.5017401750-9.38
Ghaziabad(UP)13.001525202.605260568016.89
Mahoba(UP)12.405209526.30192519153.49
Dhrol(Guj)12.1045.781094.4013701415-24.31
Badayoun(UP)12.009.092254.00188518800.80
Gazipur(UP)12.00201513.00193519353.48
Bijay Nagar(Raj)10.40-34.182464.0016101605-18.27
Savarkundla(Guj)10.00NC762.5016251750-22.73
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-16.673992.00193019252.66
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00-33.33477.0016701680-8.99
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-13.046798.00193019303.21
Rasda(UP)10.0011.111495.001925192513.24
Vilaspur(UP)9.505.563460.00192519254.05
Chorichora(UP)9.5046.15245.008430850033.07
Faizabad(UP)8.5013.33105.508200810019.71
Devariya(UP)8.5013.33144.00844584407.99
Rajkot(Guj)8.40-66.4176.8047754950-4.50
Atrauli(UP)8.00-11.114095.0017251730-7.75
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00900510.108370827023.09
Wazirganj(UP)6.00202802.40183018601.10
Jayas(UP)5.90-35.161608.2017201710-9.47
Dahod(Guj)5.60366.67252.3045004400-4.26
Puwaha(UP)5.002511865.80192519251.32
Salon(UP)5.00-66.671288.0016501725-10.81
Rura(UP)5.00-16.671268.00184218420.11
Ghiraur(UP)5.00-28.573565.40192819272.55
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-502011.00190018804.40
Purwa(UP)4.50-55643.00186019251.09
Azamgarh(UP)4.00207.69122.20846083907.09
Mahoba(UP)3.60-34.55122.7048204860-3.31
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.53447.50193019304.89
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)3.10-42.5944.5016001600-23.81
Risia(UP)3.00202050.30190018803.83
Aligarh(UP)3.00NC51.0042504300-10.53
Hapur(UP)3.0010019.00838083702.70
Karvi(UP)3.00-45.4547.2048404845-3.20
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.30-4.17405.9017001700-9.09
Mathura(UP)2.20-8.3354.30856087007.00
Shamli(UP)2.20-8.3334.808365837030.70
Utraula(UP)2.20NC26.0082008300-
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.33173.90192519256.94
Etah(UP)2.002527.20850087005.59
Kasganj(UP)2.002526.00850086804.94
Anandnagar(UP)1.8020307.60192519254.62
Gazipur(UP)1.60-2070.70846084304.44
Rudauli(UP)1.5015.381202.80192519206.94
Charra(UP)1.507.1418.8081008750-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6716.10821581507.25
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-40.9149.0084008375-3.78
Atarra(UP)1.20204.4084508450-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.205041.60850084007.87
Naanpara(UP)1.202029.6083008275-
Paliakala(UP)1.10-15.3817.208230811010.47
Ujhani(UP)1.00-8010816.90188018500.27
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC44.001925192510.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.00490046002.08
Jahangirabad(UP)1.002524.30835082503.09
Achalda(UP)1.00NC11.6082508400-
Kayamganj(UP)0.80NC19.6082008175NC
Tanda Urmur(UP)0.70-303.408200816026.15
Muskara(UP)0.70-76.6724.8048005000-4.38
Sandila(UP)0.60-4015.5080808070-

Published on August 18, 2020
