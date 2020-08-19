Wheat Prices

as on : 19-08-2020 07:55:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Jamnagar(Guj)1113.00-77.6612366.0016131923-18.54
Nimbahera(Raj)550.00-19.123892.0017551736-
Aligarh(UP)320.006.6732310.0017201710-12.24
Badrisadri(Raj)309.0071.671864.0016501700-
Lakhimpur(UP)280.00-2080170.00193019256.04
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.0013.6415700.00197519406.76
Sultanpur(UP)250.00NC11985.0018301700-0.54
Hardoi(UP)240.00-7.6933460.001870243012.65
Hapur(UP)220.004.7610431.0019001900-3.06
Lalitpur(UP)220.00NC28553.6018001830-1.37
Khargone(MP)200.00344.441897.2016851725-
Raath(UP)183.005004594.0016251625-
Gondal(UP)178.501.1321679.50190019102.70
Dharmavaram(MP)171.60-9.4911802.80187018501.08
Dahod(Guj)135.70-31.0523719.2019501950-11.36
Narsinghgarh(MP)133.10-72.3826945.80175016501.16
Maigalganj(UP)130.00-13.3318735.0018801870-
Sitapur(UP)124.000.8145110.6019001910-0.94
Unnao(UP)120.604.428327.1018501880-0.27
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)120.009.093679.00192519302.67
Lalsot(Raj)114.6035.784712.6016341678-14.45
Barhaj(UP)100.002514590.00192019206.67
Bangalore(Kar)95.00179.416597.0028502850-1.72
Khanpur(Raj)91.00371.55761.2016451743-16.71
Mehmoodabad(UP)91.003.4111219.80191019203.80
Gorakhpur(UP)87.509.384458.0019301930-
Kapadvanj(Guj)80.0017.651176.0015751612-9.33
Bundi(Raj)80.00-206660.0016681698-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)80.005.967644.5016501650-8.33
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00NC17074.00192519201.32
Saharanpur(UP)80.00-2.4420888.10190019001.06
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)77.00123.194797.2016341615-16.21
Azamgarh(UP)75.00-6.2520268.00193019284.89
Muradabad(UP)70.00NC6930.00188018701.08
Paliakala(UP)65.00-358709.00190519106.72
Jhansi(UP)62.504.173289.5017501755-2.78
Tundla(UP)61.0035.565360.50192519253.49
Madhoganj(UP)60.50-15.9726501.0018501820-3.90
Allahabad(UP)60.00NC6030.00188018551.35
Itawa(Raj)52.002251636.0016111688-
Jaunpur(UP)50.001503086.60193019354.32
Khalilabad(UP)50.0042.865139.00186018401.09
Malpura(Raj)49.4099.19198.8015501590-20.51
Udaipura(Raj)46.003.144205.40205020502.50
Meerut(UP)46.00153662.00191019000.53
Raibareilly(UP)45.00-254532.0018601900-1.06
Sheopurkalan(MP)44.10-24.362194.2016101670-
Achnera(UP)44.00-10.25340.00192019204.35
Taal(MP)43.06-86.121600--
Faizabad(UP)42.506.253318.10190019003.26
Mauranipur(UP)42.00-44.153579.5018201850-1.09
Bhikangaon(MP)41.2070.95909.4016711786-
Mathura(UP)40.0010024442.0018201880-2.67
Dadri(UP)40.00-205558.0018501929-4.15
Siddhpur(Guj)39.7176.332894.6416571637-15.33
Chorichora(UP)37.507.143566.00193019304.89
Mehsana(Guj)35.4035.63327.2016251650-14.47
Jalaun(UP)35.00-12.56955.7016001670-13.04
Kosikalan(UP)35.00-68.1816348.0018301840-1.08
Utraula(UP)35.00-1.412607.00191019105.52
Kasimbazar(WB)33.501.521174.00188018501.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)32.10208.652528.2016101610-18.27
Mainpuri(UP)32.00-8.5720679.5018201825-1.09
Konch(UP)32.00-8.575733.8016051665-12.77
Partaval(UP)31.50-101934.50193019255.75
Tulsipur(UP)31.00552284.50192019204.35
Choubepur(UP)31.00-17.334973.1018501850-7.04
Kailaras(MP)30.10323.9473.2016251994-
Ballia(UP)30.0071.433533.00193019254.89
Etah(UP)30.00-255754.2017001720-10.53
Kannauj(UP)30.007.142080.5017001750-11.69
Bangarmau(UP)29.50-21.331214.4018301930-2.40
Balrampur(UP)28.0016.673864.00192519254.62
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)28.0055.56523.00188018802.17
Firozabad(UP)27.0010.24072.0019251927-0.52
Soharatgarh(UP)27.00-102990.00193019304.89
Farukhabad(UP)26.0018.183371.5016401650-12.77
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00252646.3019251925-1.28
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)22.0022.222862.9015501550-22.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00104016.00190019150.53
Varipaal(UP)21.90123.4767.4017001840-
Tonk(Raj)21.7038.2274.8015901640-
Bahraich(UP)21.50-4.023819.70190019003.26
Palanpur(Guj)21.00-74.072063.0016871717-27.44
Nawabganj(UP)21.0016.672201.001900191022.58
Sabalgarh(MP)20.50-41.001571--
Fatehpur(UP)20.5010.2214208.30184518500.27
Muskara(UP)20.50-34.924258.7016501720-12.23
Kasganj(UP)20.0011.114356.0017101730-9.04
Chirgaon(UP)20.00-42.862232.0017101725-6.81
Jhijhank(UP)20.00-502688.0017751785-3.01
Burhanpur(MP)19.10-38.201650--
Lalganj(UP)18.00-14.293653.90185019000.54
Naanpara(UP)16.4013.892241.70190019105.56
Pratapgarh(UP)16.0039.13810.50192519250.79
Atarra(UP)16.00-8.574568.0016501700-10.81
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)16.00-362388.50192019052.67
Chotila(Guj)15.70-69.89192.7016501600-17.50
Ait(UP)15.5082.35353.7016301650-15.98
Halvad(Guj)15.0020.77740.9816251675-17.72
Auraiya(UP)15.00-62.55834.0016801680-12.50
Mawana(UP)15.00-251310.5019001900-
Ajuha(UP)15.00-403045.00192519303.77
Shamli(UP)15.00-66.677392.70192519251.32
Deoli(Raj)14.4053.19629.4015721642-
Jafarganj(UP)14.001802039.00191019004.95
Amreli(Guj)13.60-65.83963.3017651815-13.90
Mahoba(UP)13.105.659552.50190019252.15
Basti(UP)13.00-13.3318259.80193019304.89
Orai(UP)12.00-14.296093.8015501630-
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-202852.0016801680-11.58
Kalol(Guj)11.00-51.11366.5016001600-22.25
Lateri(MP)11.00-22.001605--
Kalapipal(MP)11.00-47.627634.5017501750-7.41
Suratgarh(Raj)11.00-52.173548.0017231715-12.09
Banda(UP)11.00-562279.3016401685-13.68
Etawah(UP)11.00106429.0017251775-9.21
Bharthna(UP)11.00-21.435321.5016551675-12.89
Atrauli(UP)10.5031.254116.0017251725-7.75
Baberu(UP)10.00-13.04926.9016701720-12.11
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00-502657.0017401750-8.18
Shahjahanpur(UP)10.0081.8226109.00192519253.22
Maudaha(UP)10.00-23.084303.5017501740-8.85
Bharwari(UP)10.00-801335.80184518450.27
Kolaras(MP)9.7027.63153.6016251656-
Badayoun(UP)9.00-252272.00188018850.53
Haathras(UP)9.00-702678.3016501665-13.16
Vilaspur(UP)9.00-5.263478.00192519254.05
Morbi(Guj)8.80-84.75144.4016301640-24.36
Durgapur(WB)8.20-8.8990.4020002000-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)8.007004218.0016101570-20.30
Jahangirabad(UP)8.006.676942.0018701925-5.08
Rasda(UP)8.00-201511.001925192513.24
Chhapiheda(MP)7.50-86.96131.3016901688-
Chandausi(UP)7.00-17.652270.0018401860-3.16
Gajol(WB)7.0027.2731.0018801850-
Sheopurbadod(MP)6.5030227.4016501703-
Rura(UP)6.00201280.00184218420.11
Dankaur(UP)5.20NC1542.2019231923-1.38
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.0040017.0019501950-22.00
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-50487.0016801670-8.45
Achalda(UP)5.00NC983.0017001670-7.66
Ghiraur(UP)5.00NC3575.40192719282.50
Wazirganj(UP)5.00-16.672812.4018001830-0.55
Dhrol(Guj)4.00-66.941102.4013701370-24.31
Shimoga(Kar)4.0010026.0031003100-
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00-33.334485.0018801925-4.57
Devariya(UP)4.0014.293455.50193019304.89
Sawai Madhopur(Raj)3.80-70.54373.6015601600-
Khurja(UP)3.50-55.133500.6018811925-5.00
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-36.36463.00193019253.49
Mohamadabad(UP)3.50751530.3017001700-7.61
Bilsi(UP)3.50-62.376247.0017601750-
Anandnagar(UP)3.2077.78314.00192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)3.10-78.013364.4016121642-19.40
Dhansura(Guj)3.00-57.14489.0016401675-20.19
Risia(UP)3.00NC2056.30190019003.83
Chandoli(UP)2.50-40.48281.101930193010.92
Lucknow(UP)2.30-17.8611564.50188019251.08
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.10-8.7410.1016801700-10.16
Umreth(Guj)2.00-37.549.4015951615-
Vadgam(Guj)2.005.26145.1015381618-24.31
Rajula(Guj)1.90-62142.2016481665-19.81
Kandi(WB)1.808053.0018501810-
Gajsinghpur(Raj)1.60-99.65928.6017011925-
Porbandar(Guj)1.50-21.056.8016151840-25.40
Rudauli(UP)1.50NC1205.80192519256.94
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-25176.90192519256.94
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.3062.548.2016121637-
Dhanera(Guj)1.20-42.8622.0016371567-14.29
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.00-67.7446.5016001600-23.81
Shajapur(MP)1.00-99.021538.80185017020.54
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-37.52679.5018301890-0.54
Bhiloda(Guj)0.80-78.95308.5016501675-16.46
Fatehabad(UP)0.8014.29144.6216701720-9.73
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-46.671468.6018001800NC
Amirgadh(Guj)0.70-63.1647.0017101620-
Lalbagh(WB)0.70NC6.6018501850-

Published on August 19, 2020
