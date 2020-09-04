Wheat Prices

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Wheat
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|360.00
|2.86
|84550.00
|1840
|1850
|-1.60
|Aligarh(UP)
|320.00
|6.67
|34930.00
|1640
|1630
|-16.33
|Lalitpur(UP)
|240.00
|-4
|30043.60
|1700
|1700
|-10.05
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|200.00
|-9.09
|19038.00
|1850
|1890
|-2.37
|Sultanpur(UP)
|180.00
|-10
|12745.00
|1800
|1750
|-5.26
|Gondal(UP)
|177.50
|-0.84
|23449.50
|1850
|1850
|-3.65
|Rajkot(Guj)
|157.50
|-4.55
|17796.50
|1685
|1675
|-18.80
|Maigalganj(UP)
|100.00
|-28.57
|20315.00
|1800
|1830
|-
|Barhaj(UP)
|100.00
|-23.08
|16410.00
|1850
|1880
|NC
|Jhansi(UP)
|98.00
|25.64
|4042.50
|1670
|1690
|-7.22
|Saharanpur(UP)
|95.00
|18.75
|21874.10
|1880
|1880
|-2.08
|Unnao(UP)
|92.60
|8.94
|9711.90
|1740
|1760
|-7.69
|Bharwari(UP)
|70.00
|16.67
|2065.80
|1845
|1845
|0.27
|Paliakala(UP)
|70.00
|20.69
|9090.00
|1850
|1880
|-1.07
|Choubepur(UP)
|62.50
|11.61
|5424.50
|1825
|1875
|-5.19
|Lalsot(Raj)
|61.00
|-5.43
|5120.80
|1676
|1650
|-12.25
|Raibareilly(UP)
|60.00
|20
|4930.00
|1710
|1720
|-10.94
|Siddhpur(Guj)
|59.02
|-0.29
|3299.02
|1625
|1640
|-16.96
|Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)
|53.00
|17.78
|5124.00
|1575
|1600
|-18.81
|Allahabad(UP)
|50.00
|11.11
|6330.00
|1925
|1925
|0.52
|Madhoganj(UP)
|47.00
|-29.85
|26729.00
|1745
|1730
|-8.64
|Etah(UP)
|45.00
|-25
|6124.20
|1650
|1640
|-13.16
|Muskara(UP)
|41.00
|583.33
|4352.70
|1600
|1660
|-14.89
|Modasa(Guj)
|38.00
|13.1
|1562.40
|1625
|1750
|-18.75
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|35.00
|-5.41
|3130.50
|1575
|1575
|-21.25
|Mainpuri(UP)
|34.00
|-5.56
|21017.50
|1800
|1800
|-4.20
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|31.50
|5
|3514.00
|1800
|1830
|-2.17
|Palanpur(Guj)
|31.00
|-40.38
|2407.00
|1602
|1612
|-31.10
|Sandila(UP)
|30.00
|-14.29
|3880.00
|1730
|1750
|-4.95
|Balrampur(UP)
|28.00
|27.27
|4106.00
|1930
|1930
|4.89
|Firozabad(UP)
|27.00
|12.5
|4404.00
|1925
|1880
|-0.52
|Vankaner(Guj)
|26.00
|62.5
|3006.70
|1700
|1700
|-15.00
|Farukhabad(UP)
|25.00
|-3.85
|3609.50
|1640
|1635
|-16.33
|Fatehpur(UP)
|21.00
|21.39
|14604.70
|1700
|1710
|-12.14
|Kasganj(UP)
|20.00
|-33.33
|4704.00
|1660
|1650
|-14.43
|Utraula(UP)
|20.00
|-42.86
|2795.00
|1875
|1900
|3.59
|Vishalpur(UP)
|20.00
|-20
|5933.10
|1900
|1850
|-4.04
|Mahoba(UP)
|19.60
|-11.71
|9660.90
|1635
|1680
|-12.10
|Gangapur City(Raj)
|17.10
|-46.23
|383.30
|1550
|1647
|-17.55
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|16.00
|60
|6972.00
|1830
|1870
|-2.14
|Amroha(UP)
|15.00
|275
|752.50
|1850
|1925
|-
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|15.00
|-70
|8416.50
|1600
|1600
|-15.79
|Charra(UP)
|15.00
|-16.67
|7344.00
|1650
|1650
|-15.38
|Lalganj(UP)
|15.00
|-6.25
|3824.90
|1710
|1710
|-7.07
|Mawana(UP)
|15.00
|25
|1508.50
|1880
|1900
|-
|Haathras(UP)
|15.00
|-25
|2778.30
|1601
|1651
|-21.90
|Jhijhank(UP)
|15.00
|-25
|2948.00
|1775
|1800
|-3.01
|Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)
|14.50
|43.56
|374.50
|1515
|1700
|-18.11
|Savarkundla(Guj)
|12.50
|56.25
|867.50
|1713
|1725
|-18.54
|Kayamganj(UP)
|12.00
|-20
|3038.00
|1650
|1660
|-14.51
|Visavadar(Guj)
|11.30
|-28.48
|816.54
|1550
|1690
|-23.65
|Gazipur(UP)
|11.00
|-15.38
|1561.00
|1940
|1940
|3.74
|Fatehpur Sikri(UP)
|10.50
|-12.5
|2461.50
|1925
|1920
|NC
|Akluj(Mah)
|9.00
|350
|24.00
|1600
|1700
|-
|Badayoun(UP)
|9.00
|80
|2373.00
|1800
|1800
|-6.01
|Vilaspur(UP)
|8.50
|-5.56
|3599.00
|1885
|1880
|1.89
|Dadri(UP)
|8.00
|-20
|6314.00
|1880
|1860
|-2.08
|Bilsi(UP)
|7.80
|-8.24
|6349.20
|1745
|1745
|-
|Devariya(UP)
|7.50
|-6.25
|3598.50
|1770
|1780
|-4.84
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|7.00
|-12.5
|6986.00
|1845
|1845
|-5.14
|Rasda(UP)
|7.00
|-30
|1613.00
|1935
|1930
|13.82
|Rajula(Guj)
|6.00
|215.79
|154.20
|1608
|1648
|-21.75
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|6.00
|-53.49
|2586.40
|1545
|1535
|-21.57
|Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)
|5.60
|273.33
|15.50
|1540
|1605
|-18.09
|Sikandraraau(UP)
|5.00
|150
|563.00
|1565
|1535
|-14.71
|Ujhani(UP)
|5.00
|-33.33
|10885.10
|1785
|1790
|-8.46
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|4.60
|84
|56.40
|1950
|1950
|-15.22
|Mirzapur(UP)
|4.50
|-10
|500.00
|1925
|1925
|0.26
|Puwaha(UP)
|4.50
|-10
|11932.80
|1925
|1925
|2.39
|Wazirganj(UP)
|4.50
|12.5
|2854.40
|1780
|1770
|-1.66
|Amirgadh(Guj)
|4.10
|412.5
|56.80
|1440
|1600
|-
|Atrauli(UP)
|4.00
|25
|4193.40
|1640
|1640
|-12.30
|Gangoh(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|4732.30
|1926
|1926
|4.56
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|4.00
|14.29
|4548.00
|1840
|1840
|-6.12
|Mohamadabad(UP)
|4.00
|-11.11
|1572.30
|1650
|1640
|-10.33
|Jayas(UP)
|3.90
|-4.88
|1652.80
|1630
|1560
|-15.76
|Khurja(UP)
|3.50
|NC
|3534.60
|1840
|1841
|-5.40
|Chandoli(UP)
|3.20
|45.45
|296.70
|1925
|1930
|4.34
|Lucknow(UP)
|3.20
|-5.88
|11596.50
|1880
|1850
|-2.34
|Risia(UP)
|2.50
|25
|2098.30
|1880
|1890
|5.03
|Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)
|2.20
|-15.38
|446.10
|1650
|1660
|-14.95
|Pilibhit(UP)
|2.00
|-88.24
|15149.90
|1915
|1910
|-4.01
|Ghiraur(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|3643.40
|1800
|1810
|-5.26
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|1.80
|-95.14
|3130.50
|1555
|1575
|-22.25
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|1.60
|-46.67
|544.80
|1645
|1605
|-22.22
|Dehgam(Guj)
|1.40
|-74.07
|3404.40
|1595
|1507
|-20.25
|Anandnagar(UP)
|1.30
|-18.75
|336.00
|1750
|1750
|-5.41
|Chitwadagaon(UP)
|1.20
|-45.45
|606.20
|1925
|1925
|-
|Gadaura(UP)
|1.00
|-95
|1524.50
|1840
|1850
|1.10
|Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)
|1.00
|NC
|48.00
|1925
|1925
|10.00
