Wheat Prices

as on : 07-09-2020 04:14:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Mumbai(Mah)515.0010.756419.0024503350-20.97
Agra(UP)462.00-29.6873174.90192519250.79
Dahod(Guj)358.6016.9625866.6018501900-15.91
Lakhimpur(UP)320.00-11.1185190.0018401840NC
Aligarh(UP)300.00-6.2535530.0016501640-15.38
Hardoi(UP)300.007.1436040.0017401790-9.61
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)280.007.6916780.0019251900-1.28
Lalitpur(UP)255.006.2530553.6016801700-11.58
Golagokarnath(UP)200.00NC19438.0018501850-1.60
Gondal(UP)178.500.5623806.5018501850-3.65
Rajkot(Guj)153.50-2.5418103.5017001685-19.24
Azamgarh(UP)125.004.1721148.0018001875-3.49
Karanja(Mah)123.00720294.0016102285-8.78
Barhaj(UP)120.002016650.0018001850-2.70
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)110.00-10.574375.00192519302.67
Unnao(UP)102.5010.699916.9017151740-9.02
Muradabad(UP)100.0066.677810.0018401860-4.42
Bindki(UP)100.00-28.5714324.6017001900-11.92
Sitapur(UP)96.00-22.5846760.6018501800-3.14
Visnagar(Guj)91.30-5.492216.5015421650-23.28
Bharwari(UP)90.0028.572245.8018451845NC
Kadiri(Guj)89.00304.551011.5016001575-15.79
Saharanpur(UP)82.00-13.6822038.1018901880-1.56
Maigalganj(UP)80.00-2020475.0017801800-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)70.00366.678556.5016001600-15.79
Mehmoodabad(UP)70.00-9.0912103.8018101820-6.22
Choubepur(UP)68.509.65561.5017501825-9.09
Kopaganj(UP)66.003.125808.0018001925-2.17
Paliakala(UP)65.00-7.149220.0018501850-0.54
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)63.0034003261.9016001555-20.00
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-29.4117784.0019001900NC
Dhule(Mah)57.00-114.001500--
Raibareilly(UP)56.00-6.675042.0017001710-11.46
Vankaner(Guj)50.0092.313106.7016251700-18.75
Konch(UP)45.00505883.8015711610-14.62
Mathura(UP)44.00-26.6724930.0017501735-10.26
Siddhpur(Guj)43.51-26.283386.0415451625-21.05
Faizabad(UP)41.50-11.73585.10187018701.08
Nargunda(Kar)41.00215.381151.0018001900-19.21
Madhoganj(UP)40.00-14.8926809.0017401745-8.90
Sandila(UP)40.0033.333960.0017301730-4.95
Palanpur(Guj)38.0022.582483.0015621602-32.82
Etah(UP)38.00-15.566200.2016501650-13.16
Mauranipur(UP)37.507.143851.5017001750-7.61
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)37.40-36.611753.8016451758-
Muskara(UP)36.00-12.24424.7016301600-13.30
Allahabad(UP)35.00-306400.00192519250.52
Gorakhpur(UP)35.00-304903.0017551860-
Kasganj(UP)34.20714772.4016501660-14.95
Mainpuri(UP)34.00NC21085.5018001800-4.20
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00324430.0018751875-2.60
Modasa(Guj)32.00-15.791626.4016851625-15.75
Partaval(UP)32.0023.082180.5017331725-5.04
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-57.143386.60192519254.05
Chorichora(UP)30.00-14.293882.0017151750-7.80
Achnera(UP)28.007.695906.00192519300.26
Balrampur(UP)28.00NC4162.00187019301.63
Halvad(Guj)27.56103.24915.1816251600-16.67
Chotila(Guj)27.05210.92436.3015001650-25.00
Firozabad(UP)25.00-7.414454.0019251925-0.52
Soharatgarh(UP)25.00-20.633564.0017901800-4.53
Pratapgarh(UP)22.002.33897.5018501880-3.14
Mahoba(UP)21.509.699703.9016451635-11.56
Chikali(Mah)21.00-42.001485--
Farukhabad(UP)21.00-163651.5016651640-15.05
Utraula(UP)20.00NC2835.00186018752.76
Fatehpur(UP)19.50-7.1414643.7017001700-9.57
Auraiya(UP)19.005.565908.0016751670-14.10
Khair(UP)19.00-76.2525671.0016701640-14.80
Kosikalan(UP)18.00-1016604.0017501740-9.79
Jhijhank(UP)16.006.672980.0017001775-7.10
Washim(Mah)15.00-34.7897.0016502000-17.50
Mawana(UP)15.00NC1538.5018601880-
Shahjahanpur(UP)15.0076.4726156.0019251925-0.77
Shikohabad(UP)15.00504111.0018201800-7.85
Jangipura(UP)15.0050900.00193019354.89
Bahraich(UP)14.8018.43995.50186018801.09
Dhrol(Guj)14.30-20.561277.6013451345-25.69
Sangli(Mah)14.00-88.33268.0024002700-
Charra(UP)14.00-6.677372.0016501650-15.38
Ajuha(UP)14.00-22.223242.0018901900-1.82
Gazipur(UP)14.0027.271589.00193519403.48
Lalganj(UP)13.50-103851.9017151710-6.79
Kopargaon(Mah)13.00-26.001560--
Nawabganj(UP)13.00-43.482325.001850185019.35
Bijay Nagar(Raj)12.901152612.2015351545-19.63
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)12.50-13.79399.5015751515-14.86
Suratgarh(Raj)12.40-21.523711.2017001705-13.27
Visavadar(Guj)12.107.08840.7416001550-22.71
Pukhrayan(UP)12.00NC2735.0016601800-13.99
Kayamganj(UP)12.00NC3062.0016701650-13.47
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)11.004.762483.5019251925NC
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-16.672191.0018501880-2.63
Bilsi(UP)9.2017.956367.6017351745-
Savarkundla(Guj)9.00-28885.5016881713-19.35
Vilaspur(UP)9.005.883617.00189518852.43
Chandausi(UP)8.50-5.562321.0017601820-9.28
Madhogarh(UP)8.50-19.0527.5015201950-16.94
Bharthna(UP)8.50-5.565356.5016701660-10.22
Badayoun(UP)8.00-11.112389.0017501800-9.33
Etawah(UP)8.00-11.116463.0016701680-13.02
Robertsganj(UP)8.0033.332068.20200020004.71
Sikandraraau(UP)8.0060579.0015351565-16.35
Atarra(UP)7.00-41.674672.0016201590-12.90
Jahangirabad(UP)7.00NC7000.0018451845-5.14
Sahiyapur(UP)7.00-56.256986.0018101830-3.21
Devariya(UP)7.00-6.673612.5017651770-5.11
Rasda(UP)7.00NC1627.001930193513.53
Jayas(UP)6.6069.231666.0016301630-15.10
Bidar(Kar)6.005089.00270027003.85
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)6.00-33.3330.0015701600-
Orai(UP)6.00NC6162.8015601555-
Rura(UP)6.00NC1332.0017251725-6.25
Ujhani(UP)6.002010897.1017801785-7.77
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)5.0040012.0015511700-
Gangapur(Mah)5.00400402.6015552325-
Pune(Mah)5.0015017.00410039501.23
Achalda(UP)5.00251063.0016801680-8.45
Dadri(UP)5.00-37.56324.0018801880-4.08
Wazirganj(UP)5.0011.112864.4017401780-3.87
Mohamadabad(UP)4.5012.51581.3016701650-9.24
Dehgam(Guj)4.10192.863412.6015571595-22.15
Mantha(Mah)4.0030016.0020002350-
Atrauli(UP)4.00NC4201.4016601640-11.23
Khurja(UP)4.0014.293542.6018421840-5.30
Purwa(UP)4.0014.29685.0017301780-5.98
Dhoraji(Guj)3.60125552.0016451645-25.57
Dhanera(Guj)3.50105.8832.4015251535-20.16
Bangarmau(UP)3.00-881270.4017101825-9.52
Gangoh(UP)3.00-254738.3016801926-8.79
Lucknow(UP)3.00-6.2511602.5018901880-1.82
Viswan(UP)3.00NC288.00185018501.65
Ghiraur(UP)3.00503649.4018001800-5.26
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.70503261.9014501555-27.50
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.6018.18451.3016601650-14.43
Bareilly(UP)2.50-37.511980.8018301880-6.15
Hingoli(Mah)2.00-4.001700--22.73
Nampur(Mah)2.00-4.001500--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.70-63.0459.8019501950-15.22
Gurusarai(UP)1.60NC1475.0017001800-7.36
Gadaura(UP)1.50501527.5018001840-1.10
Risia(UP)1.50-402101.30188018805.03
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-7.69338.4017451750-5.68
Pilibhit(UP)1.20-4015152.3018901915-5.26
Puranpur(UP)1.20-53.857752.2019001930-3.06
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.00-23.0850.2015501612-
Katol(Mah)1.00-2.001595--
Partur(Mah)1.00-2.001426--
Yeotmal(Mah)1.00-504.0015702050-
Devala(Mah)1.00-2.001480--
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC41.50190019003.54
Umreth(Guj)0.70NC52.2014901540-
Sami(Guj)0.60-77.7838.8015001500-21.05

Published on September 07, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
