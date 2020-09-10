Wheat Prices

as on : 10-09-2020 07:31:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Dewas(MP)982.50754.352081.8018002300-
Kota(Raj)893.5076.0686931.5016501740-17.09
Kalapipal(MP)557.501492.868819.5015001650-20.63
Mathura(UP)430.00877.2725790.0017201750-11.79
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)320.0014.2917420.0019151925-1.79
Mumbai(Mah)279.00-45.836977.0024002450-23.81
Aligarh(UP)250.00-16.6736030.0016601650-15.31
Shikohabad(UP)250.001566.674611.0018101820-7.18
Lalitpur(UP)240.00-5.8831033.6016801680-11.58
Lakhimpur(UP)230.00-28.1285650.00185018400.54
Dahod(Guj)217.60-39.3226301.8018501850-15.91
Golagokarnath(UP)200.00NC19838.0018451850-2.12
Hapur(UP)190.00-512191.0018801850-4.08
Gondal(UP)182.001.9624170.5018501850-3.65
Rajkot(Guj)159.003.5818421.5016751700-20.43
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)120.009.094615.00192519252.67
Karanja(Mah)107.00-13.01508.0016151610-8.50
Khanpur(Raj)105.001212.55987.2015401629-22.03
Visnagar(Guj)98.6082413.7016071542-21.69
Sitapur(UP)95.00-1.0446950.6018501850-3.04
Maigalganj(UP)90.0012.520655.0017801780-4.81
Barhaj(UP)90.00-2516830.0017601800-5.38
Lalsot(Raj)84.7038.855290.2016711676-12.51
Azamgarh(UP)80.00-3621308.0017751800-4.57
Muradabad(UP)80.00-207970.0018101840-6.22
Bindki(UP)80.00-2014484.6017001700-11.92
Bharwari(UP)80.00-11.112405.8018451845NC
Dhule(Mah)76.0033.33266.0015001500-26.47
Mehmoodabad(UP)75.007.1412253.8018301810-4.69
Paliakala(UP)75.0015.389370.0018401850NC
Pratapgarh(Raj)65.00-77.891572.4014961789-
Saharanpur(UP)65.00-20.7322168.1018801890-2.34
Konch(UP)65.0044.446013.8015351571-16.58
Ait(UP)60.00990.91511.1015501575-19.90
Choubepur(UP)59.00-13.875679.5017751750-7.79
Raibareilly(UP)57.502.685157.0017051700-10.73
Madhoganj(UP)55.0037.526919.0017801740-6.81
Unnao(UP)52.40-48.8810021.7017351715-7.71
Palanpur(Guj)51.0034.212585.0016251562-30.11
Muskara(UP)51.0041.674526.7015801630-15.96
Siddhpur(Guj)50.7316.593487.5016601545-18.11
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-16.6717884.0019001900-1.04
Sandila(UP)50.00254060.0017301730-4.95
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)49.001714.813359.9015501450-19.48
Jalaun(UP)48.3048.627117.3015411600-16.25
Raath(UP)47.4050.484792.6015501625-
Modasa(Guj)47.0046.881720.4016501685-17.50
Allahabad(UP)40.0014.296480.00192519250.52
Basti(UP)40.0014.2918529.8017601860-5.38
Etah(UP)40.005.266280.2016601650-13.54
Shamli(UP)40.00NC7683.7018801875-1.05
Sangli(Mah)39.00178.57346.0024752400-
Khair(UP)38.0010025747.0016501670-15.38
Morbi(Guj)36.5091.1255.6015901620-26.22
Kasimbazar(WB)36.005.881314.0017501900-16.67
Khalilabad(UP)34.0013.335597.00192518753.49
Vankaner(Guj)30.00-403166.7016251625-22.62
Shahjahanpur(UP)30.0010026216.0019251925-0.77
Kannauj(UP)30.00-14.292460.5017001680-12.82
Dadri(UP)30.005006384.0019001880-2.56
Dabra(MP)29.0038.1152.0017421760-
Kasganj(UP)26.00-23.984824.4016501650-14.95
Mainpuri(UP)26.00-23.5321137.5018151800-2.26
Gorakhpur(UP)25.50-27.144954.0017601755-
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-37.53076.3017601780-9.74
Thara(Guj)24.80313.331826.1215281608-21.52
Firozabad(UP)24.50-24503.0019251925-0.52
Muzzafarnagar(UP)24.00-27.274478.0018751875-2.85
Soharatgarh(UP)24.00-43612.0017801790-5.07
Kurara(UP)24.00-48.001550--20.51
Jhijhank(UP)23.0043.753026.0016851700-7.92
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)22.5080444.5015501575-16.22
Suratgarh(Raj)21.70753754.6016801700-13.54
Farukhabad(UP)21.00NC3693.5016751665-12.76
Pukhrayan(UP)21.00752777.0016601660-13.99
Utraula(UP)21.0052877.00185018601.65
Ballia(UP)20.00-203683.00193519303.48
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-33.333426.60193019250.26
Kosikalan(UP)20.0011.1116644.0016801750-13.40
Mawana(UP)20.0033.331578.5018501860-
Partaval(UP)20.00-37.52220.5017251733-5.48
Bahraich(UP)19.5031.764034.5018401860-0.54
Kolaras(MP)18.4089.69190.4015391625-21.04
Amroha(UP)18.0020788.5018101850-
Auraiya(UP)18.00-5.265944.0016401675-13.68
Banda(UP)18.00202345.3015751610-16.00
Nawabganj(UP)18.0038.462361.001850185019.35
Ajuha(UP)18.0028.573278.0018601890-4.12
Mahoba(UP)17.50-18.69738.9016751645-11.14
Achnera(UP)17.00-39.295940.00192519250.26
Balrampur(UP)17.00-39.294196.0018501870NC
Amreli(Guj)16.803201084.9016601725-22.97
Pratapgarh(UP)16.00-27.27929.5018751850-1.83
Charra(UP)16.0014.297404.0016501650-15.82
Chorichora(UP)16.00-46.673914.0017301715-6.99
Halvad(Guj)15.68-43.11946.5416001625-17.95
Chotila(Guj)15.20-43.81466.7015251500-23.75
Washim(Mah)15.00NC127.0014001650-30.00
Kayamganj(UP)15.00253092.0016701670-13.47
Bharthna(UP)15.0076.475386.5016651670-11.20
Tundla(UP)15.00-59.465494.5017001910-11.92
Visavadar(Guj)14.0015.7868.7415501600-25.12
Akola(Mah)14.0025050.0015252170-25.61
Jafarganj(UP)14.00402219.00186018500.54
Kalol(Guj)13.004454.5016001575-22.25
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)13.0018.182509.5019251925NC
Lalganj(UP)13.00-3.73877.9017001715-7.61
Maudaha(UP)13.00304329.5016501750-12.23
Tulsipur(UP)12.50-51.922361.50185019200.54
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.0037.54286.0015601540-22.77
Etawah(UP)10.00256483.0016601670-13.77
Sikandraraau(UP)10.0025599.0016201535-11.72
Sahiyapur(UP)10.0042.867006.0017701810-5.09
Rasda(UP)10.0042.861647.001930193013.53
Durgapur(WB)10.0021.95110.4019502000-
Sainthia(WB)8.604.88116.6019401940-2.51
Bijnaur(UP)8.5030.772108.5017601870-4.86
Vilaspur(UP)8.00-11.113633.00189018952.16
Dehgam(Guj)7.6085.373427.8015921557-22.98
Rampurhat(WB)7.60-17.39139.0019401940-3.00
Ujhani(UP)7.502510912.1017501780-10.26
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.20-44.192626.6015201535-20.63
Atarra(UP)7.00NC4686.0015701620-16.27
Devariya(UP)7.00NC3626.5017501765-6.17
Jayas(UP)6.40-3.031678.8016801630-12.95
Rura(UP)6.00NC1344.0017001725-7.61
Haathras(UP)6.00-602790.3016151601-19.81
Wazirganj(UP)6.00202876.4017501740-3.31
Porbandar(Guj)5.70185153.0015001225-12.79
Naanpara(UP)5.6055.562353.7018501920-2.63
Gangapur(Mah)5.00NC412.6015751555-
Baberu(UP)5.00-44.44954.9015801650-16.40
Badayoun(UP)5.00-37.52399.0017501750-9.33
Achalda(UP)5.00NC1073.0016701680-8.99
Mirzapur(UP)4.602.22509.20193019250.26
Mehekar(Mah)4.00NC12.0014501950-
Paithan(Mah)4.00NC18.0015712100-
Pune(Mah)4.00-2025.0040504100NC
Orai(UP)4.00-33.336170.8015501560-
Lucknow(UP)3.602011609.7018501890-4.64
Dhoraji(Guj)3.50-2.78559.0016451645-25.57
Sirsaganj(UP)3.3017.8654.1018001925-2.70
Dhansura(Guj)3.00-25503.0015601650-23.53
Badwaha(MP)3.005010.0015731638-
Gangoh(UP)3.00NC4744.3016701680-9.34
Puwaha(UP)3.00-33.3311938.80192519251.32
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-254554.0018421840-6.26
Ghiraur(UP)3.00NC3655.4018101800-5.24
Amirgadh(Guj)2.80-31.7162.4015621440-
Khurja(UP)2.60-353547.8018411842-5.35
Purwa(UP)2.60-35690.2017451730-5.16
Atrauli(UP)2.50-37.54206.4016701660-10.70
Bareilly(UP)2.50NC11985.8018401830-7.30
Mohamadabad(UP)2.50-44.441586.3016701670-9.24
Pilibhit(UP)2.50108.3315157.3019001890-2.56
Milak(UP)2.50-58.33755.5018401925-
Vishalpur(UP)2.20-895937.5018451900-6.82
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)2.00-6016.0014001551-
Kaij(Mah)2.001005.0014901997-
Nampur(Mah)2.00NC8.0014851500-
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.8050609.8019251925-
Gurusarai(UP)1.8012.51478.6017001700-7.36
Puranpur(UP)1.6033.337755.4018851900-3.83
Manendragarh(Cht)1.50-50197.00190019002.70
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-40190.90192519256.94
Kandi(WB)1.4016.6758.2018501840-53.75
Anandnagar(UP)1.308.33341.0017501745-3.31
Kalvan(Mah)1.00-2.001525--23.75
Partur(Mah)1.00NC4.0014201426-
Devala(Mah)1.00NC4.0014701480-
Gadaura(UP)1.00-33.331529.5018201800-1.62
Shahganj(UP)1.00-97.831711.00190019403.26
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.90-1052.0015751550-22.68
Risia(UP)0.90-402103.10186018800.54
Khatra(WB)0.80NC72.901950192511.43
Shamgarh(MP)0.70-1.401400--

Published on September 10, 2020
