Wheat Prices

as on : 11-09-2020 02:23:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Manasa(MP)1720.0065.235522.0016781716-15.72
Kota(Raj)853.50-4.4888638.5016501650-17.09
Agra(UP)612.0032.4774398.9019251925-0.77
Aligarh(UP)300.002036630.0016401660-16.33
Mumbai(Mah)292.004.667561.0024002400-23.81
Lakhimpur(UP)240.004.3586130.0018401850-1.60
Lalitpur(UP)220.00-8.3331473.6016801680-11.58
Golagokarnath(UP)210.00520258.0018501845-1.86
Gondal(UP)185.001.6524540.5018501850-3.65
Sultanpur(UP)180.00NC13105.0018001800-5.26
Lalsot(Raj)130.8054.435551.8015601671-18.32
Rajkot(Guj)110.00-30.8218641.5016751675-20.43
Khujner(MP)105.2042.552933.2014971547-25.15
Bindki(UP)98.0022.514680.6017001700-11.92
Jhansi(UP)96.00-2.044234.5016751670-8.47
Azamgarh(UP)95.0018.7521498.0017751775-4.57
Unnao(UP)92.5076.5310206.7017351735-7.71
Saharanpur(UP)82.0026.1522332.1018801880-2.34
Barhaj(UP)80.00-11.1116990.0017601760-5.38
Bharwari(UP)75.00-6.252555.8018451845NC
Ghaziabad(UP)70.004018024.0019001900-1.04
Madhoganj(UP)70.0027.2727059.0017751780-7.07
Raath(UP)63.0032.914918.6015401550-
Choubepur(UP)62.505.935804.5017501775-9.09
Raibareilly(UP)62.007.835281.0017001705-10.99
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00-14.298676.5016001600-15.79
Paliakala(UP)60.00-209490.0018201840-1.09
Khategaon(MP)56.003.0577877.5517001600-15.00
Siddhpur(Guj)52.914.33593.3216821660-17.02
Khair(UP)50.0031.5825847.0016501650-15.38
Muskara(UP)47.80-6.274622.3016001580-14.89
Faizabad(UP)45.008.433675.1018501870-2.63
Mathura(UP)45.00-89.5325880.0017201720-11.79
Sandila(UP)45.00-104150.0017701730-2.75
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)41.00-16.333450.7015251550-20.78
Dadri(UP)40.0033.336464.0019001900-2.56
Jaunpur(UP)37.5087.53501.60193019300.26
Shamli(UP)36.00-107755.7018751880-1.32
Etah(UP)35.00-12.56350.2016501660-14.06
Naugarh(UP)35.00-88.717058.0017701885-5.60
Chotila(Guj)34.25125.33535.2015251525-23.75
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00203136.3017701760-9.23
Partaval(UP)29.5047.52279.5017201725-5.75
Vankaner(Guj)26.00-13.333218.7016251625-22.62
Ballia(UP)26.00303735.00193019353.21
Mainpuri(UP)25.00-3.8521187.5018201815-1.99
Jhijhank(UP)25.008.73076.0016801685-8.20
Fatehpur(UP)23.3019.4914690.3017001700-9.33
Firozabad(UP)22.80-6.944548.6019261925-0.47
Farukhabad(UP)21.00NC3735.5016801675-12.50
Mawana(UP)21.0051620.5018401850-
Bahraich(UP)20.505.134075.5018301840-1.08
Amroha(UP)20.0011.11828.5017901810-
Utraula(UP)20.00-4.762917.00186018502.20
Karvi(UP)20.00-47.375068.3015751650-16.22
Mahoba(UP)19.209.719777.3016501675-12.47
Palanpur(Guj)18.00-64.712621.0016351625-29.68
Kayamganj(UP)18.00203128.0016601670-13.99
Ait(UP)18.00-70547.1015701550-18.86
Auraiya(UP)17.00-5.565978.0016451640-13.42
Ajuha(UP)17.00-5.563312.0018601860-4.37
Achnera(UP)16.00-5.885972.00193019250.52
Nawabganj(UP)16.00-11.112393.001840185018.71
Halvad(Guj)15.20-3.06976.9416001600-20.00
Pratapgarh(UP)15.00-6.25959.5018501875-3.14
Charra(UP)15.00-6.257434.0016501650-15.82
Lalganj(UP)15.0015.383907.9017001700-7.61
Shikohabad(UP)15.00-944641.0018001810-7.69
Tundla(UP)14.00-6.675522.5016801700-12.95
Bijay Nagar(Raj)13.5087.52653.6015351520-19.84
Tulsipur(UP)13.5082388.50185018500.54
Chorichora(UP)13.50-15.623941.0017251730-7.26
Sahiyapur(UP)13.00307032.0017701770-5.60
Bilsi(UP)13.0041.36393.6017251735-
Kalol(Guj)12.00-7.69478.5015751600-23.47
Kosikalan(UP)12.00-4016668.0016701680-13.92
Rasda(UP)12.00201671.001925193013.24
Kasganj(UP)11.60-55.384847.6016501650-14.95
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.00NC4308.0015401560-23.76
Savarkundla(Guj)11.0022.22907.5017631688-16.96
Visavadar(Guj)11.00-21.43890.7415501550-25.12
Balrampur(UP)11.00-35.294218.0018501850NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)10.00-23.082529.5019251925NC
Haathras(UP)10.0066.672810.3016101615-20.06
Bijnaur(UP)9.005.882126.5017501760-5.41
Robertsganj(UP)9.0012.52086.20200020004.17
Badayoun(UP)8.00602415.0017501750-9.33
Etawah(UP)8.00-206499.0016751660-12.99
Vilaspur(UP)7.50-6.253648.00189518902.43
Suratgarh(Raj)6.50-70.053767.6016721680-13.95
Jayas(UP)6.20-3.121691.2016801680-12.95
Achalda(UP)6.00201085.0016601670-9.54
Devariya(UP)6.00-14.293638.5017601750-5.63
Ujhani(UP)6.00-2010924.1017501750-10.26
Mirzapur(UP)5.008.7519.2019251930NC
Orai(UP)5.00256180.8015201550-
Rura(UP)5.00-16.671354.0016751700-8.97
Naanpara(UP)4.80-14.292363.3018501850-2.63
Kalpi(UP)4.50-9.001515--17.66
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.40-91.023450.7016601550-13.77
Wazirganj(UP)4.00-33.332884.4017401750-3.87
Lucknow(UP)3.702.7811617.1018751850-3.35
Puwaha(UP)3.5016.6711945.80192519251.32
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)3.00-46.4321.5015201540-20.42
Bareilly(UP)3.002011991.8018501840-6.80
Mohamadabad(UP)2.80121591.9016651670-10.00
Atrauli(UP)2.6044211.6016601670-11.23
Ghiraur(UP)2.50-16.673660.4018101810-5.24
Purwa(UP)2.20-15.38694.6017501745-4.89
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.20-15.38455.7016801660-13.40
Gangoh(UP)2.00-33.334748.3016801670-8.79
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-2015161.3019151900-1.79
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.0011.11613.8019301925-
Gurusarai(UP)2.0011.111482.6016801700-8.45
Nagaram(Raj)1.50-25192.4016001650-12.33
Anandnagar(UP)1.5015.38344.0017451750-5.68
Puranpur(UP)1.40-12.57758.2018901885-3.57
Dhanura(UP)1.202043.90190019003.54
Pratappur(Cht)1.00NC11.0018401840-
Risia(UP)1.0011.112105.1018501860NC
Vishalpur(UP)1.00-54.555939.5018401845-7.07

Published on September 11, 2020
