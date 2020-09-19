Wheat Prices

as on : 19-09-2020 07:36:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)730.0019.2875858.9017201925-10.88
Baran(Raj)400.00566.6715870.0017101750-
Dahod(Guj)329.8051.5626961.4018001850-18.00
Aligarh(UP)300.00-3.2339010.0016401650-15.03
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)220.00-31.2517860.0019301915-1.03
Lalitpur(UP)220.00NC31913.6016751680-8.97
Hapur(UP)200.005.2612591.0018401880-6.12
Golagokarnath(UP)200.00-4.7620658.0018551850-2.88
Lakhimpur(UP)190.00-9.5287330.0018501830-1.60
Rajkot(Guj)151.501.6819242.5017251685-18.25
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)138.00154891.0018751925NC
Sitapur(UP)110.0015.7947170.6017201850-9.47
Meerut(UP)110.00139.133882.0018501910-3.90
Mehmoodabad(UP)86.0014.6712425.8017501830-9.33
Bharwari(UP)85.0013.332725.8018451845NC
Raath(UP)83.0031.755084.6015201540-
Hardoi(UP)80.00-7536840.002470173030.00
Saharanpur(UP)77.00-6.122486.1018501880-3.65
Jalaun(UP)75.6056.527268.5014701541-20.11
Barhaj(UP)75.00-6.2517140.0017601760-4.86
Khujner(MP)74.2037.923189.2014651463-26.75
Kopaganj(UP)71.007.585950.0017401800-7.69
Aklera(Raj)70.00753175.0015871670-21.16
Maigalganj(UP)70.00-46.1521055.0017901780-4.02
Choubepur(UP)68.008.85940.5017251750-10.39
Auraiya(UP)60.00252.946098.0016301645-14.21
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00NC8796.5016001600-15.79
Paliakala(UP)60.00NC9610.0018301820-1.88
Kadiri(Guj)59.00-16.311270.5016251625-20.15
Allahabad(UP)55.0037.56590.0019251925-2.28
Ghaziabad(UP)55.00-21.4318134.0018401900-4.17
Azamgarh(UP)50.00-47.3721598.0017401775-6.45
Khalilabad(UP)50.0047.065697.0017751925-4.83
Mauranipur(UP)50.0033.333951.5016501700-10.33
Mathura(UP)50.0011.1125980.0017201720-9.95
Gorakhpur(UP)47.5086.275049.0017551760-
Unnao(UP)46.80-11.5310642.9017251725-8.24
Muradabad(UP)45.00-43.758060.0017801810-7.77
Shahganj(UP)45.0044001801.00192019004.35
Visnagar(Guj)44.80-54.562503.3015121607-25.15
Siddhpur(Guj)44.17-16.523681.6615921682-22.72
Kapadvanj(Guj)40.00-501256.0015251575-12.20
Faizabad(UP)40.00-11.113755.1018301850-3.68
Dadri(UP)40.00NC6544.0018601900-4.12
Konch(UP)38.00-41.546089.8014751535-19.84
Muskara(UP)38.00-20.54698.3015501600-17.55
Raibareilly(UP)37.50-39.525356.0017001700-10.99
Shamli(UP)37.002.787829.7018551875-2.37
Ballia(UP)35.0034.623805.00187019300.54
Sandila(UP)35.00-22.224220.0017801770-2.20
Etah(UP)34.00-2.866418.2016401650-14.58
Balrampur(UP)34.00209.094286.0018401850-0.54
Mainpuri(UP)34.003621255.5017301820-7.19
Karanja(Mah)33.00-69.16574.0015801615-10.48
Utraula(UP)32.5062.52982.0018001860-0.55
Gotegaon(MP)30.00-59.79209.2015401710-
Nagpur(Mah)30.0090070.0028502650-
Kannauj(UP)30.00NC2520.5016801700-13.85
Modasa(Guj)29.00451818.4016731575-16.35
Vankaner(Guj)28.007.693274.7016001625-24.71
Basti(UP)27.50-31.2518584.8017801760-4.30
Fatehpur(UP)26.60-18.1514867.5016801680-11.58
Partaval(UP)26.50-10.172332.5017651720-5.87
Palanpur(Guj)26.0044.442673.0015521635-33.25
Dabra(MP)26.00-10.34204.0016601742-
Dhule(Mah)25.00-67.11316.0014501500-28.92
Kasganj(UP)25.00115.524897.6016401650-15.46
Kosikalan(UP)25.00108.3316718.0016501670-14.06
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.004.174528.0018501875-3.90
Kayamganj(UP)25.0038.893178.0016601660-11.23
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-16.673186.3017701770-9.23
Soharatgarh(UP)24.502.083661.0017651780-5.61
Farukhabad(UP)24.00NC3831.5016501670-14.51
Firozabad(UP)24.00-9.434697.6017501850-8.38
Tundla(UP)21.00405594.5017001690-10.99
Begamganj(MP)20.50-41.001475--
Karvi(UP)20.00NC5108.3015501575-17.33
Amroha(UP)19.00-24916.5017801790-
Ait(UP)19.00113.48656.9015001555-21.88
Madhogarh(UP)18.00111.7663.5015101520-17.49
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)18.0050583.0017801850-6.32
Thara(Guj)17.20-30.651860.5215151528-24.51
Akola(Mah)17.0021.4384.0015301525-25.37
Kopargaon(Mah)17.0030.7760.0015501560-
Nawabganj(UP)16.00NC2425.001800184016.13
Jhijhank(UP)16.00-363108.0017001680-7.10
Achnera(UP)15.503.336033.0019001925-1.04
Mahoba(UP)15.30-20.319807.9016401650-13.00
Kalapipal(MP)15.00-97.318849.5016501500-10.33
Kurara(UP)15.00-74.45335.4015001550-23.08
Lahar(MP)14.70-86.76575.4015401565-
Ujhani(UP)14.50383.3310959.1017501750-10.26
Sangli(Mah)14.00-64.1374.0025002475-
Etawah(UP)14.00756527.0016551675-13.35
Nargunda(Kar)13.00-68.291177.0018201800-18.31
Pukhrayan(UP)13.00-38.12803.0016501660-14.51
Ajuha(UP)13.00-23.533338.0018701860-3.61
Bijay Nagar(Raj)12.6034.042697.6015101512-23.35
Shikohabad(UP)12.00-204665.0017901800-7.01
Rasda(UP)12.00NC1695.00184019258.24
Chorichora(UP)12.00-11.113965.0017451725-6.18
Savarkundla(Guj)11.504.55930.5018501763-12.86
Sanwer(MP)11.50-81.75303.0015901761-14.05
Morva Hafad(Guj)11.3052.761.4013501525-20.59
Charra(UP)10.50-307455.0016501650-15.82
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)10.208.51483.7015651475-15.41
Atarra(UP)10.0042.864706.0015701570-15.59
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00100629.0016551630-12.89
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-33.337082.0017901780-4.02
Haathras(UP)10.00-502870.3015911611-21.63
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-37.52271.0018251850-2.93
Vilaspur(UP)9.5026.673667.00188018951.62
Kolaras(MP)9.20-50208.8014611539-25.04
Alampur(MP)9.00-1080.0015201550-
Banda(UP)9.00-502363.3015751575-14.86
Rampur(UP)9.00-251847.0019001900-1.55
Dehgam(Guj)8.50372.223448.4015701552-23.79
Baberu(UP)8.5070971.9015701580-16.93
Jahangirabad(UP)8.5021.437017.0018421845-4.81
Bharthna(UP)8.50-43.335403.5016551665-11.50
Sainthia(WB)8.40-2.33133.4019401940-2.51
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)8.30-54.453.0015251700-
Telhara(Mah)8.006021.0014752140-
Maudaha(UP)8.00-38.464345.5016001650-13.75
Rampurhat(WB)7.60NC154.2019401940-3.00
Bijnaur(UP)7.50-16.672141.5017651750-4.59
Buland Shahr(UP)6.50116.674567.0018451842-5.14
Amalner(Mah)6.0050016.0016502400-
Rura(UP)6.00NC1390.0016251675-11.68
Khurja(UP)5.50111.543558.8018461841-4.85
Gangapur(Mah)5.00NC422.6015601575-
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)5.00-16.6740.0015001570-
Bangarmau(UP)5.0066.671280.4017001710-9.57
Achalda(UP)5.00NC1115.0016501650-10.08
Mehsana(Guj)4.60-87.01336.4015251625-21.79
Naanpara(UP)4.40-8.332372.1018201850-4.21
Bilsi(UP)4.30-66.926402.2017501725-
Jayas(UP)4.10-33.871699.4016801680-12.50
Pune(Mah)4.00NC33.00410040501.23
Badayoun(UP)4.00-502439.0017501760-10.26
Orai(UP)4.00-206188.8014651520-
Wazirganj(UP)4.00NC2892.4017601740-2.76
Pilibhit(UP)3.507515168.3018901915-3.57
Mohamadabad(UP)3.2014.291598.3016601665-10.99
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)3.00-73.9129.7015751750-20.85
Ambad (Vadigodri)(Mah)3.00NC12.0014752450-
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.0050619.8018601930-
Atrauli(UP)2.80-6.674223.2016601660-7.26
Halvad(Guj)2.70-82.24982.3416001600-21.95
Lucknow(UP)2.70-27.0311622.5018801875-4.08
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.50-90404.001925192510.63
Puranpur(UP)2.401007765.4018951910-5.25
Vishalpur(UP)2.402005945.9018701850-5.56
Dhanera(Guj)2.30-34.2937.0015501525-18.85
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.304.55460.3016501680-14.95
Dhansura(Guj)2.00-33.33507.0015351560-24.75
Paithan(Mah)2.00-5022.0017901571-
Sindi(Selu)(Mah)2.00-4.001450--
Chandoli(UP)2.00-37.5300.70192519252.94
Gangoh(UP)2.00NC4756.3017051705-7.44
Purwa(UP)2.00-9.09698.6017301750-6.99
Mansa(Guj)1.9424.36129.0015001550-26.47
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.90-81267.40191019253.80
Risia(UP)1.50502108.10184018501.66
Anandnagar(UP)1.40-6.67349.8017401740-5.43
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.20-29.4152.3015251550-24.69
Dhanura(UP)1.20NC46.30190019003.54
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.0011.1154.0015501575-23.91
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC8.0013491629-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-7528.0028503100-
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)1.00-5018.0013501400-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)1.00-50100.0016631800-11.45
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)1.00-2.001300--
Vadgam(Guj)0.80-46.67158.5014851530-28.95
Fatehabad(UP)0.80NC149.4215201730-17.84
Anoop Shahar(UP)0.70-1.401630--11.56

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 19, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.