Wheat Prices

as on : 30-09-2020 03:34:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)745.003.2693360.5016501650-16.67
Agra(UP)679.00-6.9977216.9017301720-10.36
Hardoi(UP)370.00362.537580.0017702470-8.53
Aligarh(UP)320.00NC40290.0016601640-16.16
Lakhimpur(UP)220.001088170.0018101800-7.18
Golagokarnath(UP)210.00NC21918.0018201810-4.21
Lalitpur(UP)180.00-18.1832273.6016601675-11.23
Sultanpur(UP)180.00NC13465.0018251800-5.19
Rajkot(Guj)155.0026.5319797.5016851700-20.14
Hapur(UP)150.00-2512891.0018401840-5.64
Gondal(UP)131.0010.0825040.5018001800-6.74
Bindki(UP)130.008.3315180.6016701670-12.57
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)100.00-27.545091.0018301875-2.40
Maigalganj(UP)90.0028.5721375.0017501750-6.17
Meerut(UP)85.00-22.734052.0018601850-3.88
Jalaun(UP)80.005.827428.5014891470-19.08
Shahjahanpur(UP)80.006026476.00192519251.32
Kadiri(Guj)70.4015.791532.9016001600-21.38
Auraiya(UP)70.0016.676238.0016301630-15.10
Jhansi(UP)70.00-25.934563.5016001675-13.51
Mehmoodabad(UP)70.00-6.6712855.8018001800-6.74
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)68.0025.935576.0015801527-16.84
Unnao(UP)65.0023.1110878.5017151715-8.78
Ghaziabad(UP)60.009.0918254.0018501840-3.65
Saharanpur(UP)58.00-24.6822602.1018501850-3.90
Allahabad(UP)55.00NC6700.00192519250.26
Paliakala(UP)55.00-8.339720.0018001830-3.49
Siddhpur(Guj)50.54-4.663966.4816021557-21.28
Muradabad(UP)50.0011.118160.0018101780-6.22
Mathura(UP)50.00-9.0926190.0016701725-13.47
Kurara(UP)47.40-94.801550--
Muskara(UP)45.0018.424788.3015801550-15.96
Shamli(UP)44.0017.337992.7018501840-2.63
Basti(UP)40.0014.2918734.8018301780-1.61
Kopaganj(UP)39.0011.436098.0018001790-4.26
Chotila(Guj)38.8547.72733.9015501525-22.50
Raibareilly(UP)38.00-11.635590.0016951695-11.26
Bahraich(UP)36.50135.484179.5018101820-3.72
Ballia(UP)35.00NC3945.0018401840-3.16
Gorakhpur(UP)35.00-26.325119.0018501755-
Utraula(UP)35.007.693052.0018001800-0.55
Kasimbazar(WB)34.00-5.561382.0017001750-19.05
Choubepur(UP)32.50-52.216005.5017701725-8.05
Fatehpur(UP)31.5017.9814983.9016651665-12.83
Palanpur(Guj)31.0034.782781.0015501592-33.33
Madhoganj(UP)31.00-48.3327241.0017801780-4.81
Etah(UP)30.00-11.766478.2016601640-13.54
Faizabad(UP)30.00-253815.1018101830-5.24
Partaval(UP)30.0013.212392.5018151765-3.20
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00NC3346.3018301800-6.15
Jhijhank(UP)30.00203218.0017101700-6.56
Barhaj(UP)30.00-4017400.0018251800-1.35
Lalsot(Raj)29.4016.675661.0016001650-15.70
Gangapur City(Raj)28.1031.92604.9015181523-17.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)28.00124584.0018501850-4.15
Tundla(UP)27.0085734.5016801680-12.73
Thara(Guj)24.5042.441909.5215381515-23.10
Kannauj(UP)24.00-202568.5016851680-13.59
Vankaner(Guj)23.00-23.333434.7016251650-23.53
Kosikalan(UP)22.00NC16846.0017001740-10.99
Balrampur(UP)22.00-4.354426.0018501850-1.07
Madhogarh(UP)21.0016.67105.5015001510-20.63
Mawana(UP)20.00NC1740.5018501850-
Mauranipur(UP)20.00-603991.5016501650-10.33
Mainpuri(UP)20.00-41.1821295.5017301730-8.47
Firozabad(UP)19.00-15.564780.6017151725-10.21
Pratapgarh(UP)18.5023.33996.5018701850-0.80
Sahiyapur(UP)18.00807178.0018301825-2.14
Tulsipur(UP)18.0033.332424.50185018500.54
Etawah(UP)17.0021.436561.0016501655-14.29
Amroha(UP)16.00-33.331026.5017901800-
Ait(UP)16.00166.67700.9015301500-21.54
Jafarganj(UP)16.00NC2353.0018001830-6.74
Lalganj(UP)15.00NC3985.9017001700-7.61
Nawabganj(UP)15.00-6.252455.0018001800-5.76
Ajuha(UP)15.0015.383368.0018501870-3.65
Chorichora(UP)15.00254019.0018001765-2.96
Mahoba(UP)14.30-6.549836.5015501640-17.77
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-12.53891.5016301640-16.41
Mirzapur(UP)13.00160545.2018501925-3.90
Jangipura(UP)13.00-13.33926.00193519302.38
Mehsana(Guj)12.40169.57361.2015751525-19.23
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)12.00504348.0015201520-25.12
Mangrol(Guj)12.0033.33349.1016901790-20.66
Banda(UP)12.0033.332387.3015501575-16.22
Charra(UP)12.0014.297479.0016501650-14.51
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)12.00-42.862595.5017251735-10.85
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-203232.0016601660-12.63
Kalol(Guj)11.00-8.33500.5015001575-26.29
Bijay Nagar(Raj)10.50502746.4015101520-23.35
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.00-54.553517.3015501500-19.48
Atarra(UP)10.00NC4726.0016201570-14.74
Buland Shahr(UP)10.0033.334602.0018451845-5.63
Bilsi(UP)10.00-13.046445.2016501700-
Bharthna(UP)10.0017.655423.5016551655-11.97
Rasda(UP)10.00NC1735.00184018508.24
Badayoun(UP)9.001252465.0017601825-10.89
Vilaspur(UP)8.00-11.113717.00189518752.43
Dankaur(UP)7.7037.51586.8018451842-7.75
Jahangirabad(UP)7.50-257052.0018451845-5.14
Khurja(UP)7.5013.643587.0018451845-4.90
Chandausi(UP)7.00-17.652335.0017401760-9.84
Porbandar(Guj)6.50-32.29185.2013751530-20.06
Devariya(UP)6.508.333651.5018401760-1.60
Pukhrayan(UP)6.00-14.292837.0016851680-12.69
Rura(UP)6.00201412.0016251625-11.68
Halvad(Guj)5.1289.63992.5816001600-21.95
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC100.00210020505.00
Orai(UP)5.00256198.8014801465-
Takhatpur(Cht)4.50-23.7320.8017001650NC
Bareilly(UP)4.5012.512008.8018001805-8.16
Naanpara(UP)4.4022.222394.5018201820-1.62
Bangarmau(UP)4.00-201288.4017001700-10.53
Achalda(UP)4.00-201123.0016401650-14.58
Pilibhit(UP)4.0010015184.3018301850-7.58
Wazirganj(UP)4.00-11.112917.4017501770-3.31
Mohamadabad(UP)3.4013.331611.1016401660-12.06
Lucknow(UP)3.0011.1111628.5018401880-5.15
Puranpur(UP)2.8055.567774.6018251895-6.41
Dhoraji(Guj)2.60-25.71592.8016001555-21.38
Suratgarh(Raj)2.60-55.173823.8016001624-17.82
Atrauli(UP)2.50-10.714228.2016751660-8.97
Gangoh(UP)2.50-16.674767.3017151705-8.04
Puwaha(UP)2.50-28.5711981.80192519250.26
Ghiraur(UP)2.5066.673668.4017801800-6.32
Dehgam(Guj)2.304.553459.8015501585-24.83
Purwa(UP)2.00-20711.6017301735-6.99
Risia(UP)2.00NC2116.10182018401.68
Gurusarai(UP)2.00NC1486.6016451680-11.08
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.90-59.57146.5014761493-21.32
Anandnagar(UP)1.8038.46358.4018051800-4.50
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.6033.3355.5016501525-16.46
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.5025465.7016701670-14.36
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.30-94.093517.3015001500-22.08
Mansa(Guj)1.20-53.85136.6016251525-18.95
Dhanura(UP)1.00-16.6748.30190019003.54
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.90-81.6371.4018001900-21.74
Gadaura(UP)0.70-36.361533.1018401840-3.16

Published on September 30, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
