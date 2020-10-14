Wheat Prices

as on : 14-10-2020 04:53:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1300.00437873.6016301600-12.37
Kota(Raj)562.50-7.9495707.5016751700-16.25
Agra(UP)503.00-16.1780672.9016901725-13.11
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)420.006819640.0018001965-11.33
Dahod(Guj)400.1021.3227761.6018001800-20.00
Chhindwara(MP)354.30-708.601616--20.82
Mandsaur(MP)300.00202469.2016801802-
Aligarh(UP)300.00-6.2542130.0016201575-19.00
Lakhimpur(UP)180.002089270.0017401750-12.12
Sultanpur(UP)180.00NC13825.0018001825-6.49
Bindki(UP)120.00NC15660.6015801650-19.39
Rajkot(Guj)119.00-18.7720594.5017251560-20.14
Khategaon(MP)112.90253.9278167.1514801560-26.00
Gondal(UP)112.60-16.2825785.7018001800-6.25
Hapur(UP)110.00-31.2513431.0018401850-5.64
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)100.00-9.095511.0016801845-10.40
Golagokarnath(UP)100.00-33.3322718.0017101800-10.94
Unnao(UP)87.002.3511315.5016501650-13.61
Saharanpur(UP)86.00-24.5623002.1018451845-4.65
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)82.5058.655845.0016131560-17.28
Shajapur(MP)81.1080101701.0016951850-17.03
Mehmoodabad(UP)80.00-11.1114955.8015601730-19.17
Barhaj(UP)72.00-5.2617816.0018401840-1.08
Chotila(Guj)71.7035.28983.3015501550-24.39
Bharuasumerpur(UP)70.002509014.5015201575-17.84
Jalaun(UP)62.00-22.57552.5014601489-24.39
Madhoganj(UP)62.001.6427579.0016501720-14.73
Muradabad(UP)60.009.098390.0017801765-9.64
Shahjahanpur(UP)60.009.0926706.0019251925-1.53
Kapadvanj(Guj)55.0037.51366.0014621525-25.03
Malpura(Raj)52.9036.69382.0014751475-24.36
Maigalganj(UP)50.00-66.6721975.0016901700-9.38
Lalsot(Raj)48.3064.295757.6016701600-14.80
Siddhpur(Guj)46.08-13.074164.6616871690-17.59
Khanpur(Raj)46.00-29.236209.2015601565-20.20
Allahabad(UP)45.00-18.187040.0018401840-3.16
Ghaziabad(UP)45.00-2518464.0018601850-3.38
Kopaganj(UP)41.00646298.0018451845-2.89
Choubepur(UP)41.00-19.616189.5016751740-12.99
Khargone(MP)40.00-76.472317.2015801660-24.04
Khalilabad(UP)40.0033.335907.0017751800-5.84
Gorakhpur(UP)40.00-1.235280.0018401840-
Mathura(UP)40.002526568.0016601660-16.58
Paliakala(UP)40.00-2010075.0017101730-11.86
Kadiri(Guj)37.60-46.591608.1016501600-18.92
Banapura(MP)36.50-73.001540--18.09
Shamli(UP)36.00448114.7018401845-5.40
Etah(UP)35.00256604.2016001650-16.88
Faizabad(UP)35.00-17.653970.1018001830-5.76
Raibareilly(UP)35.00NC5810.0015251580-21.19
Utraula(UP)35.00-5.413196.0018001800-0.55
Mainpuri(UP)35.0045.8321461.5017101730-12.35
Muskara(UP)35.00-2.784930.3014701470-21.81
Jaunpur(UP)33.003.123823.2017001800-13.27
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.50-1.524781.0018451845-5.38
Basti(UP)32.0010.3418856.8018451845-3.91
Azamgarh(UP)30.002021821.0018401840-2.90
Ballia(UP)30.00-254085.0018451850-5.87
Kasganj(UP)30.0011.115011.6016101650-16.58
Mauranipur(UP)30.00504051.5016001650-14.44
Malegaon(Mah)29.0011.54121.0015511551-24.01
Sitapur(UP)27.50-69.147833.6015301700-22.53
Auraiya(UP)25.00-28.576418.0015801640-19.80
Kayamganj(UP)25.0038.893348.0016201650-16.92
Karvi(UP)25.00255268.3015251550-20.98
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00NC3546.3018401840-5.64
Jhijhank(UP)25.00-16.673268.0016601710-9.29
Sanad(Guj)24.00-27.272980.0018451840-10.09
Firozabad(UP)24.0011.634871.6016751720-13.21
Kannauj(UP)23.004.552702.5016401680-15.90
Fatehpur(UP)22.50-8.1615132.9015651560-19.33
Bahraich(UP)22.0051.724328.5018001800-3.74
Bagasara(Guj)20.0011.1195.0016501642-23.08
Kosikalan(UP)20.0033.3316916.0016501690-14.95
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-207291.0018451845-4.16
Tulsipur(UP)20.00-4.762506.5018001850-2.17
Bilsi(UP)19.0050.796508.4016301650-
Chorichora(UP)19.0046.154118.0018401835-0.81
Lalganj(UP)18.00-14.294099.9015301575-16.85
Nawabganj(UP)18.005.882525.0018001800-6.01
Mahoba(UP)17.00-46.29960.9015601560-18.75
Mawana(UP)17.0013.331868.5018451850-
Balrampur(UP)17.0013.334490.0018202350-4.21
Morbi(Guj)16.00-56.16287.6016001590-22.14
Gangapur City(Raj)16.00-71.17806.5015001523-24.01
Amroha(UP)16.00601078.5017301780-
Atarra(UP)16.00604796.0015401575-18.95
Akluj(Mah)15.0066.6754.0016501600-
Badayoun(UP)15.007.142533.0017101700-13.20
Banda(UP)15.0030.432440.3015251500-19.31
Etawah(UP)15.00NC6651.0015801625-19.39
Farukhabad(UP)15.007.143975.5016201640-17.35
Pratapgarh(UP)14.00-301104.5018501850-1.86
Tundla(UP)14.00-56.255826.5017001710-12.82
Jangipura(UP)14.007.69954.0018401935-4.66
Palanpur(Guj)13.00-77.972925.0016751575-20.24
Dhrol(Guj)13.0020.371357.8013601425-32.34
Gazipur(UP)13.008.331667.0018401850-4.66
Bharthna(UP)13.00NC5475.5015801620-18.56
Achnera(UP)12.00-256117.0016901730-12.44
Chandausi(UP)12.00202401.0016901680-13.78
Charra(UP)12.00-14.297557.0016001650-19.60
Pukhrayan(UP)12.00242.862868.0016501700-15.82
Anoopgarh(Raj)11.70-23.401575--11.81
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.00NC4392.0015201520-26.92
Maudaha(UP)11.00NC4389.5015201560-21.24
Amalner(Mah)10.00NC56.0015251551-29.10
Orai(UP)10.00256243.8014601470-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)9.00-282656.5017201725-11.57
Thara(Guj)8.20-75.881993.9215581535-24.63
Rasda(UP)8.00-201751.00184018408.24
Halvad(Guj)7.8239.641029.0217001600-17.07
Jahangirabad(UP)7.0016.677078.0018421842-6.50
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-57.142393.0018201800-6.19
Buland Shahr(UP)5.5083.334619.0018451845-7.29
Devariya(UP)5.50-26.673692.5018451850-1.86
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC140.00210021002.44
Khurja(UP)5.00-37.53629.0018451842-7.29
Achalda(UP)5.00NC1143.0016101640-17.01
Rura(UP)5.00NC1454.0015751575-14.40
Haathras(UP)5.00-66.672910.3016251655-14.47
Ait(UP)4.50104.55770.3015151525-23.10
Naanpara(UP)4.40-122420.9018001825-5.26
Dhansura(Guj)4.00100515.0015001535-26.47
Gangapur(Mah)4.00-73.33460.6015521521-
Pune(Mah)4.00NC57.00430041006.17
Ambad (Vadigodri)(Mah)4.0033.3320.0016791475-
Wazirganj(UP)4.00-202943.4016601730-8.29
Lucknow(UP)3.40-8.1111642.7018001840-8.86
Porbandar(Guj)3.20-39.62215.2014001435-18.60
Mohamadabad(UP)3.20-23.811631.1016251650-16.24
Nandura(Mah)3.00-2514.0016001775-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)2.90-90.3222.1014791470-21.12
Bangarmau(UP)2.80-201301.0016501700-15.38
Atrauli(UP)2.5013.644240.6016251600-11.68
Bareilly(UP)2.50NC12018.8017601785-11.11
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-16.67624.8018201860-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.2022.22473.7016601660-14.87
Gurusarai(UP)2.101101496.8016001625-15.79
Dehgam(Guj)2.00-13.043463.8015321550-28.48
Puwaha(UP)2.00-33.3311997.8019251925-0.26
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20217.90192519256.94
Chandoli(UP)1.9026.67310.7018001850-7.22
Pilibhit(UP)1.80-4015203.9017801900-8.72
Palitana(Guj)1.74-53.4817.4015951735-24.05
Purwa(UP)1.50-6.25725.4016701670-10.70
Ghiraur(UP)1.50NC3678.4016501660-14.06
Anandnagar(UP)1.30-18.75370.2018351840-5.17
Puranpur(UP)1.20-57.147777.0017681825-9.80
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.20-40273.8017501875-4.89
Milak(UP)1.20-33.33761.5018001820-7.22
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.00NC56.0015121550-28.41
Devala(Mah)1.00NC8.0013951715-
Gangakhed(Mah)1.00NC4.0019001900-
Vadvani(Mah)1.00-2.001275--
Nagaram(Raj)1.00-33.33194.4015621600-22.25
Gadaura(UP)1.00251536.7018201840-4.21
Vishalpur(UP)1.00-605959.3018151820-6.92
Fatehabad(UP)0.80NC155.6215201550-17.84
Sami(Guj)0.7016.6740.2015001500-21.05

Published on October 14, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
