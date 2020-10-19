Wheat Prices

as on : 19-10-2020 04:35:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Manasa(MP)1400.00-18.68322.0017291678-13.16
Agra(UP)499.00-0.881670.9016801690-15.79
Dahod(Guj)484.7021.1428731.0019001800-15.56
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)400.00-4.7620440.0018601800-7.00
Aligarh(UP)300.007.1443290.0016101600-19.50
Lakhimpur(UP)300.0076.4790210.0017501750-14.22
Hardoi(UP)260.00-10.3439140.0016401650-15.25
Gondal(UP)122.50-6.1326291.7018001800-6.25
Bindki(UP)120.00NC15900.6015901580-21.29
Bharuasumerpur(UP)100.0042.869214.5015201520-22.45
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)100.00NC5711.0016801680-10.40
Golagokarnath(UP)100.00NC22918.0017601710-8.09
Mehmoodabad(UP)95.0018.7515145.8015001560-22.28
Khategaon(MP)93.90-5.7678554.2315531500-24.61
Muradabad(UP)85.0021.438700.0017201770-12.91
Unnao(UP)83.605.1611806.7016251630-17.51
Rajkot(Guj)80.00-32.7720754.5018001725-17.24
Hapur(UP)80.00-27.2713591.0018551840-7.48
Saharanpur(UP)75.00-18.4823336.1018451850-5.14
Visnagar(Guj)70.601.582783.5017021562-15.74
Badayoun(UP)70.00677.782691.0017401700-11.90
Sitapur(UP)70.00154.5547973.6015101530-22.37
Madhoganj(UP)60.50-2.4227700.0016251650-15.36
Ghaziabad(UP)60.0033.3318584.0018501860-3.90
Bilsi(UP)53.00178.956614.4016001630-
Chotila(Guj)52.30-27.061087.9015501550-22.50
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)51.008.516041.0016301570-16.41
Kopaganj(UP)51.0024.396400.0018351845-3.42
Barhaj(UP)50.00-28.5718056.0018501850-1.07
Choubepur(UP)49.20206287.9016851675-14.03
Paliakala(UP)47.5018.7510170.0017351710-12.37
Konch(UP)47.00-47.196361.8015101426-17.93
Orai(UP)45.003506333.8014501460-
Meerut(UP)45.00-47.064142.0018501860-4.39
Kadiri(Guj)40.607.981689.3017001650-20.93
Ballia(UP)40.0014.294235.0017501750-10.26
Faizabad(UP)40.0014.294050.1018101800-5.73
Khalilabad(UP)40.00NC5987.0017501775-7.16
Mathura(UP)40.00NC26648.0016301660-17.68
Mainpuri(UP)40.0014.2921541.5016841710-12.97
Bahraich(UP)38.0072.734404.5018001800-3.74
Naugarh(UP)38.00-57312.0018501855-3.90
Vankaner(Guj)37.1061.33508.9017001625-20.00
Kalapipal(MP)35.00133.338919.5014501650-21.62
Etah(UP)35.00NC6674.2016201600-16.06
Raibareilly(UP)35.00NC5880.0015301525-21.74
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.50NC4846.0018451845-5.63
Siddhpur(Guj)30.59-33.624225.8416451687-22.66
Allahabad(UP)30.00-33.337100.0018401840-3.16
Auraiya(UP)30.00206478.0015801580-19.39
Dadri(UP)30.00506794.0018401840-5.64
Thara(Guj)28.30245.122050.5216201558-22.30
Mahoba(UP)28.2052.4310054.3015401565-20.82
Amroha(UP)25.0056.251128.5017301730-
Kosikalan(UP)25.002516966.0016401650-14.14
Lalganj(UP)25.0066.674179.9015401535-16.30
Kayamganj(UP)25.00NC3398.0016001620-17.95
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-37.55330.0018251840-5.68
Shamli(UP)25.00-30.568164.7018451840-5.38
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00NC3596.3018451840-5.38
Sandila(UP)25.00-16.674510.0016301700-15.76
Firozabad(UP)22.50-6.254916.6016751675-14.10
Gangapur City(Raj)22.30-67.061019.5014981487-24.11
Jafarganj(UP)22.00266.672437.0018001820-7.22
Fatehpur(UP)21.50-4.4415175.9015501565-20.51
Tundla(UP)21.00505868.5016801700-12.95
Utraula(UP)20.00-42.863236.0018001800-0.55
Kannauj(UP)20.00-13.042742.5016301640-16.41
Karvi(UP)20.00-205308.3015351525-18.78
Gangavathi(Kar)17.00-34.001800--
Jaunpur(UP)17.00-48.483857.2016801700-14.29
Nawabganj(UP)17.00-5.562595.0018001800-5.76
Soharatgarh(UP)16.50-21.433878.0018501850-1.60
Pandariya(Cht)15.002597.8015001775-11.24
Bhadravathi(Kar)15.00114.29126.0024132375-
Dhamnod(MP)15.00-30.001600--
Achnera(UP)15.00256147.0016801690-13.85
Sahiyapur(UP)15.0036.367343.0018401845-3.66
Pratapgarh(UP)14.00NC1132.5018401850-2.39
Palanpur(Guj)13.00NC2951.0016201675-23.48
Gazipur(UP)13.00-7.141721.0017001840-11.92
Kalol(Guj)12.50-7.41552.5016001550-22.89
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)12.10-74.22166.5017151725-16.55
Atarra(UP)12.00-254820.0015201540-20.00
Jangipura(UP)12.00-14.29978.0017001840-11.92
Maudaha(UP)11.00NC4411.5015351520-22.67
Ajuha(UP)11.00-21.433418.0017001850-12.14
Balrampur(UP)11.00-35.294512.0018251820-3.95
Vijapur(Guj)10.00-88.39246.0015853025-20.75
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)10.0011.112676.5017001720-11.92
Suratgarh(Raj)9.5026.673866.4016331615-18.15
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)9.00-10.8976.5015101490-24.50
Baberu(UP)9.0012.51005.9015251540-19.74
Mawana(UP)9.00-47.061886.5018501845-
Ait(UP)9.00-35.71829.3015201520-22.84
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)8.10-26.36260.3015061478-19.68
Banda(UP)8.00-46.672456.3015151525-20.89
Ujhani(UP)8.00166.6711034.1016801720-14.94
Bharthna(UP)8.00-38.465491.5015701580-19.49
Rasda(UP)8.00NC1767.00174018402.35
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.209.092789.2015121495-24.40
Chandausi(UP)7.20-402415.4016901690-13.99
Bagasara(Guj)7.00-65109.0016121650-21.25
Dhrol(Guj)6.80-47.691371.4014851360-29.79
Mehsana(Guj)6.60-46.77374.4016001575-24.71
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)6.00-14.294418.0015201530-26.92
Bangarmau(UP)6.00114.291313.0016251650-16.67
Charra(UP)6.00-507569.0016201600-19.00
Devariya(UP)6.009.093704.5018201845-5.45
Jahangirabad(UP)5.00-28.577088.0018421842-6.50
Rampur(UP)5.00-28.571897.0018501850-7.04
Achalda(UP)5.00NC1163.0015801580-19.39
Rura(UP)5.00NC1464.0015501575-15.76
Morbi(Guj)4.80-78.57342.0016451645-19.95
Porbandar(Guj)4.6043.75224.4014651400-14.83
Jayas(UP)4.5095.651756.2015551555-18.16
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)4.20-49.461.4016501525-
Manendragarh(Cht)4.00166.67208.00190019002.70
Khurja(UP)4.00-203637.0018451845-7.75
Wazirganj(UP)4.00NC2951.4016601660-8.29
Lucknow(UP)3.8011.7611650.3018301800-5.91
Halvad(Guj)3.56-54.481036.1416001700-21.95
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.5040631.8017201820-
Bhiloda(Guj)3.00-83.33350.5017381575-13.53
Mohamadabad(UP)3.00-6.251637.1016001625-17.95
Risia(UP)3.00202130.1018001800-2.70
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)2.50-16.6734.7016001575-19.60
Atrauli(UP)2.50NC4245.6016151625-12.23
Puwaha(UP)2.50NC12007.80192519250.26
Gurusarai(UP)2.5019.051501.8016001600-15.79
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)2.00-4.7663.7011501550-45.88
Nagaram(Raj)2.00100198.4015611562-22.30
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-80733.0015651615-18.28
Ghiraur(UP)2.0011.113686.0016301640-15.98
Savarkundla(Guj)1.80-74.29948.1016651750-21.57
Purwa(UP)1.80NC732.6016401650-12.30
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.8050277.4017501750-4.89
Milak(UP)1.6033.33764.7017301800-11.73
Dhoraji(Guj)1.30-27.78610.0015551630-29.48
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.00-503663.3014051500-31.46
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-9.09374.4018051825-6.23
Gadaura(UP)1.00-33.331541.7018301840-2.66
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-12.5157.0216201520-12.43
Kawardha(Cht)0.60-92.565.2015141750-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC24.0014501350-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 19, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.