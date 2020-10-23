Wheat Prices

as on : 23-10-2020 09:43:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1500.0015.3840873.6015801630-15.96
Kota(Raj)586.001.4798034.5016801670-16.83
Agra(UP)520.004.2182710.9016501680-16.67
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)460.001521360.0017801860-11.00
Dahod(Guj)383.80-20.8229498.6019001900-15.56
Sehore(MP)327.70-57.782207.6018711986-
Aligarh(UP)300.00NC44490.0016101600-19.50
Lakhimpur(UP)280.00-6.6791370.0017701750-13.24
Hardoi(UP)260.00NC39660.0016301640-15.98
Rajkot(Guj)187.502521429.5018001825-16.47
Sultanpur(UP)185.00NC14565.0018201820-6.67
Bindki(UP)180.005016260.6015801590-22.17
Saharanpur(UP)132.007623600.1018001845-7.46
Maigalganj(UP)130.0085.7122435.0017001700-8.85
Khandwa(MP)125.00-250.001630--19.51
Gondal(UP)121.50-10.3326805.7018001800-6.25
Lateri(MP)120.50146.42360.8016251700-
Badnagar(MP)120.203.443785.8014801800-
Meerut(UP)117.50161.114377.0017401850-10.08
Visnagar(Guj)107.2051.842997.9017401702-13.86
Khargone(MP)100.001502517.2016401580-21.15
Hapur(UP)100.002513791.0018501855-7.73
Paliakala(UP)100.0010010470.0017501740-11.62
Chhabra(Raj)98.00-89.684096.0016641776-
Khategaon(MP)97.70-5.8878957.2316001580-21.76
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)95.00-55901.0017001680-9.33
Kasganj(UP)93.00128.55279.0016101610-17.86
Bhikangaon(MP)92.00123.31093.4016701671-18.54
Bharuasumerpur(UP)90.0012.59554.5015301530-21.54
Muradabad(UP)90.0012.59040.0016801710-15.15
Golagokarnath(UP)90.00-2523338.0017601745-8.09
Lalsot(Raj)85.0071.036027.0016251625-16.32
Raath(UP)84.001.25252.6015501520-
Jhansi(UP)82.0018.844865.5016101625-12.97
Unnao(UP)78.40-1.3812122.5016151625-18.02
Khanpur(Raj)75.0063.046359.2016381560-19.71
Sheopurkalan(MP)64.8046.942323.8015901610-
Timarni(MP)63.70-127.401590--17.14
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)63.0021.156271.0016011640-16.61
Sitapur(UP)59.60-12.9948229.8015301525-21.34
Mainpuri(UP)58.0020.8321753.5016401680-15.03
Katghora(Cht)55.50-111.002200--
Sanawad(MP)55.5018.59157.8016052275-
Konch(UP)55.0017.026471.8015501510-15.76
Barhaj(UP)55.001018166.0018351850-2.39
Ghaziabad(UP)52.00-13.3318688.0018201850-5.45
Gangapur City(Raj)51.50130.941122.5015631498-19.43
Jalaun(UP)50.90-17.97654.3015421460-19.31
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)49.0048003761.3015501405-24.39
Bilsi(UP)47.40-22.936832.2016001600-
Kadiri(Guj)41.702.711772.7017501700-17.65
Muskara(UP)40.5015.715161.3014901460-22.40
Ballia(UP)40.00NC4315.0016801750-13.85
Faizabad(UP)40.00NC4130.1018001810-6.25
Khalilabad(UP)40.00NC6067.0017751750-5.84
Amreli(Guj)39.201604.351167.9018901735-11.06
Bahraich(UP)39.002.634482.5018001800-3.74
Kurara(UP)38.9076.02610.4014601510-25.13
Siddhpur(Guj)38.6626.384303.1617071645-19.75
Choubepur(UP)38.00-22.766363.9016751685-14.54
Kapadvanj(Guj)36.00-34.551438.0015801462-24.76
Orai(UP)36.00-206405.8015001450-
Mathura(UP)35.00-12.526718.0016501630-17.09
Sawai Madhopur(Raj)34.30802.63442.2015951560-
Raigarh(Cht)33.00-26.67609.0015001800-25.00
Pratapgarh(Raj)32.50-501637.4016251496-
Sanwer(MP)31.00169.57365.0016761590-9.41
Chotila(Guj)30.50-41.681148.9015501550-26.19
Mauranipur(UP)30.00NC4111.5016001600-16.67
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00203706.3018351845-4.92
Muzzafarnagar(UP)29.00-10.774904.0018101845-8.35
Vankaner(Guj)28.00-24.533564.9017251700-18.82
Partaval(UP)25.50-19.052506.5018401830-3.16
Nargunda(Kar)25.00-13.791391.0018001750-21.74
Etah(UP)25.00-28.576724.2016101620-16.58
Khair(UP)25.002525977.0016401650-18.00
Mawana(UP)25.0066.671966.5018001840-
Kayamganj(UP)25.00NC3448.0016251600-17.09
Utraula(UP)25.00253286.0018001800-0.55
Morbi(Guj)24.50410.42391.0016751645-18.49
Sanad(Guj)24.00-27.273094.0019051890-11.89
Chorichora(UP)24.0026.324166.0018351840-4.92
Tonk(Raj)23.9010.14122.6016001590-17.31
Thara(Guj)23.00-18.732096.5216381620-21.44
Basti(UP)23.0027.7818994.8018401840-4.66
Tulsipur(UP)22.5012.52551.5018001800-2.17
Firozabad(UP)22.00-2.224960.6016751675-13.88
Fatehpur(UP)21.50-24.8315276.1015501555-19.90
Kosikalan(UP)21.00NC17050.0016501660-15.17
Kannauj(UP)21.00NC2826.5016501630-15.38
Karvi(UP)21.0055350.3015301535-19.05
Narsinghpur(MP)20.70-45.24117.0015001680-
Auraiya(UP)20.00-33.336518.0015751580-19.64
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-205370.0018301825-5.43
Sandila(UP)20.00-204550.0016251630-15.36
Balrampur(UP)19.0035.714578.0018001800-10.00
Bhavnagar(Guj)18.90-64.74145.0018551805-
Jaunpur(UP)18.00-103933.2016251630-16.24
Lalganj(UP)18.0063.644237.9015501540-15.76
Raibareilly(UP)18.00-48.575916.0015601530-20.00
Sahiyapur(UP)18.00207379.0018401840-4.17
Tundla(UP)17.00-19.055902.5016901680-13.99
Bandikui(Raj)16.801.2123.4016121570-
Mahoba(UP)16.20-15.6210125.1016101600-16.58
Farukhabad(UP)16.0014.294035.5016351640-16.15
Shamli(UP)16.00-368196.7018101845-8.12
Jhijhank(UP)16.00-363300.0016201660-11.48
Amroha(UP)15.00NC1188.5017301750-
Banda(UP)15.0087.52486.3015251515-20.37
Shikohabad(UP)15.00204794.0015201590-23.04
Gazipur(UP)15.00NC1781.0017001700-11.92
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)14.1074.07288.5015551506-19.14
Achnera(UP)14.007.696201.0016601610-14.87
Kolaras(MP)13.9051.09236.6015361461-21.19
Kalol(Guj)13.004578.5017001600-18.07
Badayoun(UP)12.002002723.0017001750-13.71
Etawah(UP)12.00-206675.0016001580-17.95
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)12.00202700.5016801700-13.18
Pukhrayan(UP)12.00NC2892.0016251650-17.09
Vilaspur(UP)11.0037.53773.0017501925-4.89
Becharaji(Guj)10.50-30260.5016471580-21.01
Palanpur(Guj)10.00-23.082971.0016501620-22.06
Rajula(Guj)10.0066.67174.2017301608-16.63
Vadali(Guj)10.00-20.001850--
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)10.00-44.44603.0016501780-13.16
Mangrol(Guj)9.50-20.83368.1018301690-16.06
Sainthia(WB)9.5013.1152.4019401940-2.51
Ramdurga(Kar)9.0028.5756.0017001700-
Ait(UP)9.00-10867.3015001508-24.43
Ajuha(UP)9.00-18.183436.0017401700-11.22
Sheopurbadod(MP)8.70-25268.0016121622-14.71
Mehsana(Guj)8.3025.76391.0017001600-20.00
Rampurhat(WB)8.106.58170.4019401940-3.00
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)8.00604444.0015501530-25.48
Bijnaur(UP)8.00NC2182.5016601700-10.27
Dankaur(UP)8.0033.331614.8018461845-8.16
Bharthna(UP)8.00NC5507.5015701570-18.86
Baberu(UP)7.20-201020.3015201525-20.00
Chandausi(UP)7.00-2.782429.4016501690-16.03
Rasda(UP)7.00-12.51781.0016701740-1.76
Bandikui(Geejgarh)(Raj)6.70-13.401531--
Savarkundla(Guj)6.5062.5969.1017801778-16.16
Rampur(UP)6.50301910.0018601850-6.53
Devariya(UP)6.00-7.693729.5018351845-4.68
Wazirganj(UP)6.00202973.4016501640-8.84
Porbandar(Guj)5.8026.09236.0014901465-13.37
Lucknow(UP)5.8052.6311669.5018151825-5.96
Gautampura(MP)5.50266.671546.8014111672-29.45
Charra(UP)5.20-207592.4016201620-19.00
Bidar(Kar)5.00-16.6799.00270027008.00
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC753.0015451565-19.32
Rura(UP)5.00NC1474.0015501550-15.76
Ujhani(UP)5.00-37.511044.1016501680-16.46
Varipaal(UP)4.50-79.4576.4014501700-
Dhansura(Guj)4.00NC523.0016001500-21.95
Achalda(UP)4.00-201171.0015701580-19.90
Vishalpur(UP)4.00166.675970.3018151785-8.10
Naanpara(UP)4.00-28.572440.1018001800-4.76
Bareilly(UP)3.504012025.8016801760-15.15
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.50NC638.8016601720-
Gurusarai(UP)3.50401508.8016001600-15.79
Jayas(UP)3.20-28.891762.6016151555-15.00
Atrauli(UP)3.00204256.6016201620-11.96
Salon(UP)3.00501332.0017251625-11.99
Risia(UP)3.00-14.292143.1018001800-0.55
Bangarmau(UP)2.80-53.331318.6016201625-16.06
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.60NC484.1016401640-16.33
Mohamadabad(UP)2.50NC1647.1016201610-16.92
Puwaha(UP)2.40-412017.6017251800-10.16
Mansa(Guj)2.2083.33141.0016501625-19.51
Ghiraur(UP)2.20NC3694.8016601660-14.43
Deoli(Raj)2.10-85.42633.6015901572-
Dehgam(Guj)2.00-203472.8015121512-28.68
Gadag(Kar)2.00-66.6730.0019672507-0.91
Gajsinghpur(Raj)2.0025932.6016411701-
Purwa(UP)2.0011.11736.6016301640-12.83
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.80NC281.0016701750-9.24
Umreth(Guj)1.70142.8655.6014901490-
Chandoli(UP)1.70-10.53314.1017251800-11.08
Dhanura(UP)1.20NC55.10190019003.54
Bagasara(Guj)1.00-85.71111.0014521612-29.07
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.00-5065.7017501150-17.65
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.00NC58.0015001512-28.98
Basava Kalayana(Kar)1.00-2.001500--
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-2.002752--
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC10.0025361349-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC30.0027502850-
Puranpur(UP)1.00-16.677779.0017001768-13.71
Sami(Guj)0.9028.5742.0015251500-19.74
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80-33.33614.0016301615-24.19
Pilibhit(UP)0.80-55.5615205.5017101780-12.76
Dhanera(Guj)0.70-69.5738.4016571550-13.25

Published on October 23, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
