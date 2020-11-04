Wheat Prices

as on : 04-11-2020 05:33:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1500.00NC43873.6016251580-16.45
Kota(Raj)1083.50148.79101072.5017001700-15.84
Agra(UP)471.00-16.7884784.9016301640-18.09
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)400.00-11.1123060.0018401750-8.00
Mumbai(Mah)380.0024.189539.0021003100-19.23
Lakhimpur(UP)340.0017.2493130.0017001790-17.07
Dahod(Guj)325.80-27.2331045.6019001900-15.56
Aligarh(UP)300.00NC46290.0017401650-13.00
Hardoi(UP)300.0015.3840780.0016501590-14.95
Sultanpur(UP)230.00NC15485.0017501820-10.26
Rajkot(Guj)211.50-13.6723037.5017701825-17.87
Khanpur(Raj)181.0082.836963.2016501700-21.43
Maigalganj(UP)130.00-7.1423275.0016501700-11.53
Gondal(UP)128.005.3527061.7017701800-7.81
Saharanpur(UP)128.0036.1724044.1017301780-11.28
Shajapur(MP)125.0054.131951.0017521695-18.96
Khategaon(MP)120.0422.8779197.3115901600-22.82
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)100.0011.116281.0017501720-6.67
Visnagar(Guj)93.70-12.593185.3017021740-15.74
Jhansi(UP)92.505.115226.5016001610-13.51
Golagokarnath(UP)90.0012.523838.0017101800-10.70
Khargone(MP)80.00-202677.2016401640-21.15
Kalapipal(MP)80.00128.579079.5014501450-23.68
Ghaziabad(UP)80.0014.2918988.0017501850-9.79
Mehmoodabad(UP)80.006.6715799.8016501575-14.51
Paliakala(UP)75.00-37.510860.0016901775-14.65
Kapadvanj(Guj)70.0094.441578.0015751580-25.00
Meerut(UP)70.00-40.434517.0017001740-12.14
Unnao(UP)67.201.3612554.3016251615-17.51
Madhoganj(UP)60.0018.8128063.0016801650-12.95
Barhaj(UP)60.005018366.0018501840-1.07
Khujner(MP)59.10110.323363.6015391470-21.96
Gangapur City(Raj)58.9019.961412.5015511553-19.13
Shahjahanpur(UP)58.00-3.3326942.0016601800-14.43
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)57.0094003997.7016001580-21.95
Muradabad(UP)57.003.649264.0017201700-13.13
Mainpuri(UP)54.00-8.4721979.5015701650-18.65
Sanad(Guj)52.00126.093244.0019601895-9.34
Muskara(UP)51.5043.065336.3015751550-17.97
Siddhpur(Guj)45.9834.84463.3418151755-14.67
Sheopurkalan(MP)45.60-29.632415.0016071590-
Karanja(Mah)45.00-10790.0016351515-23.06
Faizabad(UP)45.00NC4310.1017801800-7.29
Nagpur(Mah)44.00120149.0017702129-13.74
Choubepur(UP)41.2036698.3016801680-14.29
Auraiya(UP)40.001006638.0016201575-15.84
Azamgarh(UP)40.0066.6721949.0018301840-4.69
Kasganj(UP)40.00-56.995359.0016501610-16.67
Sitapur(UP)40.00-2048409.8016001550-17.31
Shamli(UP)39.00105.268312.7017401810-11.68
Kopaganj(UP)37.00-22.926570.0018351840-4.68
Mathura(UP)36.00-5.2626866.0016501655-17.50
Aklera(Raj)35.00753285.0016281645-20.27
Karvi(UP)33.001005449.3015601550-17.89
Thara(Guj)32.90-18.972249.5216201650-22.30
Vankaner(Guj)32.50-33.673727.9017251725-18.82
Orai(UP)32.00-206549.8015501550-
Bilsi(UP)31.5016.677047.2016401600-
Malegaon(Mah)31.006.9183.0016521551-19.06
Washim(Mah)30.00500197.0016001500-20.00
Basti(UP)30.0011.1119108.8018451835-4.16
Mahoba(UP)27.20117.610204.5016001565-17.10
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.00-25.715026.0017351800-12.59
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0056.255452.0018251850-5.68
Tulsipur(UP)24.006.672599.5018001800-2.17
Jafarganj(UP)24.00502593.0017601825-9.28
Sahiyapur(UP)23.0053.337535.0018451840-4.65
Etah(UP)22.00-42.116844.2016301620-14.66
Vijapur(Guj)21.00110288.0016251585-18.75
Amroha(UP)21.00NC1272.5017001700-
Pratapgarh(UP)20.00NC1212.5018401825-2.39
Kosikalan(UP)20.00-2017140.0016601670-14.65
Pukhrayan(UP)20.0066.672932.0016201625-17.35
Balrampur(UP)19.0011.764688.0018001800-10.00
Utraula(UP)18.502.783389.0017801800-1.66
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)18.0028.57667.0016501680-13.16
Raibareilly(UP)17.50-306001.0015751560-19.23
Fatehpur(UP)16.80-21.8615386.7015801565-18.97
Badayoun(UP)16.001002803.0016801700-15.15
Banda(UP)16.00-202558.3015751525-17.75
Achnera(UP)15.00256255.0016401650-15.90
Kayamganj(UP)15.00-503586.0016451630-15.64
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-12.54095.5016451630-15.64
Atarra(UP)13.00304888.0015601520-17.89
Mawana(UP)12.00-202064.5017001700-
Ajuha(UP)12.009.093482.0017301740-10.13
Akola(Mah)11.00-38.89188.0014501475-27.50
Lalganj(UP)11.00-26.674325.9015601550-15.22
Kannauj(UP)11.00-26.672878.5016901665-12.89
Chorichora(UP)11.00-564238.0018351830-4.92
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)10.50-12.52721.5016651680-13.95
Dhrol(Guj)10.30-5.51413.8015501590-26.71
Kalol(Guj)10.00-50638.5016251600-21.69
Amalner(Mah)10.00NC76.0016701525-22.36
Mauranipur(UP)10.00-66.674131.5016001600-16.67
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-503766.3018301835-5.18
Hospet(Kar)9.00-18.002450--
Vilaspur(UP)9.00NC3829.0017151720-6.79
Tundla(UP)9.00-255986.5017201710-12.47
Maudaha(UP)8.50-34.624454.5016001550-17.53
Mehekar(Mah)8.0010028.0015001450-18.92
Etawah(UP)8.00-46.676721.0016551565-12.89
Kishunpur(UP)8.0060633.0017501750-7.89
Bharthna(UP)8.00-11.115541.5016201580-15.18
Rajula(Guj)7.30-27188.8017251730-16.87
Shevgaon(Mah)7.00-14.001500--31.85
Rasda(UP)7.00-6.671810.00172016601.18
Jahangirabad(UP)6.508.337134.0017151740-14.25
Rampur(UP)6.50NC1936.0017451845-12.31
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)6.2047.6273.8016751650-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)6.00-14.294470.0016501590-20.67
Rawatsar(Raj)5.703.6422.4017501926-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.70-57.78346.1015411587-19.91
Charra(UP)5.20-5.457613.8017301610-12.85
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC773.0016101595-15.04
Rura(UP)5.00NC1504.0015501575-15.76
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5610.2017251725-13.10
Wazirganj(UP)4.50-252982.4017001650-6.08
Lucknow(UP)4.30-1411688.1017501790-10.94
Dehgam(Guj)4.00-46.673498.8016121597-23.96
Pune(Mah)4.00NC73.00415041003.75
Achalda(UP)4.00-201189.0016201580-15.63
Ait(UP)4.00-50918.3015901650-19.98
Sumerganj(Raj)3.60NC14.4015501696-
Vishalpur(UP)3.50755985.3016901780-14.43
Paithan(Mah)3.005028.0016101790-23.33
Kaij(Mah)3.005011.0014381490-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.00-14.292829.6015361547-23.20
Bangarmau(UP)2.90161334.4016251615-15.80
Gurusarai(UP)2.601601516.0016001600-15.79
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.608.33499.5016701630-13.47
Puwaha(UP)2.502512030.6016601670-14.87
Ghiraur(UP)2.50253712.8016201630-16.49
Tarapur(Guj)2.48-89.786786.0416551698-21.38
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)2.3053.3368.0015871587-24.86
Milak(UP)2.2037.5769.1016701730-14.80
Dhoraji(Guj)2.0033.33628.2017551655-18.37
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)2.0042.8677.5017501900-17.65
Devala(Mah)2.0010012.0015501395-
Mantha(Mah)2.00-33.3326.0016001550-
Atrauli(UP)2.00-42.864274.0017401645-5.43
Purwa(UP)2.0025747.4016401630-12.30
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-63.644623.0017251845-15.44
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20226.90192519254.05
Khurja(UP)1.80-103644.6017251780-12.88
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.8020291.2016901650-8.15
Umreth(Guj)1.50-11.7658.6014901490-
Anandnagar(UP)1.5025379.8018151815-6.20
Suratgarh(Raj)1.30-353873.0016301650-17.30
Dhanura(UP)1.202061.90190019003.54
Puranpur(UP)1.20207781.4017101700-13.64
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC12.0021222536-
Gangakhed(Mah)1.00NC6.0019001900-
Dharangaon(Mah)1.00-2.001675--
Beawar(Raj)1.00NC117.1016001900-24.71
Pilibhit(UP)1.00-33.3315212.5017051750-13.45
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC56.00192519254.05
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.60NC3997.7015001580-26.83
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC28.8013501350-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 04, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.