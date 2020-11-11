Wheat Prices

as on : 11-11-2020 02:42:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)589.50-45.59102251.5016901700-16.34
Agra(UP)445.00-5.5285674.9017101630-13.64
Lakhimpur(UP)380.0011.7693890.0017001700-13.27
Aligarh(UP)280.00-6.6746850.0017001740-15.00
Rajkot(Guj)254.5020.3323546.5017701770-17.87
Hardoi(UP)250.00-16.6741280.0016351650-15.06
Sultanpur(UP)150.00-34.7815785.0018101750-7.18
Gondal(UP)131.002.3427323.7017501770-9.09
Saharanpur(UP)130.001.5624304.1017351730-11.03
Khategaon(MP)109.98-8.3879417.2715801590-21.00
Hapur(UP)100.00-2014241.0017351760-13.47
Golagokarnath(UP)90.00NC24018.0017201710-10.88
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00NC19148.0017901750-7.73
Maigalganj(UP)80.00-38.4623435.0016501650-11.53
Unnao(UP)72.908.4812700.1016251625-17.51
Madhoganj(UP)70.0016.6728203.0016301680-15.54
Paliakala(UP)70.00-6.6711000.0017101690-13.64
Bharuasumerpur(UP)65.00116.679774.5015701650-19.49
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)63.001526447.0015811625-19.62
Vankaner(Guj)59.0081.543845.9017501725-17.65
Khujner(MP)54.10-8.463471.8015501539-23.83
Kasganj(UP)50.00255459.0016401650-16.75
Muradabad(UP)50.00-12.289364.0017101720-13.64
Barhaj(UP)50.00-16.6718466.0018401850-2.65
Meerut(UP)44.50-36.434606.0017701700-8.53
Faizabad(UP)43.00-4.444396.1017801780-7.29
Mainpuri(UP)43.00-20.3722065.5016011570-18.02
Lalsot(Raj)40.60-72.936408.2016001650-18.78
Bahraich(UP)40.20428.954578.1017901800-4.28
Kopaganj(UP)38.002.76646.0018451835-5.14
Muskara(UP)36.00-30.15408.3016001575-18.78
Azamgarh(UP)35.00-12.522019.0018401830-4.17
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-12.56217.0017751750-5.84
Mahoba(UP)34.5026.8410273.5016001600-17.10
Mathura(UP)34.00-5.5626934.0016501650-17.50
Ulhasnagar(Mah)30.00-30.23398.003200325023.08
Gorakhpur(UP)30.00100935.2094509790-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)29.0011.545084.0017351735-14.11
Partaval(UP)27.00202680.5018401840-3.92
Basti(UP)26.00-13.3319160.8018401845-4.42
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00252982.0016201620-17.35
Jafarganj(UP)25.004.172643.0017701760-8.76
Firozabad(UP)21.50NC5046.6017101675-15.97
Kosikalan(UP)21.00517182.0016601660-16.37
Orai(UP)20.00-37.56589.8015001550-
Karvi(UP)20.00-39.395489.3015701560-18.44
Nawabganj(UP)19.005.562669.0017501800-9.33
Balrampur(UP)19.00NC4726.0018201800-9.00
Ait(UP)18.80276965.9016001580-21.95
Raibareilly(UP)18.002.866037.0015851575-18.72
Pratapgarh(UP)17.50-12.51247.5018301840-2.92
Sitapur(UP)17.50-56.2548444.8016301600-16.20
Atarra(UP)17.0030.774922.0015601560-18.75
Sahiyapur(UP)16.00-30.437567.0018401845-4.42
Gorakhpur(UP)16.00-365484.0018401825-4.91
Farukhabad(UP)15.007.144125.5016651645-14.62
Khurja(UP)15.00733.333674.6017101725-15.35
Tulsipur(UP)15.00-37.52629.5018101800-1.63
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00503796.3018301830-5.67
Fatehpur(UP)13.50-19.6415413.7016201580-16.92
Ghaziabad(UP)13.0085.71266.60577059002.58
Mahoba(UP)12.5098.41249.105500546513.17
Achnera(UP)12.00-206279.0017201640-11.79
Kishunpur(UP)12.0033.33675.0017501750-7.89
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-203610.0016801645-14.29
Chorichora(UP)12.009.094262.0018401835-4.66
Jangipura(UP)12.00NC1076.0017201700-10.88
Badayoun(UP)11.00-31.252825.0016751680-15.40
Mawana(UP)11.00-8.332086.5017301700-
Beawar(Raj)10.50950138.1018001600-15.29
Gazipur(UP)10.00-23.081849.0017301700-11.28
Kannauj(UP)10.00-9.092898.5017201690-11.79
Etawah(UP)9.0012.56739.0016501655-13.16
Lalganj(UP)9.00-18.184343.9015651560-14.95
Naanpara(UP)9.00802468.1017701800-6.84
Ghaziabad(UP)9.00125570.10890086758.21
Dhrol(Guj)7.90-23.31429.6016001550-24.35
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.801602845.2015351536-23.25
Jahangirabad(UP)7.5015.387149.0017151715-15.10
Azamgarh(UP)7.0027.27167.609550976018.34
Achalda(UP)6.00501201.0016501620-14.06
Meerut(UP)6.00-14.2953.00877583756.88
Charra(UP)5.8011.547625.4017001730-15.00
Gondal(UP)5.502591.20894097504.20
Faizabad(UP)5.5022.22148.509000990012.50
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC170.00205021002.50
Paithan(Mah)5.0066.6738.0017001610-19.05
Bareilly(UP)5.0042.8612035.8017101680-14.07
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC783.0016401610-13.46
Rajkot(Guj)5.00NC465.806075575024.62
Sitapur(UP)5.00-5.6681.209000840035.34
Chorichora(UP)5.0066.67287.009400977516.77
Mohamadabad(UP)4.5060.711668.1016601620-14.43
Devariya(UP)4.50-18.183749.5018401830-5.15
Porbandar(Guj)4.307.5254.6014701440-14.53
Rajula(Guj)4.20-42.47197.2017251725-16.87
Aligarh(UP)4.00NC114.0046004650-9.80
Saharanpur(UP)3.5040107.50878586507.13
Dhansura(Guj)3.0066.67532.6016251610-20.73
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.00233.3377.4017501800-16.67
Salon(UP)3.00-401348.0017251625-9.69
Kosikalan(UP)3.00NC97.709550876019.90
Mirzapur(UP)3.00NC107.509750997018.90
Devariya(UP)3.00-14.29183.009675976020.04
Kopaganj(UP)3.00-21.0571.209560975018.54
Agra(UP)3.0010046.309550950018.63
Lucknow(UP)2.90-32.5611693.9017751750-9.67
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.807.69505.1017001670-12.37
Mathura(UP)2.60-7.1481.109650872020.63
Gazipur(UP)2.60-7.1498.7095001007016.56
Bangarmau(UP)2.50-13.791339.4016301625-15.54
Risia(UP)2.50NC2159.10190018005.56
Agra(UP)2.50NC28.0046504750-9.71
Lucknow(UP)2.4033.33557.209150906015.09
Jangipura(UP)2.4033.3355.8094801006017.04
Puwaha(UP)2.20-1212035.0017101660-12.31
Etawah(UP)2.201045.009615952518.70
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)2.0010024.0014001350-
Ghiraur(UP)2.00-203716.8016101620-16.58
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC230.90192519251.32
Kasganj(UP)2.002541.209530914019.13
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC65.0010500950032.91
Karvi(UP)2.0033.3356.60530053602.42
Mainpuri(UP)1.60166.6732.409550947018.49
Bhanvad(Guj)1.5015031.8013501350-
Suratgarh(Raj)1.5015.383876.0018821630-7.88
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505020.009400995014.63
Charra(UP)1.50NC39.4095509550-
Hapur(UP)1.50-4033.00878586407.79
Raibareilly(UP)1.50-2521.1084608520-
Meerut(UP)1.50-2515.00570053003.64
Balrampur(UP)1.50-50102.509600980052.38
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6737.108800862012.82
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-7.69384.8018301820-5.67
Puranpur(UP)1.20NC7783.8017001710-14.14
Amroha(UP)1.20-4023.6089808460-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-5288.209385941512.53
Kayamganj(UP)1.205026.409650962516.27
Dankaur(UP)1.20-7.6924.7087558600-
Naanpara(UP)1.202045.609400975027.89
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-29.4151.9090109600-
Muskara(UP)1.20-45.4539.60545054007.92
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC58.00192519251.32
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC88.00470047002.17
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC24.00116001180020.83
Banda(UP)1.00-6013.209200907517.65
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC37.90875087006.06
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC30.8087858670-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.002510.605600530019.15
Pukhrayan(UP)1.0066.675.20875081006.58
Partaval(UP)1.00NC12.509640970023.59
Paliakala(UP)1.00NC30.208850855013.03
Unnao(UP)0.80NC30.908975895015.43
Muskara(UP)0.7016.678.409100830028.17
Gadaura(UP)0.60-401542.9018201830-1.62

Published on November 11, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
