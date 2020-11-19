Wheat Prices

as on : 19-11-2020 02:56:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1400.0018050073.6016251660-17.09
Agra(UP)452.000.8988404.9017001690-15.00
Kota(Raj)422.50-46.99104690.5017001700-18.27
Aligarh(UP)320.006.6748090.0016801710-15.58
Berasia(MP)319.60-639.201680--4.87
Rajkot(Guj)166.00848.5723913.5017501700-18.98
Lakhimpur(UP)150.00-66.6795850.0017101700-11.86
Gondal(UP)121.002.9827800.7017601750-8.57
Hardoi(UP)110.00-42.1142240.0016351635-32.72
Mehmoodabad(UP)90.0028.5716119.8016201680-16.06
Golagokarnath(UP)90.00NC24538.0017201710-10.65
Maigalganj(UP)80.00-2023975.0016501650-11.53
Khategaon(MP)78.00-29.0879573.2718001580-13.46
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)76.0020.636599.0015701581-23.41
Khujner(MP)65.5021.073602.8015511550-24.01
Barhaj(UP)65.002518812.0018401850-2.65
Ait(UP)56.80816.131091.9016051605-21.71
Muskara(UP)55.508.825706.3016001565-18.37
Unnao(UP)52.80-33.5812964.7016401625-15.03
Jalaun(UP)52.406.57857.5015301520-19.94
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0042.8619372.0017801760-8.72
Lalsot(Raj)49.2021.186506.6016881600-17.25
Muradabad(UP)45.00-11.769556.0017251700-12.88
Nargunda(Kar)42.001001517.0019001850-17.39
Choubepur(UP)39.50-0.257018.5017101725-14.50
Mainpuri(UP)36.00-18.1822317.5015901600-18.67
Kasganj(UP)35.00-305709.0016801660-14.29
Khalilabad(UP)35.0016.676347.0017751825-5.59
Mathura(UP)34.0013.3327062.0016351665-18.66
Etah(UP)32.0014.297024.2016501650-16.03
Basti(UP)30.00-4.7619283.8018401840-5.15
Jaunpur(UP)30.007.144193.2017101700-13.64
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0015.385196.0017401735-13.86
Dadri(UP)30.00206984.0017451730-10.97
Azamgarh(UP)27.505.7722188.0018451845-4.65
Kosikalan(UP)25.0072.4117291.0016701670-14.80
Bahraich(UP)21.50-43.424790.1017801780-6.81
Raibareilly(UP)21.00-166172.0015901585-18.46
Gorakhpur(UP)21.00-23.645637.0018301830-5.43
Gazipur(UP)21.00501943.0017001700-13.27
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)20.6070.252207.7017601715-14.36
Kayamganj(UP)20.0066.673650.0016701680-14.36
Firozabad(UP)19.00-22.455171.6017001690-16.05
Mahoba(UP)18.50-33.9310437.3016151610-16.97
Khurja(UP)18.005.883744.6017151715-15.01
Soharatgarh(UP)17.001004001.0018351840-2.39
Amreli(Guj)16.20-47.571262.1018351825-13.65
Chorichora(UP)16.00-204366.0018201800-5.94
Farukhabad(UP)15.00-89.584471.5016601650-14.87
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)13.00116.674496.0015901650-29.02
Tulsipur(UP)13.00-27.782691.5018001820-2.17
Banda(UP)12.00-33.332648.3015501550-20.10
Sahiyapur(UP)12.009.097649.0018401840-4.66
Jafarganj(UP)12.00-33.332703.0017801780-8.25
Mawana(UP)11.00102128.5017551750-
Balrampur(UP)11.00-42.114786.0018001820-10.00
Kannauj(UP)11.00102920.5016801720-13.85
Becharaji(Guj)10.9053.52296.5016151640-22.54
Atarra(UP)10.00-33.334972.0015651575-18.28
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.334894.0017151720-13.38
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)9.00-5.262780.5017301685-12.63
Jahangirabad(UP)9.0028.577181.0017051715-15.59
Lalganj(UP)9.00NC4399.9015751575-14.40
Tundla(UP)8.00-33.336026.5017001700-14.57
Rasda(UP)7.50-16.671859.0017001675NC
Baberu(UP)7.20-41064.7015701545-18.23
Naanpara(UP)7.002.942511.7017601760-7.37
Kalol(Guj)6.50-35651.5016001625-26.44
Badayoun(UP)6.00-252853.0017101700-14.50
Bareilly(UP)6.0071.4312054.8017501725-12.94
Etawah(UP)6.00-36.846770.0016501640-14.51
Buland Shahr(UP)6.00204645.0017151720-15.93
Devariya(UP)6.00503769.5018451840-4.90
Jayas(UP)5.504501775.6016001600-17.53
Charra(UP)5.20-5.457646.8017001720-15.00
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC200.0020502100NC
Ajuha(UP)5.00-54.553540.0017001700-11.69
Halvad(Guj)4.88-48.311096.9816501750-19.51
Robertsganj(UP)4.00-502158.8018301830-6.15
Ujhani(UP)4.00-2011062.1017001700-14.36
Wazirganj(UP)4.00-203000.4017001700-14.14
Mohamadabad(UP)3.805.561682.9016551665-14.69
Dhoraji(Guj)3.7085635.6016051755-26.88
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-41.67629.2017351720-13.68
Nagaram(Raj)3.0050214.4016401640-19.29
Vishalpur(UP)3.00505995.3017451690-11.65
Lucknow(UP)2.50-45.6511715.3017751780-8.51
Puwaha(UP)2.20-37.1412046.4017401700-11.22
Ghiraur(UP)2.20-123731.2015701580-19.07
Kishunpur(UP)2.00-66.67691.0017501750-7.89
Purwa(UP)2.0011.11758.6016501635-11.76
Salon(UP)2.00-85.711390.0016251720-15.58
Pilibhit(UP)2.0010015216.5017301705-13.93
Risia(UP)2.00NC2167.10180018001.12
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC35.8014501350-
Beawar(Raj)1.00-56.52144.7016001550-24.71
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-23.08391.4018251815-6.41
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC65.90190019003.54
Sami(Guj)0.90NC45.6015001550-21.05
Gadaura(UP)0.60-14.291545.50183018202.23

Published on November 19, 2020
