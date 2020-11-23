Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1600.0014.2953273.6016401625-15.90
Jamnagar(Guj)1581.0071.6617372.0018031518-18.05
Kota(Raj)736.0074.2106162.5016751700-19.47
Agra(UP)441.00-2.4389286.9016701700-17.53
Dahod(Guj)408.5051.333029.0019001900-16.85
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)350.0012.924380.0018001835-11.11
Rajkot(Guj)280.0068.6724473.5017851750-17.36
Hardoi(UP)260.00136.3642760.0016401635-15.03
Aligarh(UP)250.00-21.8848590.0016801680-16.00
Bindki(UP)225.002.2717150.6016651580-15.48
Bhesan(Guj)185.00117.65591.0017601650-0.85
Auraiya(UP)150.002756938.0015901620-18.88
Visnagar(Guj)139.0048.353463.3016511702-18.27
Khanpur(Raj)125.00-30.947213.2016001650-23.81
Saharanpur(UP)125.0027.5525014.1017501735-12.94
Lakhimpur(UP)120.00-2596410.0017301700-11.28
Raath(UP)114.5036.315481.6015001550-21.05
Bangalore(Kar)114.00137.57131.0030002650NC
Hapur(UP)100.0011.1114621.0017301735-15.40
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)100.005.266871.0017501730-13.37
Jhansi(UP)95.00-1.045608.5016101605-12.02
Kapadvanj(Guj)93.0032.861764.0015871575-21.12
Shahjahanpur(UP)92.0021.8527427.0017551710-10.23
Maigalganj(UP)90.0012.524155.0016601650-10.99
Mehmoodabad(UP)88.00-2.2216295.8016101620-17.01
Solapur(Mah)85.0026.87466.0025252675-1.94
Unnao(UP)82.5056.2513129.7016301640-15.54
Golagokarnath(UP)80.00-11.1124698.0017101720-10.94
Khategaon(MP)79.501.9279732.2716001800-22.74
Amreli(Guj)74.70-24.16574.4018003130-
Vankaner(Guj)70.0018.643985.9017501750-17.65
Ghaziabad(UP)70.004019512.0018201780-6.67
Paliakala(UP)70.007511330.0017001680-13.27
Madhoganj(UP)65.00-13.3328603.0016301630-15.54
Siddhpur(Guj)60.1457.484660.0017951642-15.61
Malpura(Raj)59.2011.91500.4015401475-21.03
Muradabad(UP)56.0024.449668.0017201725-13.57
Bharuasumerpur(UP)50.00-16.679994.5015501580-20.92
Kopaganj(UP)49.0053.126878.0018401840-5.40
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)47.00-7.846795.0015901564-21.29
Meerut(UP)47.00-4.084798.0017801760-8.01
Karanja(Mah)40.00NC950.0016501625-19.90
Nagpur(Mah)40.00-40.3363.0018041712-12.09
Aklera(Raj)40.003003385.0015521612-24.00
Ballia(UP)40.00604565.0017101700-12.31
Etah(UP)40.00257104.2016501650-16.46
Jaunpur(UP)40.0033.334273.2017251710-13.10
Shamli(UP)40.0037.938510.7017501740-13.58
Barhaj(UP)40.00-38.4618892.0018501840-3.65
Kurara(UP)39.9090842.6015201530-22.05
Choubepur(UP)38.20-3.297094.9017001710-15.84
Palanpur(Guj)38.00-13.643233.0019071682-11.30
Mainpuri(UP)36.00NC22389.5016151590-17.85
Kalapipal(MP)35.00-56.259149.5015001450-18.92
Khalilabad(UP)35.00NC6417.0018001775-4.76
Bahraich(UP)34.0058.144858.1017501780-8.38
Kasimbazar(WB)32.50-4.411575.0016401600-18.00
Azamgarh(UP)31.5014.5522251.0018351845-5.41
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00NC5256.0017501740-13.58
Raibareilly(UP)30.0042.866232.0015851590-18.72
Sahiyapur(UP)30.001507709.0018401840-4.66
Gorakhpur(UP)30.0042.865697.0018501830-4.39
Bhiloda(Guj)28.00194.74455.1017381663-13.53
Kalol(Guj)27.50323.08706.5016751600-22.99
Pratapgarh(UP)25.0051.521330.5018001825-6.25
Mahoba(UP)25.0035.1410487.3016001615-17.74
Kayamganj(UP)25.00253700.0016601670-15.31
Malegaon(Mah)24.00-22.58231.0016401652-28.10
Firozabad(UP)24.0026.325219.6016851700-16.79
Karvi(UP)24.00-255601.3015601550-19.79
Nawabganj(UP)23.00152755.0017501750-8.85
Jafarganj(UP)23.0091.672749.0017701780-9.92
Amalner(Mah)20.00100116.0017001670-20.97
Sirsaganj(UP)19.8050093.7016401800-15.03
Becharaji(Guj)19.0074.31334.5016921615-18.85
Utraula(UP)19.005.563463.0017601750-1.12
Amroha(UP)18.0028.571336.5017251710-12.88
Orai(UP)18.00-52.636761.8015001500-
Fatehpur(UP)16.5022.2215446.7016201620-16.71
Lunkaransar(Raj)15.506.960.0015201580-
Ait(UP)15.10-11.181156.1016151615-20.83
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)15.0066.672810.5016701730-17.73
Khair(UP)15.00-4026057.0016901700-15.08
Sandila(UP)15.00NC4670.0016401630-14.14
Achnera(UP)14.00NC6335.0016701690-15.23
Jangipura(UP)14.0016.671104.0017401720-10.77
Soharatgarh(UP)13.50-20.594028.0018251835-2.93
Atarra(UP)13.00304998.0015801565-17.92
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-13.334497.5016601660-14.87
Gazipur(UP)13.00-38.11969.0017301700-11.73
Banda(UP)12.00NC2672.3015601550-19.59
Ajuha(UP)12.001403564.0017001700-11.69
Bilsi(UP)11.50-63.497070.2017151640-
Morva Hafad(Guj)11.10-1.7783.6015001350-20.00
Mawana(UP)11.00-15.382176.5017751750-
Balrampur(UP)11.00NC4830.0018201820-9.00
Dehgam(Guj)10.802603526.4016671587-21.37
Gangapur(Mah)10.00150480.6016251552-
Bharthna(UP)10.00-9.095583.5016001600-16.23
Chorichora(UP)10.00-37.54386.0018351820-5.17
Maudaha(UP)9.00-104492.5015501550-20.51
Vilaspur(UP)9.00NC3847.0017251715-6.76
Rasda(UP)9.00201877.0017001700NC
Dhoraji(Guj)8.80137.84653.2016301605-26.91
Baberu(UP)8.5018.061081.7015651570-19.12
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.00128.572868.2015201533-25.85
Badayoun(UP)8.00NC2885.0017251720-14.18
Bijnaur(UP)8.00602208.5017301720-6.49
Etawah(UP)8.0033.336786.0016601650-13.99
Naanpara(UP)7.608.572526.9017501760-6.91
Rajula(Guj)7.5078.57212.2017281725-13.17
Madhogarh(UP)7.00-66.67119.5015051500-21.20
Jahangirabad(UP)6.50-27.787194.0017101705-15.76
Buland Shahr(UP)6.00NC4657.0017001715-17.68
Devariya(UP)6.00NC3781.5018301845-6.15
Charra(UP)5.8011.547658.4017001700-15.00
Bareilly(UP)5.50-8.3312065.8017601750-12.00
Sitapur(UP)5.30-70.5648491.4015901610-18.25
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC210.0020502050NC
Akola(Mah)5.00-54.55198.0015501450-42.59
Raisingh Nagar(Raj)5.00-10.001571--22.69
Salon(UP)5.001501404.0016251625-15.58
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-504904.0017001715-14.57
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC813.0016351645-15.72
Achalda(UP)5.00NC1221.0016501650-14.95
Lucknow(UP)5.0010011725.3017601775-9.28
Rura(UP)5.00NC1534.0015751575-14.40
Dankaur(UP)5.00-19.351649.2017401846-16.35
Ujhani(UP)5.00NC11082.1017251700-13.10
Jayas(UP)4.50-18.181784.6016151600-17.18
Robertsganj(UP)4.5012.52167.8018251830-6.41
Tasgaon(Mah)4.0033.3318.0022802200-8.80
Wazirganj(UP)4.00NC3008.4017201700-13.13
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.90-31.58353.9015561541-22.39
Thara(Guj)3.50-89.362256.5217001620-23.60
Mohamadabad(UP)3.50-7.891689.9016501655-15.38
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.2014.29511.5016801700-13.40
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)3.0015076.4016501575-21.88
Mehekar(Mah)3.00-62.534.0015001500-18.92
Savner(Mah)3.00-7530.0015001350-
Devala(Mah)3.005018.0015201550-
Rampur(UP)3.00-53.851969.0017401740-12.12
Lalganj(UP)2.50-72.224404.9015751575-14.40
Ghiraur(UP)2.5013.643736.2016401570-15.90
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.5066.67299.2017101700-7.07
Puwaha(UP)2.409.0912051.2017501740-10.71
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)2.0010030.0014001400-
Gangakhed(Mah)2.0010012.0019001900-
Dharangaon(Mah)2.001006.0016561675-
Khurja(UP)2.00-88.893748.6015111715-26.29
Purwa(UP)2.00NC762.6016401650-12.30
Pilibhit(UP)2.00NC15220.5017801730-10.78
Gurusarai(UP)1.70-22.731523.8016001600-16.23
Vishalpur(UP)1.50-505998.3017481745-9.66
Chandoli(UP)1.30-13.33325.3017001710-12.37
Dhanura(UP)1.303070.50190019003.54
Milak(UP)1.20-45.45771.5017701670-9.69
Beawar(Raj)1.1010146.9016501600-22.35
Dhansura(Guj)1.00-50538.6015851610-22.68
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.67395.8018201815-6.43
Kalpi(UP)1.00-77.7811.0014701515-23.44
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.8033.333999.3015001500-31.82
Fatehabad(UP)0.8033.33161.4216301600-17.26
Gadaura(UP)0.7016.671546.90183018301.67
Sami(Guj)0.60-33.3346.8015001500-21.05

Published on November 23, 2020