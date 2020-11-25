Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Gazipur(UP)11.00102011.0017401740-11.22
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC220.0020502050NC

Published on November 25, 2020