Wheat Prices

as on : 16-12-2020 03:33:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)674.5068.84112643.5016201650-21.74
Jamnagar(Guj)589.0046.5219354.0015751500-28.41
Agra(UP)520.0010.6494346.9016701665-17.94
Mumbai(Mah)510.0084.7812169.0027002100-16.92
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)380.00-15.5629300.0018001740-10.00
Aligarh(UP)300.007.1453490.0016201625-20.98
Lakhimpur(UP)280.001299310.0017801790-9.64
Hardoi(UP)230.009.5246400.0016101655-17.01
Bharuasumerpur(UP)110.0029.4110874.5015501550-20.51
Jhansi(UP)95.00-56362.5016001610-13.28
Ait(UP)80.20573.951431.1015751545-21.25
Hapur(UP)80.00-11.1115861.0017251725-15.65
Golagokarnath(UP)80.00-11.1126238.0017701750-9.00
Timarni(MP)79.0024.02285.4015101590-21.31
Lalsot(Raj)78.80-4.147379.0015681650-21.60
Maigalganj(UP)70.00-22.2225395.0016701680-14.36
Madhoganj(UP)61.008.9329237.0016551645-15.56
Mawana(UP)60.001402630.5017301740-14.36
Babrala(UP)60.0020639.5018001850-2.70
Muradabad(UP)59.007.2710214.0017201740-14.85
Kopaganj(UP)59.0020.417326.0017251745-11.54
Gangapur City(Raj)54.20116.81570.9015311493-24.21
Muskara(UP)54.20-14.246659.1015251520-20.98
Sultanpur(UP)50.00-28.5716925.0018001800-6.49
Barhaj(UP)50.002519700.0017501750-8.85
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)46.70188.272419.1016801690-23.11
Unnao(UP)45.00-14.9314021.7016501650-14.51
Gorakhpur(UP)42.50-1.166070.0016851725-12.92
Kosikalan(UP)42.00-6.6717845.0016501660-19.32
Sitapur(UP)41.5023.8848885.0015601570-19.75
Partaval(UP)41.5050.912873.5017301840-10.13
Etah(UP)40.0014.297444.2016301670-18.91
Kasganj(UP)40.00-42.866461.6016301650-20.10
Kasimbazar(WB)37.50NC1725.0016301630-20.10
Vankaner(Guj)35.0045.834233.9017101750-20.47
Auraiya(UP)35.00-41.677228.0015751575-20.45
Ballia(UP)35.00-12.55075.0017701760-10.15
Mainpuri(UP)35.0016.6722885.5015401550-21.83
Manvi(Kar)32.0033.33276.0017581760-18.23
Bahraich(UP)31.50142.315392.3017501750-8.85
Khategaon(MP)31.00-65.4780863.1916801650-18.45
Azamgarh(UP)30.0011.1122716.0017301745-11.05
Basti(UP)30.002519915.8017201715-11.57
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-33.3319782.0018401840-5.64
Muzzafarnagar(UP)29.0038.15546.0017401740-15.12
Shamli(UP)29.00-9.388994.7017451745-14.88
Choubepur(UP)29.00-38.37810.9017001700-15.42
Bagasara(Guj)28.00115.38291.0017451707-21.75
Naugarh(UP)27.00807560.0017201705-11.34
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)26.00-82.314740.9015501600-27.91
Faizabad(UP)26.0044748.1017501750-9.79
Kayamganj(UP)25.0013.644044.0016501660-16.24
Malpura(Raj)24.20-10.04856.2015301525-21.54
Nawabganj(UP)24.00-42935.0017301750-10.36
Karvi(UP)24.00-11.115993.3015251490-19.74
Pratapgarh(UP)23.004.551600.5017801790-7.05
Chotila(Guj)22.60-6.221584.2015501550-26.19
Raibareilly(UP)21.0090.916453.0015751575-18.18
Jafarganj(UP)21.00-4.552991.0017601760-8.57
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00NC3257.0016801675-15.58
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-23.087985.0017501750-9.56
Haathras(UP)20.003003036.3016101610-25.46
Chorichora(UP)20.00-14.894577.0017301720-10.82
Balrampur(UP)19.0018.755072.0017501780-9.09
Dehgam(Guj)18.7010003807.0015921557-25.15
Firozabad(UP)18.00-17.435383.2016351665-21.01
Mahoba(UP)17.10-17.7910742.5015901605-18.25
Tulsipur(UP)16.5017.862918.5017501780-8.85
Fatehpur(UP)16.0018.5215662.3016101600-17.44
Farukhabad(UP)15.007.144731.5016651660-14.62
Utraula(UP)15.00-6.253682.0017551750-1.40
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00503946.3017001700-12.37
Achnera(UP)14.0016.676493.0016501610-18.72
Amroha(UP)14.0016.6752.0017151730-
Maudaha(UP)14.003.74580.5015501550-20.92
Tundla(UP)14.00NC6212.5016601650-18.63
Ajuha(UP)12.009.093700.0016001630-18.16
Gazipur(UP)12.00-14.292171.0017601740-11.11
Kannauj(UP)11.00-8.332988.5016701650-14.36
Dhrol(Guj)10.70-18.321635.0014751415-32.95
Durgapur(WB)10.00-3.85212.0019501950-61.00
Atarra(UP)9.0028.575162.0015001520-21.88
Naanpara(UP)8.6019.442636.5017401750-10.77
Rampurhat(WB)8.50-1.16224.00194019402.65
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)8.00-33.334576.0016001590-26.94
Bangarmau(UP)8.00-64.441424.2016401640-15.03
Chandausi(UP)8.006.672558.4017001690-14.57
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)8.00-15.792889.5016701655-16.92
Orai(UP)8.0077.786838.8014901450-
Bharthna(UP)8.0014.295645.5015751610-18.39
Halvad(Guj)7.5614.891162.5816251625-22.62
Devariya(UP)7.50-6.253862.9017251745-11.99
Badayoun(UP)7.0016.673015.0017001710-15.00
Jahangirabad(UP)6.50-18.757266.0016851710-17.80
Atrauli(UP)6.009.094342.8016351633-11.14
Etawah(UP)6.00-36.846890.0016201590-17.35
Achalda(UP)6.00501311.0015901600-19.70
Rura(UP)6.00NC1592.0015751575-14.40
Charra(UP)5.70-57763.4016201610-21.17
Bilsi(UP)5.6033.337149.2016701650-
Salon(UP)5.0066.671450.0017101675-12.31
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)4.70-52.04481.7015161516-24.05
Mohamadabad(UP)4.5028.571736.5016401645-16.33
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.00-45.212922.6015101490-24.50
Bewar(UP)4.00NC166.6014301410-26.29
Nagaram(Raj)3.6044226.6016021600-22.50
Lalganj(UP)3.60-14.294455.3015801580-17.92
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00-14.29656.8017401150-12.12
Ghiraur(UP)3.00-6.253789.2015501560-20.92
Wazirganj(UP)3.00NC3036.4016901680-15.50
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.0020271.90192519251.32
Lucknow(UP)2.903.5711799.1017501750-11.62
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.608.33547.1016601650-15.31
Manendragarh(Cht)2.50NC218.0018401900-0.54
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.50-60.94152.7014951480-25.25
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-37.5649.2017801775-12.10
Puwaha(UP)2.502512087.4017001690-12.82
Khagaria (UP)2.40NC16.4018401840-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.20-37.14207.8017501750-27.08
Aliganj(UP)2.00-602158.1015901600-17.19
Risia(UP)2.00-9.092208.1017901880-6.53
Maharajganj(UP)2.00NC574.0018001800NC
Palitana(Guj)1.9612.6421.3215921595-25.08
Dhoraji(Guj)1.60-48.39726.8015951600-24.23
Gurusarai(UP)1.601001535.4016001600-15.79
Bareilly(UP)1.50-4012076.8017201750-15.69
Panchpedwa(UP)1.30-67.538.6015501525-16.67
Kandi(WB)1.20-2570.6015501550-61.25
Dhanura(UP)1.00-16.6790.10190019003.54
Haldaur(UP)1.00NC26.0017001700-
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-20412.6017101700-11.86

Published on December 16, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
