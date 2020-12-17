Wheat Prices

as on : 17-12-2020 03:55:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1400.00-6.6775773.6016501620-16.46
Jamnagar(Guj)832.0041.2621018.0015601575-29.09
Kota(Raj)646.00-4.23113935.5016401620-20.77
Agra(UP)531.002.1295408.9016601670-18.63
Mumbai(Mah)374.00-26.6712917.0027002700-16.92
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)350.00-7.8930000.0018251800-9.65
Lakhimpur(UP)300.007.1499910.0017701780-10.61
Aligarh(UP)250.00-16.6753990.0016301620-20.10
Hardoi(UP)170.00-26.0946740.0016701610-14.80
Berasia(MP)156.50-51.03952.2015251680-13.65
Rajkot(Guj)145.00NC27618.5018251800-14.32
Gondal(UP)116.50-1.2729722.7017301750-10.13
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)100.00284.624943.5015751550-23.17
Jhansi(UP)94.00-1.056550.5016101600-12.74
Golagokarnath(UP)90.0012.526418.0017601770-9.28
Solapur(Mah)88.0010802.0025552530-1.73
Saharanpur(UP)80.00-17.5326046.1017451740-13.83
Babrala(UP)80.0033.33799.5018001800-2.70
Raath(UP)78.6082.796360.4014901490-20.53
Lalsot(Raj)74.20-5.847527.4015511568-23.03
Jalaun(UP)71.80195.478207.5014911516-22.34
Choubepur(UP)67.50132.767945.9016801700-16.00
Muradabad(UP)60.001.6910334.0017051720-15.59
Khategaon(MP)59.4091.6180981.9916001680-22.63
Muskara(UP)58.007.016775.1014901525-22.80
Barhaj(UP)57.001419814.0017301750-8.95
Madhoganj(UP)55.00-9.8429347.0016451655-16.28
Ballia(UP)50.0042.865175.0017751770-10.35
Kasganj(UP)50.00256561.6016201630-20.20
Kurara(UP)50.001502016.4014501450-25.64
Mathura(UP)48.00-427705.0016501645-18.32
Paliakala(UP)47.50-2412110.0017301730-12.63
Etah(UP)46.00157536.2016201630-19.40
Sitapur(UP)45.509.6448976.0015951560-18.41
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)40.2044.67545.0015621568-24.80
Azamgarh(UP)40.0033.3322796.0017301730-11.28
Ghaziabad(UP)40.0033.3319862.0018301840-6.15
Jaunpur(UP)40.0017.654639.2017501770-13.58
Maigalganj(UP)40.00-42.8625475.0017001670-12.37
Unnao(UP)37.50-16.6714096.7016401650-16.11
Mainpuri(UP)36.002.8622957.5015351540-22.08
Vankaner(Guj)35.00NC4303.9017001710-20.93
Kalapipal(MP)35.00311.769638.5014501601-24.08
Khanpur(Raj)35.00-76.827585.2016001620-23.81
Basti(UP)35.0016.6719985.8017201720-11.79
Karhi(MP)33.50-67.001550--
Bahraich(UP)32.603.495457.5017501750-8.85
Palanpur(Guj)32.0045.453561.0016701627-23.64
Auraiya(UP)30.00-14.297288.0015751575-21.25
Dadri(UP)30.00-14.297284.0017801750-12.32
Morbi(Guj)29.1091.45510.0016951665-25.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)29.00NC5604.0017401740-15.12
Thara(Guj)27.509.562361.7216251672-24.14
Kosikalan(UP)27.00-35.7117899.0016401650-18.41
Sahiyapur(UP)25.00258035.0017501750-10.03
Shamli(UP)25.00-13.799044.7017401745-15.12
Tundla(UP)25.0078.576262.5016501660-18.92
Balrampur(UP)24.0026.325120.0017251750-10.39
Konch(UP)24.00-22.586841.8015011511-21.62
Nawabganj(UP)23.00-4.172981.0017301730-10.36
Raibareilly(UP)22.004.766497.0015751575-18.39
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)21.00-55.032461.1017951680-17.85
Pratapgarh(UP)21.00-8.71642.5018001780-6.01
Karanja(Mah)20.00-42.861062.0014301440-29.73
Begusarai (Raj)20.00-85.715320.0018401840-5.64
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00NC3297.0016701680-16.08
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-204084.0016601650-16.16
Tulsipur(UP)20.0021.212958.5017251750-10.39
Sangli(Mah)19.00-69.84538.0024602413-
Chotila(Guj)18.30-19.031620.8015501550-26.19
Malegaon(Mah)18.00-35.71323.0016001576-27.27
Ulhasnagar(Mah)18.00-40528.00290031003.57
Jafarganj(UP)18.00-14.293027.0017301760-10.13
Firozabad(UP)17.70-1.675418.6016401635-20.77
Chorichora(UP)17.50-12.54612.0017351730-10.57
Gazipur(UP)17.0041.672205.0017601760-11.11
Akola(Mah)16.0060312.0014501475-36.96
Mahoba(UP)16.00-6.4310774.5015801590-18.77
Washim(Mah)15.00NC257.0015001500-25.00
Sandila(UP)15.00-16.674900.0016651650-13.28
Mangrol(Guj)14.8055.79397.7016801830-22.94
Ait(UP)14.80-81.551460.7015751575-21.45
Utraula(UP)14.00-6.673710.0017451755-1.97
Bagasara(Guj)13.00-53.57317.0016871745-22.61
Mehsana(Guj)13.00-5.8463.4016751700-21.18
Soharatgarh(UP)13.0052.944186.0016951710-9.84
Farukhabad(UP)12.50-16.674756.5016601665-14.87
Kannauj(UP)11.504.553011.5016751670-14.10
Dehgam(Guj)11.40-39.043829.8016121592-25.89
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.0037.54598.0015801600-26.17
Ajuha(UP)10.50-12.53721.0016701600-14.80
Vilaspur(UP)10.5053903.0017251730-6.25
Durgapur(WB)10.202232.4019501950-61.00
Dhrol(Guj)10.10-5.611655.2014751475-31.87
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)10.00252909.5016601670-17.41
Buland Shahr(UP)10.00-16.674757.0017401710-16.35
Haathras(UP)10.00-503056.3016001610-25.93
Atarra(UP)8.00-11.115178.0015001500-21.88
Banda(UP)8.00-23.812743.3015251510-19.74
Jahangirabad(UP)8.0023.087282.0016851685-17.80
Devariya(UP)8.006.673878.9017201725-12.47
Naanpara(UP)7.80-9.32652.1017401740-9.61
Halvad(Guj)7.600.531177.7816501625-21.43
Baberu(UP)7.50-6.251179.7015101500-20.53
Uttaripura(UP)7.20100470.4017001650-10.53
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-12.57445.0026502650-1.85
Etawah(UP)7.0016.676904.0016001620-20.99
Rampur(UP)7.00-12.52051.6017301730-14.36
Jhijhank(UP)7.00-303522.0016501660-15.38
Rasda(UP)7.00-12.51990.0017501730-10.26
Robertsganj(UP)6.5044.442249.8018501870-7.04
Orai(UP)6.00-256850.8014951490-
Achalda(UP)6.00NC1323.0015901590-19.70
Rura(UP)6.00NC1604.0015751575-14.40
Charra(UP)5.20-8.777773.8016301620-20.10
Manendragarh(Cht)5.00100228.00190018402.70
Pune(Mah)5.0025125.00410040505.13
Khurja(UP)5.00-23.083840.6017001705-17.27
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-804974.0015201685-25.85
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-80957.0015951615-17.57
Bewar(UP)4.205175.0014501430-24.87
Dhansura(Guj)4.00100550.6015601550-25.71
Badayoun(UP)4.00-42.863023.0017201700-15.27
Dhoraji(Guj)3.90143.75734.6016001595-25.41
Lucknow(UP)3.6024.1411806.3017501750-12.06
Mohamadabad(UP)3.60-201743.7016501640-15.82
Ghiraur(UP)3.5016.673796.2015301550-21.54
Ujhani(UP)3.5016.6711127.1017001700-15.42
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.20-202929.0015201510-25.85
Rahata(Mah)3.00-5018.0015801500-
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)3.00NC52.0015001500-23.08
Khagaria (UP)2.8016.6722.0018401840-
Lalganj(UP)2.50-30.564460.3015801580-18.13
Wazirganj(UP)2.50-16.673041.4017001690-15.00
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.50-16.67276.90192519251.32
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)2.40-29.4189.1017001850-20.93
Bareilly(UP)2.406012081.6017001720-16.05
Risia(UP)2.20102212.5017701790-7.57
Gurusarai(UP)2.2037.51539.8016001600-15.79
Bhadravathi(Kar)2.00-75158.0021802346-21.04
Devala(Mah)2.00NC38.0014701485-
Gangakhed(Mah)2.00NC16.0019001900-
Puwaha(UP)2.00-2012091.4017001700-13.27
Salon(UP)2.00-601454.0016501710-15.38
Maharajganj(UP)2.00NC578.0017501800-2.78
Purwa(UP)1.80NC783.8016501660-15.38
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.80-10306.8017501750-4.89
Kandi(WB)1.805074.2015501550-61.25
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.40-44155.5015101495-24.50
Pilibhit(UP)1.40133.3315239.1017401730-13.86
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.30-954943.5015401550-24.88
Dhanura(UP)1.202092.50190019003.54
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-2.002539--
Paithan(Mah)1.00-8068.0015001800-25.04
Kaij(Mah)1.00-7521.0014311500-
Anandnagar(UP)1.0025414.6017151710-11.83
Haldaur(UP)1.00NC28.0017001700-10.53
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC70.00192519251.32

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 17, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.