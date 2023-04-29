Wheat procurement has surged 36.6 per cent to 21.31 million tonnes (mt) as of April 28, from 15.6 mt a year ago, according to the latest official data. The procurement target has been fixed at 34.15 mt for the entire season, which ends on June 30.

According to official data, mandi prices have declined to ₹1,780/quintal in Madhya Pradesh and to ₹1,800/quintal in Rajasthan during the procurement season, which started on April 1. The MSP in Uttar Pradesh is at ₹2,125/quintal. On the other hand, the maximum mandi rate in MP on April 26 was reportedly ₹2,698/quintal, in Rajasthan ₹2,580/quintal, and in UP ₹2,250/quintal

Punjab has shown a 16.6 per cent increase in purchases to 9.99 mt as of April 28, from the year-ago level of 8.57 mt. The target for the year is 13.2 mt. The state contributed the maximum wheat, more than half the total purchases made in the Central Pool last year, which saved the Centre when exporters and traders paid higher than MSP in other states.

Procurement in Madhya Pradesh is up by 65.2 per cent at 5.45 mt, from 3.3 mt, whereas the target is to buy 8 mt by June 15. Last year, the Centre could purchase only 4.6 mt, against a target of 12.9 mt from MP.

Haryana has reported a 53.2 per cent jump at 5.67 mt from 3.7 mt a year ago, and the largest wheat-producer, Uttar Pradesh, reported a 2.8 per cent dip in procurement at 119,378 tonnes, from 122,805 tonnes as on April 28 a year ago, official data show.

Among other states, the government has bought 82,770 tonnes (against 749 tonnes year-ago) in Rajasthan. Gujarat is yet to purchase any quantity, while Bihar has reported procurement at 255 tonnes. The government aims to buy 1 mt from Bihar, 0.5 mt from Rajasthan and 0.2 mt from Gujarat.

Wheat procurement in the country dropped to a 15-year low of 18.79 mt in the 2022-23 season (April-March).