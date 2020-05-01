Wheat procurement is swift in Punjab

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
The nationwide lockdown seems to have had no adverse impact on wheat procurement in Punjab, with the total quantity of grains collected for the Central pool till May 1 being more than 74 lakh tonnes (lt), a tad lower than 75.5 lt procured during the corresponding period last year.
Most other States, including neighbouring Haryana, managed to procure less than half wheat from farmers on minimum support price (MSP) over the previous rabi marketing season.
Food Corporation of India (FCI) and State agencies designated by FCI purchase wheat from farmers in 10 States and Union Territories for creating buffer stock as well as for public distribution across the country. The total procurement of wheat so far is 143 lt as against 196 lt procured till April 30 last year.
“The procurement is going on swiftly in the State. We have created 1,100 additional procurement points to ensure that every three villages have one procurement centre. We have around 3,700 procurement centres, including mandis,” said Sutantar Kumar Airi, Director of Agriculture, Punjab.
According to him, the procurement target for the State is 130 lt, nearly 8 lakh tonnes more than 122 lt last year.
Haryana ,too, increased the number of procurement centres this year by more than four-fold to 2,000 as against last year’s 477, but its purchases so far is 46 per cent of what was achieved in the corresponding period last year. Wheat procurement till May 1 was 33.74 lt as against 73.3 lt till April 30 last year.
Procurement is swifter in Madhya Pradesh than in most other States, but at 27.6 lt, the quantity procured so far is 20 per cent lower than the purchase carried out in the same period last year.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...