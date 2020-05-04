Wheat production may cross 113 million tonnes: Skymet

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Wheat production during the current rabi season could be a record 113.66 million tonnes, nearly 10 per cent more than the 103.6 mt output in the previous year, while gram output could be 8 per cent higher at 10.74 mt, according to the crop estimate report released by private weather forecasting firm Skymet on Monday.
Wheat production estimates of Skymet are much higher than the 106 mt projected by the second advance estimates of the Agriculture Ministry.
Production of mustard and rapeseed, on other hand, would see only a marginal increase of 2.7 per cent at 9.5 mt as against 9.25 mt in the previous rabi season.
However, the Skymet report said that because of the nationwide lockdown, agricultural activities and supply chain were disrupted. Initially, the non-availability of migrant labour interrupted some harvesting activities.
“Though the government is trying to normalise the situation, even till date the situation is dismal as farmers and their produce are unable to reach the market due to the lockdown,” the report said. As a result, producer is battling to sell the produce at appropriate prices, it added.
The worst-hit, according to Skymet, are horticulture farmers. It said there have been disruptions in supply chains because of transportation problems and other issues. Farmers are unable to bring the produce to mandis. Those who have storage facilities have stored the produce while the rest have sold it at whatever prices they could get.
Even though prices declined for vegetables and other crops, consumers ended up paying more. The temporary closing down of restaurants and eateries also affected farmers badly.
“The future also looks bleak as the supply of agri-inputs for the upcoming kharif season – especially seeds may get affected by this lockdown. Unavailability of seeds and other agricultural input may lead to the delayed sowing or no sowing at all,” the report said.
Quoting the Ministry of Agriculture data, the report said wheat sowing was up by 12.3 per cent this year over last year, with most of increase in acreage coming from Maharashtra (89 per cent more), Gujarat (73 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (nearly 33 per cent) and Rajasthan (17 per cent). Skymet said it expected the national average yield to be 3.38 tonnes per hectare.
Similarly, there is 11.5 per cent increase in the area of gram cultivation which is on account higher acreages reported from Maharashtra (58 per cent more) and Rajasthan (42 per cent), which adequately compensated for the 20 per cent drop in gram area in Madhya Pradesh.
The area under mustard and rapeseed was more or less the same this year, even though Rajasthan and Haryana planted marginal more than last year, but there was a nearly 10 per cent drop in mustard cultivation in Madhya Pradesh, said the Skymet report.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of LIC Housing Finance at current levels. The stock ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...