Why Covid has made sugarcane sweet, and grapes sour, for Maharashtra farmers

About ten years ago, when Dada Jadhav decided to shift from sugarcane to grape cultivation on his two-acre land, he was hoping to earn handsome money. He invested about ₹6 lakh in the initial phase to raise infrastructure, including drip irrigation. However, grape never turned sweet for him. Cultivation costs went rising and in the last few years, erratic weather and unseasonal rainfall have damaged his yield regularly. The cost of pesticides and labour has almost doubled and Covid-19-induced lockdowns and restrictions have crippled Dada completely.

Last week, he cut down the vineyard and sold iron wires, cement pillars and other material used for grape cultivation and is once again readying the field for sugarcane. “ True, sugarcane is a lazy man’s crop. You sow it and then harvest it without much input like fertilizer and pesticides. But this crop will rescue small farmers in the hour of crisis,” says Dada.

Glut-hit raisin market eyes festival season

“There are many small farmers who have stopped grape cultivation and are turning to sugarcane. Grape cultivation has become expensive. Skilled labourers demand ₹500 per day and pesticide prices are unaffordable. Many tried their hand at raisins but there is no market. Now, the State government is again coming out with restrictions and we are not in a position to afford any losses,” adds Bharat Patil, a farmer from Miraj. Patil has also axed his grape creepers.

Glut in raisin production

Maharashtra ranks first in terms of grape production, accounting for more than 81.22 per cent of total production and the highest productivity in the country, while in sugarcane cultivation the State follows Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers in Miraj say that they have not even recovered production cost for the last two seasons and last year was disastrous due to lockdowns, which pulled down the demand in the market. Those who turned to raisins face more losses as raisins worth ₹900 crore were stuck in cold storages in Sangli, one of the prominent grape-producing districts in Maharashtra. Raisin production in the State doubled last year as farmers who were unable to take their grapes to market due to lockdown turned to raisin-making. The estimated raisin production in Maharashtra has gone up to about 2.5 lakh tonnes (lt) from the average annual production of 1.80 lt.

More sugarcane in the offing

“ It seems that this season again will be stuck in Covid-19. Small grape cultivators who sell their produce in the domestic market are now completely broken. They cannot afford any losses and hence there will be many who would turn to sugarcane cultivation. This is going to result in another record sugarcane season”, said agriculture researcher Sominath Gholwe.

Sugar mills in Maharashtra have crushed about 961 lakh tonnes of sugarcane this season, which is the highest ever in the history of the State and the sugar season still continues. According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), Maharashtra’s net cane area has gone up by about 48 per cent in 2020-21 sugar season. As against the net cane area of 7.76 lakh ha in 2019-20, sugarcane area is about 11.48 lakh ha in 2020-21.