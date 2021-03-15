Why farmers in Maharashtra are making fruit cakes

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Krishnat Patil from Kagal in Kolhapur district celebrated his son’s birthday in a different manner, with a different message. He and his family prepared a cake using watermelon, pineapple, grapes and orange instead of ordering a cake from a bakery. The message was loud and clear — farmers should make their own cake and also market it.
Farmers, especially fruit growers, are setting a trend, what they call ‘a movement’ to popularise birthday cakes made up of layers of fresh watermelon, papaya and musk melon, and decorated with cream, strawberries, grapes and mango slices.
Why Maharashtra farmers are selling outside APMC markets
“Fruit growers have suffered heavily in recent times due to lockdown and now traders are purchasing the produce at low rates saying there would be another series of lockdowns. Farmers are getting the lowest price for the produce and hence some farmers have started this trend of fruit cake. It is catching up on social media and farmers are getting a good response” says agriculture analyst Deepak Chavan.
Farmer Haribhau Mahajan from Nashik insists that not just birthdays but all occasions must be celebrated in this way. He gifted a fruit cake to Sonali and Sagar Wadnerkar to celebrate their marriage anniversary and the couple was delighted to mark the occasion in a novel, and healthy, manner.
Maharashtra farmers exploring partnerships with corporates
‘Hoy Amhi Shetkari’ organisation has announced a fruit cake competition with the condition that the participants must create a cake using fruits and vegetables available in their own localities.
Farmers are projecting fruit cakes as a healthy option to baked cakes and are campaigning for their new product. The WHO panel on diet, nutrition and prevention of chronic diseases has recommended a daily intake of at least 400 grams (or five daily servings with an average serving size of 80 gm) of fruits and vegetables, excluding potatoes, cassava and other starchy tubers, to prevent diet-related chronic diseases and micronutrient deficiencies.
“The lockdown has really hit hard and farmers will have to find new ways to sell their products using new marketing systems. Farmers will have to take control in primary, secondary and tertiary sectors, only then can farming be profitable,” says farmer Sanjay Chavan.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...