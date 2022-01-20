Widespread snow, rain for North-West, Central India from Friday 

Caption for photo attached: CAPTION

An incoming western disturbance is set to travel across North-West India and Central India and cause minimum (night) temperatures to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during next 3-4 days, apart from triggering another wet spell, fog and cold day conditions.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense fog may descend during night/morning hours over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh and Bihar as the warm and moist from the western disturbance moves West to East over cooler grounds.

Cold day conditions

Dense fog will block sunlight and bring down day temperatures to below a maximum of 16 degrees Celsius, leading to cold day to severe cold day conditions over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next two days and over Punjab, Haryana and North Madhya Pradesh till today (Thursday).

This (Thursday) morning, the IMD located an incoming western disturbance over Iran parked along the longitude aligning with the Chabahar Port and corresponding to the latitude that links Multan in Pakistan and across the international border Sriganganagar in West Rajasthan.

To grow as intense system

By the time it moves into Pakistan and West Rajasthan, proximity to the Arabian Sea will make available lots of moisture which will fuel its strength and intensity. The incoming western disturbance will feed on it ravenously to become an intense system and induce the formation of an offspring circulation.

Intense western disturbances throw up such cyclonic circulations at the familiar sweet spot of South-West Rajasthan and start affecting North-West India in the form of snow and rain along the hills and thundershowers over the plains much before the parent disturbance closes in.

Widespread rain/snow likely

These weather conditions may set in from Friday, the IMD said. Isolated to scattered rain/snow is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for three next days and scale up later to become fairly widespread to widespread on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is forecast over Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Over the plains, isolated to scattered rain is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan on Friday and become fairly widespread to widespread on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh from Friday to Sunday and isolated heavy over Punjab and Haryana on Saturday.

Hailstorms may strike hills, plains

Towards the East, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rain is forecast for Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over North-East India from Thursday to Sunday, the IMD said.

Isolated thunderstorm with lightning and hailstorms may strike Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, and, in the East, the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday; North-West Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday; East Madhya Pradesh on Saturday; Bihar on Saturday and Sunday; and over Jharkhand and the plains of West Bengal on Sunday.