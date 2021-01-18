Will deal only with govt, say farmers; write to PM

Even as the Supreme Court was seized of the proposed farmers’ tractor rally on the Republic Day, the protestors maintained that they will engage only with the government and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating their demands, including repeal of the three farm laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said in the letter that women farmers above the age of 60 must be provided with a pension of ₹10,000 per month. They reminded the Prime Minister that their protests have now crossed 54 days and none of their demands have been met yet by the Centre. They said 125 farmers died during the protests and even after nine rounds of talks, the Centre did not repeal the laws. The tenth round of talks is scheduled for Tuesday.

‘Support women farmers’

They demanded in the letter that tools for agricultural works should be designed as women-friendly and they should be available at a subsidised rate, procurement agencies must go to their doors to procure farm produce and transportation should be made tax-free for women farmers.

Meanwhile, the SKM hinted through a statement that they may take action against senior farmers’ leader from Haryana Gurnam Singh Chaduni for convening an all party meeting on the farmers’ protests.

The SKM has appointed a committee to look into Chaduni’s actions. It said in a statement that the platform of more than 500 organisations do not associate with the “all-party meeting” taken up by Chaduni with political parties.

“SKM, after taking note of Chaduni’s ongoing activities with political parties, after due discussion on the same in a general body meeting of SKM on Sunday, has formed a Committee that will inquire into the matter and give its report in 3 days’ time. SKM will take further steps thereafter,” the statement said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had blamed Chaduni for the reported violence at one of his meetings near Karnal to explain the benefits of the three farm laws.