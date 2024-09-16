The West Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA) has committed to transforming Maharashtra’s sugar industry into an energy hub, with plans to produce ethanol, bio CNG, green hydrogen, and sustainable aviation fuel.

WISMA, the apex body representing 133 private sugar mills in Maharashtra, recently held its general body elections, re-electing B B Thombre, Chairman and Managing Director of Natural Sugar in Yavatmal, as its president for the third consecutive term.

Thombre said, “I am thankful to the private sugar sector in Maharashtra for re-electing me as the president for the third time. My main objective for the next three years is to convert the sugar industry into an energy hub, and we are trying to use the latest technology and new innovations to produce ethanol, bio CNG, green hydrogen, and sustainable aviation fuel.”

Thombre further emphasized the role of government collaboration in achieving this goal. “With the cooperation of the government of India and Maharashtra, we plan to achieve this objective, as it will be the real source of Atmanirbhar Bharat by reducing crude oil imports. At the same time, India can become a hub for exporting green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel,” he added.

In the meantime, WISMA has highlighted the challenges faced by the Indian sugar industry, which remains unstable due to natural and international market fluctuations.

To ensure long-term stability and sustainable development, WISMA has proposed linking the minimum support price (MSP) of sugar and the price of ethanol to the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane.

They also suggested adjusting these prices annually in line with FRP increases. Additionally, WISMA called for policies on ethanol production from sugar and sugar exports to be fixed for the next decade to stabilise the industry.

