The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), popularly known as Milma, has garnered a turnover of ₹4346.67 crore in FY24, posting a 5.52 per cent increase against last year. The turnover last year was ₹4119.25 crore.

The company’s 51st AGM also approved a revenue budget of ₹589.53 crore and a capital budget of ₹70.18 crore. Besides, as Onam gift to farmers, Milma announced a cattle feed subsidy of ₹100 per each bag for 50 days.

Noting that the rise in cost has forced many dairy farmers to give up the field, the meeting passed resolutions urging the government to implement comprehensive projects to support and further strengthen the sector so as to attract more people to it.

The company Chairman K S Mani said Milma has been implementing a slew of projects focusing on increasing milk production and the well-being of dairy farmers.

Milma and its regional unions have adopted various measures to keep cattle feed cost at affordable levels for farmers. Apart from giving additional price for milk, steps have been taken to offer attractive incentives to farmers to help them, he said.

The meeting, which passed 10 resolutions, called for round-the-year cattle feed subsidy for farmers.

The other resolutions included providing cost-effective medical aid, insurance cover for dairy farmers and cattle, interest-free loans for buying cattle, conducting a comprehensive survey of cattle and milk production figures of the state, fair value for the land of dairy cooperative societies.

They are also creating a certain percentage of fund for dairy farmers from the revenue of private players, who make profit in the state after obtaining milk from other states at a lower price.

