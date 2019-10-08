With a GI tag on Tirur Vettila, growers look to new emerging markets

The iPhone 11 Pro nails it with photography and video
Kerala betel leaf farmers are pinning hopes on the Geographical Indication status received for Tirur Vettila – the unique betel leaf variety in several areas in Malappuram district of the State – as the tag is likely to enhance its marketability in Asian markets.
Pakistan was a major market for Tirur Vettila till 2016, when the Government imposed restrictions by levying additional duties on the merchandise trade between the two countries following the border skirmishes. Pakistan used to ship around 20 tonnes of Tirur Vettila per day and from there, the product found its market to Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan market has now been completely taken over by Sri Lankan betel leaves, M.Beerankutty, Secretary, Tirur Vettila Ulpadaka Sangham told BusinessLine.
The disruption in exports also led to a production drop of this particular betel variety, despite a good demand in North Indian markets. The decline in revenue from exports and high labour cost have forced farmers to shift their focus to other areas. Today, on an average, around five tonnes of Tirur Vettila is being transported by rail to Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Itarsi on a daily basis, fetching around Rs 5 lakh revenue, he said.
In the light of Tirur Vettila getting GI status, Beerankutty wanted the government to provide enough support to enable the product have a better reach on emerging markets such as Bangladesh and Gulf nations as well as in Africa. .
The scientists at the Kerala Agriculture University, which facilitated for the GI tag pointed out that Tirur betel leaves have significantly high content of total chlorophyll and protein and more pungency than many other cultivars. Eugenol is the major essential oil contributing to its pungency. The shelf life of this betel leaf is also more compared to other similar varieties.
