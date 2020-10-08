With demand subdued, fewer stocks of turmeric arrive at markets

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
Fewer bags of turmeric arrived for sale at the Erode markets on Thursday.
“The arrival of turmeric at the four turmeric markets at Erode had decreased. Around 1,779 bags of medium-quality turmeric arrived for sale, of which buyers have purchased 1,120 bags of turmeric. With only local and little upcountry demand, they are very cautious in their purchase,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
“The buyers quoted slightly increased prices for good-quality turmeric of the the medium variety finger turmeric. For want of demand, they purchased limited stocks. Turmeric growers, too, brought a limited stock to get feasible prices,” he added.
He said the acutal percentage of sales was recorded at the Erode Cooperative marketing Society and the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing society. But at Gobichettipalayam, only finger turmeric arrived for sale, not the root variety.
The futures price of turmeric remains in the negative territory.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,109-5,937 a quintal, and the root variety was sold at ₹4,869- 5,509 a quintal. Of the 960 bags that arrived, 395 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,050-5,959 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹4,961- 5,699 a quintal. Here top, 395 bags were sold from the 489 bags that arrived.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,674-5,669 a quintal, and the root variety was sold at ₹4,799- 5,589 a quintal. All the 222 bags of turmeric were sold.
At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, all 108 bags of finger turmeric were sold at ₹5,499-6,210 a quintal.
