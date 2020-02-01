With eye on rural jobs, FM wants milk processing capacities doubled by 2025

‘Universal Health Coverage pays long-term dividends for nations’
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
In a big thrust for the dairy and animal husbandry sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the doubling of milk processing capacities by 2025 and a resolve to eradicate infectious diseases such as foot and mouth disease (FMD).
The milk processing capacity target has been set at 108 million tonnes per day by 2025, from the current 53.5 mt.
RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the nation’s largest milk player and the marketer of Amul, welcomed the move. “That’s an excellent move. It will bring more investments in dairy sector which will increase farmers bargaining power to get better prices for their produce. If done properly it will create 80 lacs jobs in Rural India and 16 lacs jobs in Urban India.”
NDDB chairman, Dilip Rath also welcomed the budget announcements and stated that the measures will help sustain growth of milk production by more than 6 per cent. Welcoming the move on doubling of milk processing capacities, Rath said, “Most of the dairy processing plants in the country were established during Operation Flood which need to be modernised and refurbished to make it more efficient.” The Minister's announcement comes as a validation to Niti Aayog’s projections of India’s milk production to touch 330 million tonnes by 2033.
The FM also emphasise on government's intent to completely eliminate animal diseases for a better health of the cattle thereby helping farmers from massive economic losses caused from animal diseases, which reduced livestock productivity. NDDB estimates show dairy economy suffers a loss of about Rs. 20,000 crore per year due to FMD alone.
“Our government intents to eliminate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in cattle and also PPR in sheep and goat by 2025. We are confident that it will be completely eliminated by then,” Sitharaman stated in her Saturday's Budget Speech in the Parliament.
Rath further stated that the government's intent, “..would require effective implementation to benefit millions of small and”marginal dairy farmers including, manufacturing and sourcing of quality vaccines, robust testing methods and facilities, introduction of robust systems and processes, training of personal at all levels, capturing of vaccination data under INAPH, a software developed by NDDB- a National Database.
Also, the move on doubling Artificial insemination Target and elimination of FMD and Brucellosis by 2025 is set to increase the productivity and reduce the cost of production. “The announcement to increase the coverage of artificial insemination from the present 30 per cent to 70 per cent in the Union Budget 2020-21 is a significant step in improving the productivity of our milch animals and milk production thereby improving the livelihoods of our dairy farmers,” the NDDB Chief said.
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...