With newer product categories, Kitchen Treasures plans major expansion 

Kitchen Treasures, the masala and spices major from InterGrow Brands Pvt Ltd, has chalked out major expansion plans with newer product categories in dairy, oil, snacks, etc. in the next few years.

The company has lined up investments worth ₹40 crore in its state-of-the-art masala manufacturing and packing line in the current fiscal, said Ashok Mani, Managing Director and CEO, Kitchen Treasures.

With the expansion into newer categories, he said there are also plans to invest more than ₹100 crore over the next two-to-three years. This year, the target is for a business volume of ₹250 crore, and within the next 5-7 years, a ₹1,000-crore business, he said.

Kitchen Treasures had grown to be the second largest brand in its category through a consistent focus on giving good quality products at affordable prices to consumers.

“We have invested in people and distribution. We cover only 65 per cent of Kerala at present, but aim to get to 95 per cent over the next 18 months. We also intend to enhance our sales team size by 50 per cent in this period”, Mani said.

The company achieved the second biggest player status in its category despite some difficult hurdles over the past six years, including the GST implementation, demonetisation, two floods and two years of Covid.

The company is aiming to be the brand of choice when it comes to quality and trust.

“Packaged food is going through a lot of change, but people still don’t trust brands completely. Not just spices, but various other categories such as dairy, oil, snacks, etc. We want to be the change-makers. If its endorsed by Kitchen Treasures, then the customer should have no fear”, Mani said.

He noted that pineapple, which is mainly grown in Kerala, offers good potential to develop a ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink product in snacks and beverages.

Kitchen Treasures has also plans to promote MSMEs and thus promoting manufacturing in Kerala. There are a lot of entrepreneurs in the State with energy and interest. The company feels it can facilitate their access to market after product validation and quality control teams being put in place, resulting in making for Kerala in the State, he added.