The World Avocado Organisation (WAO), a non-profit organisation that represents producers, exporters and importers of avocados from across the world, has launched a consumer education campaign in the country to promote avocados’ nutritional and health benefits.

A media statement said after the extremely successful push in 2023, WAO has now launched its 2024 campaign in India to educate consumers and food businesses about the health benefits of regular avocado consumption and how to best use this fruit in varied Indian cuisines.

The 2024 WAO campaign in India is supported by growers from South Africa, a leading exporter of avocados. South African avocados were granted access by India earlier this year.

S. Africa turns to India

Quoting Derek Donkin, CEO of South African Avocado Growers’ Association, the statement said South Africa’s avocado exports have been largely focused on Europe and the United Kingdom, and these destinations account for 95 per cent of its exports. “However, with production increasing, the recent access to India offers promising new avenues for growth with consumers getting a wider choice for high-quality fruits,” he said.

Zac Bard, WAO Chairman said, “We are delighted to bring the WAO’s campaign to India once again. The India 2023 campaign created a lot of excitement and engagement. Avocado consumption across the country has seen a significant boost. We want to further build on this momentum.”

Stating that avocados have become an integral part of modern diets across the globe, he said, “We envisage similar trends in India and foresee immense potential for avocados. The demand is only going to increase as more discerning Indian consumers discover this amazing fruit, its health benefits, its taste and ways to incorporate avocados into daily meals. Keep an eye out as we bring to you some of the top Indian chefs and nutritionists cooking with and talking about Hass avocados.”

