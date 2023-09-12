President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India’s Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Act (PPVFR), can be emulated by the entire world to make similar laws which will help in fighting the challenges of climate change.

Inaugurating the first Global Symposium on Farmers’ Rights in New Delhi, the President said India took the lead in bringing the law on farmers’ rights way back in 2001 (it came into effect in 2005 after notified in Gazette), which is aligned to the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture to protect farmers.

Under the PPVFR Act, India provides a range of rights to farmers that include use, reuse, save, share and sell the unbranded seeds of a registered variety. Besides, farmers can register their own varieties which get protection, she said.

Excellent model

“Such an Act can serve as an excellent model worthy of emulation for the entire world,” she said adding it also gains importance amid challenges posed by climate change and also to fulfil the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Murmu said the challenges of climate change have put an onus on the conservation of traditional farmers’ varieties, which not only endowed with inherent tolerance to various stresses on the ecosystem but also hold nutritional benefits. These varieties can offer solution to the food and health requirements of a large population, she said.

Online portal launched

The four-day symposium from September 12 to 15, being held for the first time since the adoption of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture in 2001, is expected to have a participation of around 500 delegates, including farmers from India and abroad.

The International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture is one of the most important international agreements among member countries to conserve, use, and manage plant genetic resources for food and agriculture. It talked about guaranteeing food security through conservation, exchange, and sustainable use of the world’s plant genetic resources for food and resources, Murmu said.

The four-day symposium is jointly organised by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Secretariat of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, and the Government of India.

The President also inaugurated the Plant Authority Bhawan and an online portal for processing registration of plant varieties. She also conferred plant genetic savior awards to six farmer communities and 20 individual farmers.

