‘World Dairy Summit 2022 to witness success stories of India’s women empowerment through dairy’

The annual flagship summit of the International Dairy Federation (IDF) - World Dairy Summit 2022 will be held in India first time since 1974 under the theme of "livelihood and nutrition".

The first physical event post Covid by the IDF, will be organised in New Delhi-NCR between September 12-15, 2022.

Earlier edition of World Dairy Summit 2019 was held in Istanbul, Turkey, while the 2020 Summit scheduled to be held in Cape Town, South Africa was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a curtain raiser event in New Delhi on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said, "It is a matter of great delight that India has got the opportunity to host the World Dairy Summit after 48 years."

Dairy industry stakeholders from over 40 countries would participate in the Summit.

Caroline Emond, Director General, IDF stated that India’s success story of women empowerment will be shared with the world through World Dairy Summit.

Piercristiano Brazzale, the President of International Dairy Federation (IDF) announced a new IDF Award in Innovation, which will be handed over on September 12 - the first day of the World Dairy Summit 2022. "We will give the award in 12 categories," he said.

Meenesh Shah, Chairman, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Member Secretary of Indian National Committee of IDF informed that India's dairy sector provides income opportunities to about eight crore farmers, hence the World Dairy Summit is significant to the stakeholders in India.

"Not only the farmers, but even the landless farmers are linked with dairy. Milk is an important means of livelihood in our country," Shah said.

Commenting on the theme of the Summit "Livelihood and Nutrition", Shah said, "Milk and milk products play a very important role in providing nutrients to the rural people. And as the theme of the WDS is based on nutrition, we expect that participants from 40-45 countries and a large number of farmers to be part of the event."

Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying informed that India will get the benefit of experience of the International Dairy Federation and "the world leaders on dairy who will come to India and the country will benefit by learning from them what they do for the dairy sector and it will also be a great opportunity for India to showcase its achievements in the dairy sector." Chaturvedi is also the Chairman of the IDF-Indian National Committee.